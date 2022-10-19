Statkraft signs battery optimisation deals with Gresham House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Storage

Statkraft signs battery optimisation deals with Gresham House

Statkraft has announced the signing of two optimisation agreements with Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (GRID), covering two new battery energy storage projects in Scotland.
By Andrew Dykes
19/10/2022, 9:44 am
© Supplied by StatkraftStatkraft battery asset.
Statkraft has announced the signing of two optimisation agreements with Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (GRID), covering two new battery energy storage projects in Scotland.

The new agreements will see the renewable energy giant provide services to optimise charging, discharging and energy trading from the 35-megawatt (MW) Arbroath and 40MW Coupar battery storage projects.

Both plants have transmission connections and are set to begin delivering energy later this year.

Once operational they will help reduce transmission constraints where they’re located, by storing excess renewable power which may have otherwise been curtailed and releasing it when the network is less congested.

Statkraft will use its asset optimisation and algorithmic trading expertise to optimise the facilities, enabling GRID to maximise its income streams across ancillary services and trading markets.

The Swedish energy group operates a “partnership model” and works closely with its clients to achieve the best performance for their assets, using dynamic optimisation techniques and continuous forecasts to maximise margins. This also involves scheduling the assets in real time to move between wholesale market energy optimisation and ancillary services for the grid.

Statkraft VP of customer facing business for the UK and Ireland, Duncan Dale said: “We’re delighted to be working with Gresham House on battery storage projects for the first time. Statkraft looks forward to demonstrating our ability to add value in this space and in future expanding our partnership with Gresham House Energy Storage Fund, who are the largest battery owner in the UK.”

GRID has built a portfolio of utility-scale battery energy storage systems across the UK, and as of the end of June 2022 had 425MW of operational capacity, not including the latest Scottish sites.

Its total operational capacity is expected to reach 690MW by the end of the year.

Managing director for new energy at Gresham and GRID fund manager Ben Guest added: “We’re impressed with Statkraft’s track record and reputation in renewables and flex trading and are looking forward to working closely with Statkraft on battery projects and growing our relationship in the future.”

