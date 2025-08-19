In this week’s Charging Forward, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has granted a licence to dCarbonx for an East Irish Sea hydrogen and gas storage project, while rejecting similar plans from EnergyPathways.

Elsewhere, Statera Energy, Root-Power, Balance Power, Elements Green and Opdenergy are among the firms to progress UK battery energy storage system (BESS) projects.

Plus, UK firm Titanvolt signs on to a hyperscale AI project in Argyll as the University of St Andrews validates its lithium titanium oxide battery storage technology.

In international energy storage news, an Irish county council has approved plans for a long duration CO2 battery project using technology developed by Italian firm Energy Dome.

This week’s UK energy storage headlines:

NSTA backs dCarbonX hydrogen storage plans, rejects EnergyPathways MESH project

The NSTA has backed plans from Anglo-Irish firm dCarbonX to develop a hydrogen salt cavern storage project in the East Irish Sea.

It comes as the UK’s offshore regulator rejected similar plans from London-listed EnergyPathways for its Marram Energy Storage Hub (MESH).

dCarbonX is developing the Gateway Storage project close to the depleted Bains gas field and secured a storage licence from the NSTA.

The Gateway project involves progressively developing subsea salt cavern storage for the UK hydrogen sector, with the potential capacity to store up to 9 TWh.

Alongside its Gateway plans, dCarbonX is also proposing to convert the Bains field for offshore natural gas storage.

© Supplied by North Sea Transition

The London-based company is also partnering with ESB and Centrica subsidiary Bord Gais Energy on the Kestrel Project for large-scale energy storage offshore Ireland.

The company is a subsidiary of Italian energy firm Snam, which also holds an interest in Scotland-based carbon capture and storage developer Storegga.

Meanwhile, the NSTA rejected similar plans from EnergyPathways for the MESH hydrogen and gas storage project located off the coast of Lancashire.

Shares in EnergyPathways plummeted following the NSTA announcement, dropping by more than 55% by the end of trading on 14 August.

However, EnergyPathways vowed to press on with other aspects of MESH including compressed air energy storage and electrolytic hydrogen production.

Statera Energy powers up 300 MW Thurrock Storage BESS

UK energy storage and hydrogen developer Statera Energy has energised its 300 MW/600 MWh Thurrock Storage BESS.

Located close to London, the Thurrock project becomes the largest operational battery storage facility in the UK.

Positioned north of the former Tilbury coal power station, Statera said the BESS facility can provide power for up to 680,000 UK homes over a two-hour period.

Statera said the battery project will enhance grid stability by delivering rapid response capacity of up to 600MWh within seconds.

© Supplied by Statera Energy

Statera chief executive Tom Vernon said: “Increasing BESS capacity is essential for supporting the grid when renewable generation, such as solar and wind, is low or changes quickly.

“It ensures that energy can be stored efficiently and returned to the grid whenever it’s needed.”

Thurrock Storage sits alongside the company’s 450 MW flexible generation plant, with Statera investing £1bn to date and planning up to £7bn in UK projects by 2030.

Titanvolt to power Scottish data centre with advanced LTO batteries

UK battery storage firm Titanvolt has signed a heads of agreement to provide energy storage for a hyperscale AI data centre in Argyll.

The Killelan Farm project will utilise Titanvolt’s specialist lithium titanium oxide (LTO) batteries, developed in partnership with South Korean firm Grinergy.

Located near Dunoon, the facility will combine AI-enabled hyperscale digital infrastructure with wind, solar, and hydrogen power.

Built on the site of a former quarry, the Killellan development is expected to create 2,020 construction jobs and more than 1,200 permanent roles once operational.

Project backers Argyll Data Development and Argyll Energy Development plan to operate the site off-grid.

Alongside Killellan, the companies said they are planning more combined energy parks and data centres across Scotland focused on .

It comes amid increasing investment in data centres in Scotland, with Apatura set to invest £3.9 billion in a project incorporating battery storage near Motherwell.

Lithium titanium oxide batteries

Titanvolt chief executive Neill Richardson said the developers chose its LTO batteries for “their inherent safety benefits and their ability to respond to supply and demand quickly with the speed of discharge required by hyperscale computing”.

Meanwhile, Argyll client acquisition director Mark Dawber said micro-grid approach will reduce the pressures on the grid from data centres which consume “massive amounts of energy”.

Argyll chairman Peter Griffiths said the project “will elevate Scotland’s economic profile and technological leadership on the world stage”.

University of St Andrews validates Titanvolt tech

The Argyll data centre agreement comes after the University of St Andrews validated Titanvolt’s LTO technology.

The company claims its pouch cell battery has no fire risk and is more energy efficient than other battery types alongside being 95% recyclable.

Researchers at the Colin Vincent Centre for Battery Technology confirmed the batteries’ performance under four ambient temperature conditions.

University of St Andrews professor John Irvine said the Titanvolt project will “help enhance future testing and validation processes, strengthening the lab’s capability for advanced battery testing”.

