Charging Forward: Northern Ireland pumped hydro plans, Centrica’s Rough uncertainty and the latest battery storage updates

In this week’s Charging Forward, Mutual Energy is progressing plans for a pumped storage hydro scheme in Northern Ireland, Chris Stark flags investment support for UK hydrogen storage and the latest battery storage updates.

This week’s headlines:

Northern Ireland pumped hydro storage plans

Rough uncertainty as Stark backs hydrogen storage

UK sees slowdown in BESS as Irish market grows

Innova approved for 1 GW Yorkshire BESS

Elgin buys Amberside Energy project pipeline

RES approval for 45 MW Scottish BESS

Ridge Clean Energy progresses Scottish wind and storage project

West Midlands battery hub secures £23m boost

International news: World’s largest grid battery catches fire in California and UAE launches massive baseload solar and storage project

Northern Ireland pumped hydro plans

Belfast-headquartered gas and transmission operator Mutual Energy is leading a feasibility study into a pumped storage hydropower scheme in Northern Ireland.

Located near Belfast Lough, the Higher Ground NI project would be the first pumped hydro scheme in Northern Ireland.

Costing an estimated £1 billion, the plan involves pumping seawater from Belfast Lough to a new reservoir near Carrickfergus using a 4km tunnel.

Mutual Energy chief executive Paddy Larkin told the Irish News the project could store close to 3 GWh of excess renewable energy capacity.

If it goes ahead, the project would be one of the largest energy infrastructure projects in Northern Ireland for more than 50 years.

Most pumped storage hydro project use freshwater reserves, with several schemes currently in development in Scotland close to Loch Ness.

However, according to Mutual Energy a freshwater scheme is unlikely to be feasible in Northern Ireland due to the remote location of suitable sites.

There are also challenges relating to poor grid infrastructure in the region, and using seawater will allow the firm to locate the project closer to Greater Belfast.

Japan developed the world’s first seawater pumped storage project in Okinawa in 1999, which was later dismantled.

Developers in Australia, Chile and the Philippines are also exploring marine pumped storage schemes.

Rough uncertainty as Stark backs hydrogen storage

Mission Control for Clean Power 2030 head Chris Stark has said hydrogen is “hard to beat” for low-carbon long duration energy storage (LDES).

However, he acknowledged UK developers currently lack financial incentives to develop major hydrogen storage projects.

Stark told a Westminster committee hearing the UK government will investigate potential market mechanisms to support the UK hydrogen storage sector.

The government would seek to bring this through “over the course of this parliament”, Stark added.

“It might be something that looks like a regulated asset base, or a contract for difference, but something that gives the long-term certainty to allow us to have that strategic store is going to be needed into the 2030s,” he said.

It comes after Centrica chief executive Chris O’Shea raised concerns about UK gas storage levels earlier this month.

The intervention from the gas firm, which operates the Rough offshore storage site in the North Sea, attracted criticism from UK government ministers.

© Centrica Storage

During a debate in parliament, energy security minister Lord Hunt of Kings Heath implied Centrica deliberately provoked “alarmist headlines” as part of an effort to secure government subsidies.

Centrica has not ruled out the closure of the Rough field, with O’Shea saying in December the company expects to make an operating loss of between £50m and £100m on the facility in 2025.

The company is exploring converting Rough for hydrogen storage, and Centrica has advocated for the government to extend the LDES cap and floor to include hydrogen to “encourage investment in storage”.

UK sees slowdown in BESS as Ireland grows

The UK energy storage market grew more slowly compared to Ireland in 2024, according to analysis by PV Tech.

In 2024, UK developers submitted planning applications for over 30 GWh of battery energy storage systems according to PV Tech research analyst Charlotte Gisbourne.

This represented a 40% drop in the UK market compared to 2023, despite a uptick in submissions in the fourth quarter last year.

Meanwhile, Irish developers submitted 7.4 GWh worth of BESS projects in 2024, an increase of 63% compared to 2023.

Gisbourne said there is still “strong potential for future growth” in both the UK and Ireland, with around 409 GWh and 16 GWh in each country’s development pipeline respectively.

With UK planning authorities approving multiple BESS projects over 1 GWh, Gisbourne said the UK is “cementing its place as a hub for renewable energy”.

“Grid reforms, in addition to the increased urgency of operational BESS, provide hope for the energy storage market to push through this current lull,” she said.

“The strong divergence in the regions shows the general evolution of the energy storage market, as the UK’s status as an early mover in energy storage does not necessarily guarantee sustained growth.

“Ireland still remains in its infancy with energy storage, as proven by the few operational sites, but the strong pipeline shows great promise for the future.”

Innova approved for 1 GW Yorkshire BESS

UK solar and battery storage developer Innova has secured planning consent for a 1025 MW BESS project in Yorkshire from Doncaster Council.

The two-hour capacity project also includes a 49.9 MW solar farm as part of the Almholme Energy Hub.

Innova said the project is the second largest battery storage project in the UK to gain planning consent to date.

The site will be able to store enough energy to power over 37,000 average homes for an entire week and will generate enough electricity to power over 15,000 homes every year.

Innova said the project will “help balance the grid, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and enhance national energy security”.

Innova senior project manager Rob Parish said: “This state-of-the-art facility will provide much-needed energy storage capacity, ensuring that renewable energy sources such as wind and solar are effectively harnessed and distributed.

“As a result, it will play a significant role in helping the UK achieve its clean energy goals, accelerating the transition to renewable power and ensuring a more resilient, sustainable, and affordable energy system for generations to come.”

Elgin buys Amberside Energy project pipeline

UK solar and storage developer Elgin Energy has purchased a 1 GW project pipeline from asset manager Amberside Energy.

