Angus Council: 50 MW battery storage plant bid in Arbroath recommended for approval

Plans for a 50MW battery storage plant in Arbroath have been recommended for approval by Angus Council planning chiefs.

Under the proposals, lodged by Ecocel Energy, the solar farm would be built on land at the Lochaber Farm near Arbirlot.

Up to 40 battery containers are planned for the site and it would have an energy capacity of 49.9MW.

The site has been chosen due to its close proximity to an electricity substation which is around a kilometre to the south-east.

An underground cable would run from the storage plant to the substation.

Battery storage objections

Three representations were made to Angus Council regarding the proposals – two of these objecting to the plans.

Concerns raised included worries over increased traffic, adverse impact on wildlife and possible noise and increased carbon emissions caused by the development.

However, planning bosses have recommended councillors approve the proposals, saying the development would not have any detrimental impact on the local area.

A report which will go before councillors next week details: “The proposed development would provide a source of renewable energy generation in a manner that would not give rise to unacceptable impacts on infrastructure, amenity, built and natural heritage interests.”

Angus Council’s development standards committee will consider the application at a meeting on Tuesday.