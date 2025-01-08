Battery storage sites deemed ‘formidable’ for Scotland’s energy future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Storage

Battery storage sites deemed ‘formidable’ for Scotland’s energy future

By PA
08/01/2025, 1:30 pm
© Jane Barlow/PA WireFirst Minister John Swinney during a visit to the Coalburn 1 battery energy storage site in Lanark, South Lanarkshire. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
First Minister John Swinney during a visit to the Coalburn 1 battery energy storage site in Lanark, South Lanarkshire. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

An £800 million deal which will create two further battery energy storage sites in Scotland – each of which are the largest in Europe – has been hailed as “formidable” by First Minister John Swinney.

Investment fund manager Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has announced it will build two more storage sites in addition to the one under construction in Coalburn, South Lanarkshire.

When the three sites are complete in the coming years, they will have a combined energy storage capacity of three gigawatt hours and will theoretically be able to power 4.5 million homes for two hours.

The first site to the west of the M74, known as Coalburn 1, will be supplemented by another battery park on the eastern side of the motorway as well as another in Fife.

Each facility is made up of a number of enclosures housing lithium-iron-phosphate battery packs, as well as transformers connecting to the grid.

© Jane Barlow/PA Wire
The Coalburn 1 battery energy storage site under construction in Lanark, South Lanarkshire. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Ministers and energy sector leaders say battery storage will play a key part in the rollout of renewables, as they store excess power generated by windfarms and help to balance the energy grid.

The batteries, which make up the bulk of the cost of the project, are being supplied by Canadian Solar but are manufactured in China.

First Minister Mr Swinney and acting Scottish Energy Secretary Gillian Martin visited the construction site for Coalburn 1 on Wednesday. It is due to be connected to the grid in October.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Swinney said: “This is an essential component of our journey to net zero. It’s an essential component of creating resilience within our networks.

“The fact that Scotland has been able to attract such a formidable investment demonstrates that Scotland is open for investment and open for business.”

He said Coalburn 1, situated on the site of a former opencast coal mine, is “emblematic” of the journey Scotland has got to make.

Ms Martin acknowledged some communities near potential sites for battery storage have voiced concerns about their proximity to houses.

© Jane Barlow/PA Wire
First Minister John Swinney and Net Zero and Energy Minister Gillian Martin (right) during a visit to the Coalburn 1 battery energy storage site in Lanark, South Lanarkshire. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

She told the PA news agency: “The concerns that we’ve had from communities are about the location – them being in the right place near housing developments.

“But there are very robust safety guidelines associated with battery storage, so people don’t need to worry about that aspect of things.”

She said a balance has to be struck between making Scotland an investable location for energy infrastructure and ensuring developments happen in “the right place”.

Nischal Agarwal, partner at CIP, said: “CIP’s latest investments in Scottish battery energy storage will support the UK’s pursuit of a clean power system by 2030 and delivering a net zero carbon economy by 2050.

“Battery storage which is well located, like our Coalburn and Devilla projects, enhances energy security, provides the grid with much needed flexibility, and enables low-cost renewables to be deployed faster.”

UK minister for investment Baroness Poppy Gustafsson said: “This £800 million commitment is a major vote of confidence in the UK’s investment environment and supports our mission to become a clean energy superpower.”

