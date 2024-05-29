UK’s Zenobe secures fresh financing, taking total to £1 billion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Storage

UK’s Zenobe secures fresh financing, taking total to £1 billion

By Bloomberg
29/05/2024, 7:18 am
© PAtotalenergies culzean electrification
Electricity transmission lines.

UK power storage company Zenobe Energy Ltd. has secured £410 million ($524 million) of fresh debt financing, taking its total funding to £1 billion.

The company, which specializes in electricity storage, wants to use the funds to build out its electric transport business.

It’s aiming for more than 2,000 electric buses in the UK and Ireland by 2026.

The deal is a sign that investors still have confidence in the continued electrification of UK transport, even after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a five-year delay to the ban on the sale of new fossil fuel cars and vans last September.

Banks backing the deal include Aviva Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, NatWest Group Plc and Societe Generale SA.

“Decarbonizing the transport sector is key to the UK achieving its legally binding commitment of Net Zero by 2050,” Chin Ratnayake, managing director at Lloyds Bank, said in a statement. “Zenobe has created a strongly investable platform to roll out zero emissions buses.”

Batteries in electric vehicles also have the potential to double up as storage for renewable power.

Zenobe also owns and operates large-scale batteries connected to the grid that help balance variable power supplied by Britain’s growing fleet of wind farms.

Excess generation from clean energy producers has frequently found nowhere to go, threatening to hinder investment in the sector in the absence of storage options.

