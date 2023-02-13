Zenobē starts up Europe’s largest grid-connected battery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Storage

Zenobē starts up Europe’s largest grid-connected battery

By Andrew Dykes
13/02/2023, 5:28 pm
© Supplied by ZenobeZenobe's 100MW battery in Capenhurst, UK.
Zenobe's 100MW battery in Capenhurst, UK.

Developer Zenobē hailed a major milestone for the firm and the country as it switched on a new 100MW battery site in Merseyside.

Based at Capenhurst, Chester, the site is the largest transmission-connected battery in Europe and the first to connect directly to the transmission network in the UK.

Owner and operator Zenobē said the project was live as of 11 February and will help provide Merseyside and surrounding areas with a reliable and secure supply of energy at a “substantially lower cost” to consumers.

The project was commissioned in direct response to a National Grid Electricity System Operator (NGESO) Pathfinder which sought to find a cost-effective solution to the high-voltage issues seen in the Mersey region.

Up until now, reactive power services in the region have typically been provided by local fossil fuel power stations, like Fiddler’s Ferry, which have closed in the past few years.

Capenhurst coming online will significantly lower the region’s reliance on gas imports to secure the grid and ease network constraints by importing electricity at times of peak renewable generation.

The developer said the scheme is forecast to save more than 1 million tonnes of CO2 over the next 15 years, by ensuring reducing the region’s reliance on gas-fired power and ensuring more wind energy can be used – particularly energy flowing south from Scottish wind farms.

Over that time the battery is also forecast to save around £58m in curtailment costs that would have previously been passed on to consumers, Zenobē said.

James Basden, Co-founder and director of Zenobē, said: “With Capenhurst, we’re solving a key issue on the grid in the Merseyside region whilst significantly enhancing the nation’s use of renewable power. This pioneering project enables us to deliver vital grid services without the need for fossil fuels, supporting cities like Liverpool with their zero carbon targets.

“The activation of the site represents a key milestone for Zenobē as a business and for the UK as it moves towards a zero-carbon power system. Decarbonisation is more important than ever, as we face increasing energy prices and seek greater energy independence. We look forward to taking these solutions into other countries, using our expertise to make clean power accessible across the globe.”

Alongside Capenhurst and other sites the company, which also provides electric vehicle fleets, is currently working on a buildout of £750m worth of battery storage projects across Scotland, which it has said will help save more than £1bn in curtailed offshore wind power.

