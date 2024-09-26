Octopus says it will invest £2bn in UK clean power projects by 2030

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Solar / UK

Octopus says it will invest £2bn in UK clean power projects by 2030

By PA
26/09/2024, 4:56 pm
© Supplied by Octopus EnergyA UK solar farm developed by Octopus Energy.
Octopus Energy has said it aims to invest £2 billion in UK clean energy projects between now and 2030.

The company said it has just kicked off the investment drive by buying four solar farms which are being built in Bristol, Essex, Yorkshire and Wiltshire this year and next.

When they start producing power, in the next two years, the four farms will produce enough power for about 80,000 homes.

Meanwhile, the company said it also recently upped its stake in Exagen, a firm which builds solar farms and energy storage sites.

Octopus, the UK’s largest retail energy supplier, invests in power projects via its energy generation business, which in turn manages a number of investment funds.

The £2 billion figure includes these initial deals, but also represents a pipeline of future investments it hopes to make by the end of the decade.

© Supplied by Octopus Energy
An Octopus Energy wind farm in the UK.

It comes amid Government plans to invest more than £8 billion in renewable energy via its state-owned energy investment company, GB Energy, in the next five years.

Labour has said it wants to make Britain a “clean energy superpower”, and also recently scrapped a de facto ban on onshore wind farms in the planning system.

Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy Generation, said the investment “will help boost our energy security and pave the way for a more affordable energy future”.

“Solar and onshore wind are among the cheapest energy sources available. By building closer to demand, we can maximise green electricity when it’s abundant and lower bills for customers nationwide.”

Elsewhere, ScottishPower’s boss recently told PA news agency that the company has a UK spending programme of £12 billion in the years to 2028.

Keith Anderson said he would “love to double that” if Labour policies designed to speed up development of clean energy projects bear fruit.

Centrica, meanwhile, said earlier this year that it is considering pumping cash into the construction of the Sizewell C nuclear power plant in Suffolk, among other investments.

