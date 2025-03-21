Chinese power firm EcoFlow selects Birmingham for UK headquarters

Chinese home energy storage firm EcoFlow has chosen Birmingham as the location for its UK headquarters, where it plans to create 35 jobs.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, EcoFlow develops portable power products, solar technology and smart home energy solutions.

The company will establish its first UK base within the West Midlands Investment Zone, where the local authority is aiming to establish a battery manufacturing and technology hub.

West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker signed the deal with EcoFlow as part of a UK trade delegation earlier this month.

Parker said the deal shows the West Midlands region is “open for business”.

“This deal will deliver real benefits for local people – good jobs, greener power storage and a boost to our energy sector,” he said.

“We’re ready to welcome more forward-thinking investors who share our ambition to make the West Midlands a global leader in cutting-edge battery technology and clean energy.”

© Supplied by Greenpower Park

EcoFlow Europe managing director Ryan Xing said the West Midlands is “leading the UK’s green industrial revolution”.

“We look forward to driving further investment into the region and supporting its journey towards a net zero carbon future as we embark on this next stage of EcoFlow’s growth trajectory,” he said.

According to the latest EY UK Attractiveness Survey, the West Midlands region bucked a general trend of foreign direct investment (FID) decline.

In the latest report, EY recorded a 72% rise in FDI projects in the West Midlands, with Birmingham securing 67 FDI projects.

This represented the highest number of FDI projects secured by a regional city in the last ten years, according to EY.

Other Chinese firms to invest in the West Midlands include automotive firms Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Changan Automobile and the ZhuZhou CRRC Times Electric UK Innovation Centre.