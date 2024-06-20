Bilfinger secures work on UK’s first liquid air storage site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Storage

Bilfinger secures work on UK’s first liquid air storage site

By Ryan Duff
21/06/2024, 12:01 am
© Supplied by BilfingerMock-up of Highview Power's liquid air energy storage site set for Manchester.
Engineering firm Bilfinger has secured work on the UK’s first commercial liquid air energy storage site, where it will mobilise around 200 employees.

The Aberdeen-based business will be carrying out steel procurement and construction work on the Manchester facility.

Bilfinger will be working alongside long-duration energy storage business Highview Power on the project, which will be capable of storing enough renewable energy to power 1m homes with electricity for an hour.

Highview Power’s facility will have an output of 50 MW and a capacity of 300 MWh, based on the firm’s proprietary long-duration energy storage system.

The system compresses air, which liquefies and can then be stored at low pressure in tanks for weeks, Bilfinger explained.

When the liquid air is exposed to regular temperature, it returns to a gas and expands in size 700-fold. This rapid expansion will power a turbine to generate electricity.

The site in Carrington, Manchester, will convert surplus electricity into liquid air for storage.

Earlier this month Highview Power secured backing from the UK Infrastructure Bank and Centrica in the form of a £300 million investment, creating 700 jobs.

Highview Power chief executive Richard Butland said: “Our first project in Carrington will be the foundation for our full-scale roll-out in the UK and expansion with partners to share this British technology internationally.”

Bilfinger’s engineering, automation and projects UK business stream has already carried out consultancy services during the pre-construction phase of the project.

Darren Clement, vice president of Bilfinger engineering, automation and projects UK, said: “Highview Power’s collaboration with Bilfinger represents a pivotal moment in the energy transition.

“By leveraging our industrial expertise, this project will see Bilfinger significantly contribute to the nation’s renewable energy goals and grid stabilisation efforts.

“With a dedicated team of approximately 200 Bilfinger employees deployed at the customer’s site, we’re excited to deliver this transformative project.”

Prefabrication will be carried out in Bilfinger’s own local workshops as it works on the installation of the site’s 40 m long, heavy liquid air storage tanks, which exceed the capabilities of conventional cranes.

The engineering firm is poised to get started on mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, insulation, painting and structural steel work to bring this UK-first to fruition.

