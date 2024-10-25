BP completes Lightsource BP acquisition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Solar / UK

BP completes Lightsource BP acquisition

By Michael Behr
25/10/2024, 7:54 am
Solar

BP (LON: BP) has completed its acquisition of utility-scale solar and battery storage developer Lightsource BP.

The supermajor announced plans to purchase the remaining 50.03% interest in the company in November 2023.

With the transaction now complete, Lightsource BP expands BP’s presence globally in the onshore renewable energy industry, with a 62GW development pipeline and operations spanning 19 global markets.

While BP will take on full ownership, Lightsource BP will retain its standalone operating model and independent brand, delivering renewable and affordable energy to businesses and communities across the world.

BPwill look to unlock further value by bringing a strategic partner into the business in due course.

BP executive vice-president for gas and low carbon energy William Lin said: “This deal creates an engine for onshore renewable power development at BP – combining wind, solar and batteries to generate the energy flows our traders need to optimise value and the electrons our customers want. It also helps us with our own power demand.

“Ultimately, this capital-light model will help create significant value for BP’s wider operations. We now look forward to welcoming the team into our global business, helping Lightsource BP continue to build on its market-leading position.”

BP bought into Lightsource BP in 2017. The group operates with a develop, engineer, construct and farm-down business model that creates value through selling majority interests in assets it has developed to strategic partners.

The acquisition will also help BP meet its own demand for cost competitive, low carbon power, including for power trading, EV charging, biofuels and green hydrogen.

Lightsource BP group chief executive Joaquin Oliveira added: “I’m excited to begin the next chapter, taking Lightsource BP to a new level of profitability, growth and performance. We will continue to scale this successful business, and also apply its capabilities to support BP’s low carbon energy business.”

BP has rolled back some of its renewable energy ambitions, reportedly imposing a hiring freeze and pausing new offshore wind projects amid investor discontent over its low carbon strategy.

This comes as BP CEO Murray Auchincloss plans to refocus the company on oil and gas investments over pressure from shareholders to raise the company’s profitability and narrow the valuation gap with more oil-focused US rivals.

