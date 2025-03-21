Chinese power firm EcoFlow selects Birmingham for UK headquarters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Storage

Chinese power firm EcoFlow selects Birmingham for UK headquarters

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
21/03/2025, 7:00 am
Photo of Mathew Perry
© Supplied by West Midlands Growth(L-R): West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker, UK Consul-General in Guangzhou Sarah Mann and EcoFlow global marketing officer Jenny Zhang.
Chinese home energy storage firm EcoFlow has chosen Birmingham as the location for its UK headquarters, where it plans to create 35 jobs.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, EcoFlow develops portable power products, solar technology and smart home energy solutions.

The company will establish its first UK base within the West Midlands Investment Zone, where the local authority is aiming to establish a battery manufacturing and technology hub.

West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker signed the deal with EcoFlow as part of a UK trade delegation earlier this month.

Parker said the deal shows the West Midlands region is “open for business”.

“This deal will deliver real benefits for local people – good jobs, greener power storage and a boost to our energy sector,” he said.

“We’re ready to welcome more forward-thinking investors who share our ambition to make the West Midlands a global leader in cutting-edge battery technology and clean energy.”

© Supplied by Greenpower Park
Design images of the proposed Greenpower Park battery hub in the West Midlands. Image: Greenpower Park

EcoFlow Europe managing director Ryan Xing said the West Midlands is “leading the UK’s green industrial revolution”.

“We look forward to driving further investment into the region and supporting its journey towards a net zero carbon future as we embark on this next stage of EcoFlow’s growth trajectory,” he said.

According to the latest EY UK Attractiveness Survey, the West Midlands region bucked a general trend of foreign direct investment (FID) decline.

In the latest report, EY recorded a 72% rise in FDI projects in the West Midlands, with Birmingham securing 67 FDI projects.

This represented the highest number of FDI projects secured by a regional city in the last ten years, according to EY.

Other Chinese firms to invest in the West Midlands include automotive firms Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Changan Automobile and the ZhuZhou CRRC Times Electric UK Innovation Centre.

 

