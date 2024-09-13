Angus Council: 50 MW battery storage plant bid in Arbroath recommended for approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Storage

Angus Council: 50 MW battery storage plant bid in Arbroath recommended for approval

By Liam Rutherford, Local Democracy Reporting System
13/09/2024, 6:51 am
© Image: Ecocel EnergyA render of the planned battery storage system at Lochaber Farm.
A render of the planned battery storage system at Lochaber Farm.

Plans for a 50MW battery storage plant in Arbroath have been recommended for approval by Angus Council planning chiefs.

Under the proposals, lodged by Ecocel Energy, the solar farm would be built on land at the Lochaber Farm near Arbirlot.

Up to 40 battery containers are planned for the site and it would have an energy capacity of 49.9MW.

The site has been chosen due to its close proximity to an electricity substation which is around a kilometre to the south-east.

An underground cable would run from the storage plant to the substation.

Battery storage objections

Three representations were made to Angus Council regarding the proposals – two of these objecting to the plans.

Concerns raised included worries over increased traffic, adverse impact on wildlife and possible noise and increased carbon emissions caused by the development.

However, planning bosses have recommended councillors approve the proposals, saying the development would not have any detrimental impact on the local area.

A report which will go before councillors next week details: “The proposed development would provide a source of renewable energy generation in a manner that would not give rise to unacceptable impacts on infrastructure, amenity, built and natural heritage interests.”

Angus Council’s development standards committee will consider the application at a meeting on Tuesday.

Recommended for you

Tags