Under the deal, Elgin acquired 100% of the shares of Amberside Energy (Development) Ltd, which boasted a range of solar and storage projects.

Elgin chief executive Ronan Kilduff described the deal as a “great strategic acquisition to grown our pipeline across the UK”.

The firms said the acquisition has “significant synergies that should accelerate the delivery of new renewable energy assets.

RES approval for 45 MW Scottish BESS

Renewable energy developer RES Group has secured approval from the Highland Council for its 45 MW Contullich BESS project near Alness.

RES said the facility will play an important role in supporting the variable generation of renewable energy technologies.

The project design will also result in a biodiversity gain of 65.2% in habitat units and 100% in watercourse units, RES said.

RES development project manager Milo Amsbury-Savage said BESS projects will be a “vital part of delivering a reliable, resilient, decarbonised electricity system for the future”.

“Alongside the project’s environmental and ecological benefits, RES firmly believes the local communities who host our projects should receive meaningful local benefits from them,” he said.

“During our pre-application consultation, we asked the local community for ideas for local benefits and priority projects that they would like to see supported or delivered in their community from the Contullich project, should it receive consent.

“We look forward to continuing these conversations in the coming months as we progress the project.”

Elsewhere, RES is also seeking community input on its 600 MW Steeples Renewables Project in Nottinghamshire.

Located near the former West Burton power station, the plans involve combined solar and battery storage at the site.

Overall, RES estimates it will invest £224m during construction and create 400 jobs over the 24-month build programme.

Ridge Clean Energy progresses Scottish wind and storage project

Ridge Clean Energy (RCE) has avoided the need for a public inquiry for its proposed Ladyfield renewable energy park in Scotland after council planners raised no objections.

The Argyll and Bute Council planning committee approved a recommendation to raise no objection after receiving letters of support for the scheme.

The project involves installing a 58.5 MW wind farm comprising thirteen turbines at Ladyfield plantation near Glen Aray on the Argyll Estate, alongside a 41.4 MW BESS.

Oxfordshire-based RCE has been engaging with the community in nearby Inveraray on the project since 2019, helping to reopen the Inveraray Pier in Loch Fyne and return it to community ownership after 10 years of closure.

© Supplied by SSE Renewables

As a result, RCE received the backing of Inveraray community council chair Linda Divers for the Ladyfield wind and storage hub.

“We are happy that Argyll and Bute Council voted not to object to RCE’s project as they have been a welcome addition to our community,” Divers said.

“RCE were a great help and support to us when raising funds for the purchase and restoration of our pier.”

If the Scottish government approves the project, RCE has also pledged to establish a community benefit fund to operate across its 40-year lifespan.

RCE chief executive officer Marjorie Glasgow said: “This decision is a key step toward further engagement in the region with renewable energy development making a positive difference for communities.”

West Midlands battery hub secures £23m boost

West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) will invest £23m into plans for a battery manufacturing and technology hub.

The Coventry and Warwick Gigapark is part of the region’s investment zone and includes plans for greenpower park, described as a ” UK centre of electrification and clean energy”.

The plan also includes the proposed £2.5bn West Midlands gigafactory, which has struggled to attract international investors, and sits near the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre.

The £23m WMCA investment will go towards the installation of a dedicated energy supply capable of supporting large-scale battery production and other infrastructure works.

© Supplied by Greenpower Park

WMCA said the funding will “put the region into pole position to secure the major international investment to attract battery manufacturers” alongside other EV and energy storage supply chain firms.

Mayor Richard Parker said: “The gigapark is going to make the West Midlands a global hub for cutting-edge battery technology, paving the way for a new era of manufacturing in and around our region.

“This investment zone funding is an exciting first step in making that vision a reality. It will bring in private investment, create thousands of quality jobs, boost the local economy, and help build a greener, more sustainable future.”

UK minister for local growth and building safety Alex Norris said: “The West Midlands has a key role to play in our plans to turbocharge economic growth and this new gigapark will help us deliver on these ambitions and support our journey to becoming a clean energy superpower.

“This region was at the heart of the industrial revolution, and now, under the leadership of Mayor Richard Parker, it has a huge role to play as a green-industry leader, creating thousands of local jobs and delivering growth for generations to come.”

International news: World’s largest grid battery catches fire in California

A fire at a lithium battery storage facility in California has raised concerns about safety standards within the industry.

The incident has led to reports of elevated levels of heavy metals at a nearby nature reserve following the fire, which has reportedly destroyed around 80% of the battery capacity at the Moss Landing site.

Vistra Corp’s 3 GWh Moss Landing BESS is one of the largest grid-connected battery projects currently in operation and sits next to a natural gas power plant.

The site is also home to the separate 730 MWh Elkhorn Battery Facility, operated by the gas plant owner PG&E.

The fire has led to calls for additional safety regulations surrounding battery storage.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

UAE launches world’s first 24/7 solar storage project

The United Arab Emirates has launched the world’s first large-scale “round the clock” gigascale energy storage project, combining solar power and battery storage.

State-owned renewable energy developer Masdar and Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) are developing the project, which will deliver up to 1 GWh of baseload power every day generated from renewable energy.

Located in Abu Dhabi, the project will feature a 5.2GW solar plant alongside a with a 19 GWh BESS.

UAE industry minister, Masdar chairman and ADNOC chief executive Dr Sultan Al Jaber said solving renewable energy intermittency has been the “moonshot challenge of our time“.

“With this ground breaking project we have found the solution,” Al Jaber said.

“For the first time ever, this will transform renewable energy into a world-leading 1GW of reliable baseload energy every day on an unprecedented scale – a first step that could become a giant leap for the world.”