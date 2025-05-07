Miliband sets out proposals for solar canopies above car parks

Supermarkets, offices and shopping centres could be required to install solar panels over their car parks under plans being considered by the Government.

The plan to create “solar carports” would generate energy to power homes, businesses and electric vehicles.

The call for evidence from Ed Miliband’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero will consider making solar panels mandatory for new car parks but also explore extending that to existing parking lots.

It will also examine the cost of installing the panels above parking spaces.

Officials believe that mandating the installation of solar panels in canopies over car parks would unlock “underutilised” space, create shaded parking spots and more charging points for electric vehicles.

Energy Secretary Mr Miliband said: “Right now, the sun is shining on hundreds of thousands of car parking spaces across the country which could be used to power our homes and businesses.

“We want to work with businesses and car park operators to turn our car parks into solar carports to save families and businesses money with clean, homegrown British energy.”

The Government estimates that an 80-space car park could save around £28,000 per year in electricity bills by installing solar carports and using all electricity generated.