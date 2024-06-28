Kistos increases gas storage facility working capacity by 24%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Storage

Kistos increases gas storage facility working capacity by 24%

By Mathew Perry
28/06/2024, 7:25 am
Kistos Hill Top
Andrew Austin, executive chairman of Kistos

North Sea operator Kistos (LON:KIST) has increased the working gas capacity at its newly acquired Hill Top Farm site by 24% following a trial.

Earlier this year, Kistos acquired two onshore gas storage facilities, including the Hill Top Farm and Hole House sites,  from EDF Energy for £25 million.

Kistos said it can potentially repurpose the two sites for future energy storage uses, including hydrogen.

At its current capacity, Kistos said Hill Top accounts for 3.1% of the UK’s total available onshore storage capacity and up to 11% of the UK’s flexible daily capacity if called upon.

However, following positive results from a soft cycling relaxation trial, Kistos said it had confirmed the ability to increase working gas capacity at Hill Top by 24%, from 17.8 million to 22 million therms.

Kistos said it expects the expansion to “significantly increase the revenue from both intrinsic seasonal trades and extrinsic trading”.

The conversion of 4.2 million therms from cushion gas to working gas brings the Hill Top facility in line with its original design parameters, Kistos said.

The trial marks the completion of a project initiated by previous owner EDF, and Kistos is now evaluating the potential to recommission the Hole House facility.

The site was operational from 2001 to 2018, and Kistos said a study on reopening the facility will be completed in the second half of this year.

Kistos executive chairman Andrew Austin said: “Our entry into the gas storage market is providing immediate returns and what we believe to be significant near-term upside for the Group.

“This study has quickly demonstrated the ability to increase capacity and revenue from Hill Top and further increases its importance as one of the most flexible “batteries” in the UK.”

 

