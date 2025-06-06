‘Vast majority’ of new homes will have solar panels, says Miliband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Solar / UK

‘Vast majority’ of new homes will have solar panels, says Miliband

Energy secretary says builders could be required to install solar panels on most new homes in England.

June 6th 2025, 7:23 am
2 min read
Solar panels on rooftops of new housing in Cumbria. Cumbria. Supplied by CPRE.© Supplied by CPRE
Solar panels on rooftops of new housing in Cumbria. Cumbria. Supplied by CPRE.

PA

Builders could be required to install solar panels on the “vast majority” of new homes in England, according to Energy Secretary Ed Miliband.

It comes a month after Downing Street confirmed the panels should be installed on as many new properties as possible amid speculation that ministers will make them a mandatory requirement on new builds by 2027.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Miliband described the proposed policy as “just common sense” and said the panels should be “almost universal” on English homes.

Changes to regulations will be laid out in the Future Homes Standard, due to be published later this year.

The previous Conservative Government considered a proposal that would have mandated rooftop solar panels to cover 40% of a building’s ground area or equivalent.

“The problem about the previous system was that it said you would had to have a certain percentage of coverage of solar panels, but if you couldn’t achieve that percentage, you didn’t have to do anything at all,” Mr Miliband said.

“Under our plans, we are not going to say that. We are going to say even if you can’t hit 40% you will still have to have some solar panels, except in rare, exceptional cases.”

He added that the number of homes fitted with solar panels needed to be “much higher”.

Rooftop solar panels

The policy is estimated to add between £3,000 and £4,000 to the cost of construction, but to then save owners more than £1,000 on their annual energy bills, according to the Times, which first reported the change.

Asked in May whether housebuilders would be legally required to fit the panels, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesman said: “Of course we want to see solar panels on as many new homes as possible.

“The Future Homes Standard, which will be published in the coming months, will include measures to drive this, we’re working on the detail of that and will provide an update on that in due course.

“But it’s good news for householders who want lower energy bills.”

Under the Government’s new proposals, 80% of new builds would reportedly be required to have solar panels covering 40% of their ground area, while 19% would have slightly fewer because of exemptions, including roof pitch and overshading.

Ministers last year rejected a private members’ Bill aiming to force housebuilders to install solar panels on the roof of every new home, saying the proposals would potentially slow down construction and add to building costs.

Labour’s manifesto included a pledge to build 1.5 million new homes over the course of the Parliament.

Tags