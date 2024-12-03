Invinity launches next generation Scottish-made grid battery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Storage

Invinity launches next generation Scottish-made grid battery

By Mathew Perry
03/12/2024, 7:52 am Updated: 03/12/2024, 7:53 am
© Image: Invinity Energy SystemsA render of Invinity Energy System's 'Endurium' grid-scale vanadium-flow battery.
A render of Invinity Energy System's 'Endurium' grid-scale vanadium-flow battery.

Battery storage manufacturer Invinity Energy Systems (AIM:IES) has launched its next-generation grid-scale flow battery for general sale.

Invinity said it has designed its ‘Endurium’ vanadium flow battery for use in large-scale energy storage projects, up to 1 GWh “and beyond”.

The Endurium, designed alongside wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa, can be configured for discharge durations spanning between four and 18 hours.

It also offers a lower cost of storage, greater energy density and simplified maintenance compared to its previous models while maintaining the same safety, durability and longevity.

Invinity chief executive Jonathan Marren said the Endurium launch marks an “important step forward in unlocking low-cost, low-carbon energy on demand for all”.

“The commercial release of Endurium is an important milestone for Invinity and an essential step on our pathway to profitability,” Marren said.

Scottish made batteries

For the UK and European markets, the Invinity will manufacture the Endurium battery at its production facilities in Scotland.

The company operates two manufacturing sites in Scotland’s Central Belt at Motherwell and Bathgate, alongside factories in Canada and the United States.

© Mathew Perry/DCT Media
Vanadium redox flow batteries at the Invinity Energy Systems assembly plant in Motherwell.

Invinity said first shipments of the Endurium are on track to commence before the end of 2024.

Confirmed customers include Gamesa Electric and Everdura Technology Co, and the US Department of Energy has selected the Endurium for 84 MWh of projects.

The technology also qualifies for the UK government’s “cap and floor” support mechanism for long duration energy storage (LDES).

The company has secured investment from the UK Infrastructure Bank, now known as the National Wealth Fund.

Vanadium flow battery

Compared to lithium-ion batteries, vanadium flow batteries have lower efficiency but do not degrade over time, giving them a much longer lifespan.

Vanadium flow batteries are also non-flammable and made from common commodity materials which can be easily recycled and reused.

However, lithium-ion batteries have a higher power and energy density than vanadium-flow batteries, and significantly lower costs.

Invinity received its first commercial order for an Endurium array from Taiwanese firm Everdura last year, and signed a strategic manufacturing deal in February.

Overall, Invinity recorded an 800% rise in shipments and a 170% increase in its sales pipeline in 2023, with projects already underway in AustraliaCanada and Orkney.

 

 

 

