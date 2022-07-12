Equinor acquires US storage developer East Point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Storage

Equinor acquires US storage developer East Point

Equinor has signed an agreement to buy 100% of US-based battery storage developer East Point Energy, marking its first play in the US power market.
By Andrew Dykes
12/07/2022, 12:58 pm
© Supplied by East Point EnergyEast Point battery storage project.
East Point battery storage project.

The Norwegian state-backed energy giant said the deal would support its energy transition ambitions and would provide a platform to broaden its offerings in the US.

It said the addition of flexible battery storage would complement its existing US portfolio of offshore wind, upstream oil and gas and support new opportunities in hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Privately held East Point Energy is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, and has a 4.1 GW pipeline of early to mid-stage battery storage projects along the country’s east coast.

Equinor said further “additional growth potential” beyond this 4.GW has also been identified.

Following completion of the deal – expected some time in Q3 2022 – East Point will become a subsidiary of Equinor, while its team continues to develop the business.

East Point CEO Andrew Foukal said: “On behalf of the East Point Energy team, I am excited to welcome Equinor as the new owner. We look forward to a long and successful relationship developing, owning and operating energy storage projects in the US.”

The energy major pointed to wider plans to build a profitable deploying battery storage in “selected power markets”, supported by the flexible nature of battery storage and by its trading capabilities via its wholly owned trading house, Danske Commodities.

Equinor said such projects would contribute to lifting returns from its overall renewables portfolio while at also lowering portfolio risk.

Olav Kolbeinstveit, senior vice president for power and markets within the company’s renewables unit said: “The acquisition of East Point Energy represents Equinor’s entry into the US power market through flexible assets. It will enable Equinor to further unlock the potential we see in the renewables space in the US, capturing value from volatility in the power markets and providing reliable services to the grid.”

It follows the company’s 2021 deal to take a 45% stake in UK-based battery storage developer Noriker Power, as well as other key acquisitions such as that of Polish clean energy developer Wento.

