Invinity launches next generation Scottish-made grid battery

Battery storage manufacturer Invinity Energy Systems (AIM:IES) has launched its next-generation grid-scale flow battery for general sale.

Invinity said it has designed its ‘Endurium’ vanadium flow battery for use in large-scale energy storage projects, up to 1 GWh “and beyond”.

The Endurium, designed alongside wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa, can be configured for discharge durations spanning between four and 18 hours.

It also offers a lower cost of storage, greater energy density and simplified maintenance compared to its previous models while maintaining the same safety, durability and longevity.

Invinity chief executive Jonathan Marren said the Endurium launch marks an “important step forward in unlocking low-cost, low-carbon energy on demand for all”.

“The commercial release of Endurium is an important milestone for Invinity and an essential step on our pathway to profitability,” Marren said.

Scottish made batteries

For the UK and European markets, the Invinity will manufacture the Endurium battery at its production facilities in Scotland.

The company operates two manufacturing sites in Scotland’s Central Belt at Motherwell and Bathgate, alongside factories in Canada and the United States.

© Mathew Perry/DCT Media

Invinity said first shipments of the Endurium are on track to commence before the end of 2024.

Confirmed customers include Gamesa Electric and Everdura Technology Co, and the US Department of Energy has selected the Endurium for 84 MWh of projects.

The technology also qualifies for the UK government’s “cap and floor” support mechanism for long duration energy storage (LDES).

The company has secured investment from the UK Infrastructure Bank, now known as the National Wealth Fund.

Vanadium flow battery

Compared to lithium-ion batteries, vanadium flow batteries have lower efficiency but do not degrade over time, giving them a much longer lifespan.

Vanadium flow batteries are also non-flammable and made from common commodity materials which can be easily recycled and reused.

However, lithium-ion batteries have a higher power and energy density than vanadium-flow batteries, and significantly lower costs.

Invinity received its first commercial order for an Endurium array from Taiwanese firm Everdura last year, and signed a strategic manufacturing deal in February.

Overall, Invinity recorded an 800% rise in shipments and a 170% increase in its sales pipeline in 2023, with projects already underway in Australia, Canada and Orkney.