Mitie and Elements Green break ground at 360 MW Staythorpe BESS

Mitie Power and Grid and renewables developer Elements Green have started construction of the 360 MW / 720 MWh Staythorpe BESS in Newark, Nottinghamshire.

The £71.5 m project will include a new 400 kV substation and, once operational in 2027, could store enough renewable energy to power more than 95,000 homes for a full day, the developers said.

Around 60 jobs are expected to be created during the build phase, with a planned operational lifespan of 40 years.

The project will also deliver a 25.7% biodiversity net gain, including 12 acres of woodland and wildflower meadow, as part of a wider community engagement and environmental programme.

Elements Green selects RES Staythorpe BESS O&M

Meanwhile, UK-based RES Group has secured a five-year operations and maintenance (O&M) contract with Elements Green for the Staythorpe BESS.

RES will manage the site’s high-capacity infrastructure, and the company said the deal with Elements Green “paves the way for future collaboration across a growing pipeline of storage assets in Europe”.

RES global head of O&M services Manuel Sánchez said the contract “strengthens our presence in the UK” and demonstrates trust in the company’s technical and operational expertise.

© Supplied by RES

“Staythorpe is a strategically significant project and a strong vote of confidence in RES’ ability to deliver best-in-class performance on battery storage assets,” he said.

Elements Green develops large-scale solar PV and BESS projects across the UK, Germany, Italy, and Australia, with a pipeline of 13 GW.

Balance Power 49.5 MW Radwell Bury BESS plans approved

UK independent energy developer Balance Power has secured planning approval for its 49.5 MW Radwell Bury BESS in Hertfordshire.

The facility will store surplus renewable energy and release it during periods of high demand, helping to power around 26,767 homes and support grid stability.

Comprising 48 battery units with a two-hour storage duration, the project is expected to cut CO₂ emissions by about 18,281 tonnes annually.

Balance Power has confirmed the site will deliver a 44.25% biodiversity net gain, protecting woodland, hedgerows, and meadow grasslands.

Connections team member Ryan Stott said: “As well as reinforcing national energy resilience, this site will contribute to local environmental goals and support the transition to a more sustainable future.

“It’s important to us that our developments leave a lasting positive legacy, and made sure we chose a site specifically out of the greenbelt, out of residential areas, and designed to enhance local biodiversity.”

The company is now securing a grid connection date, with plans to fully decommission and restore the site to agricultural use at the end of its lifecycle.

Since 2017, Balance Power has advanced 39 energy projects to planning consent and has over 2 GW of projects in development nationwide.

Opdenergy plans for 249 MW Stracathro BESS approved

The Scottish Government has approved plans from Spanish firm Opdenergy for its 249 MW Stracathro BESS near Brechin.

Developed in partnership with Stracathro Estates in Angus, the BESS will be connected to the existing SSEN 275kV overhead line near Addicate Wood and Huntly Wood.

The plans involve up to 66 battery storage units, which will store excess renewable generation capacity at times of high output.

Madrid-based Opdenergy is primarily a solar photovoltaic developer, with projects across Italy, Spain, the UK, Mexico, and Chile.

Net Zero Twenty One Watlington Road BESS plans rejected

South Oxfordshire District Council (SODC) has rejected plans for a 100 MW BESS from Net Zero Twenty One Ltd.

The Watlington Road Energy Storage System were rejected by the council’s planning committee due to its impacts on green belt land and the visual landscape.

Council officials recommended the plans for the Watlington Road Energy Storage System be refused due to “inappropriate development” in green belt areas and “significant adverse effects” to the landscape and views.

Root-Power expands into solar and BESS co-location

UK battery storage developer Root-Power is expanding into solar energy with plans for co-location at several of its existing BESS sites.

The Salford-based company said the move will optimise the performance of both technologies, reduce energy loss and provide stable, dispatchable power to support grid stability.

Root-Power’s solar pipeline currently includes 330 MW of capacity at various stages of development.

© Supplied by Root-Power

Root-Power managing director Neil Brooks said: “Integrating solar with energy storage infrastructure unlocks the potential of both technologies, offering stable supplementary revenue to complement our battery portfolio while unlocking new potential funding opportunities.”

The company said pairing solar with existing BESS sites will accelerate project timelines by leveraging existing infrastructure.

Root-Power’s wider portfolio includes a 2.4 GW long-duration energy storage pipeline and 1 GW of lithium-ion batteries.

The firm also noted that public and local support is higher for renewable projects when battery storage is included.

ElectroRoute selects Arenko software for UK BESS expansion

Irish renewable energy trading company ElectroRoute has partnered with London-based Arenko to support its entry into the UK BESS market.

ElectroRoute, a subsidiary of Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation, will licence Arenko’s Nimbus Trade software to optimise and operate its growing UK battery portfolio.

ElectroRoute trades and optimises over 3 GW of renewable and flexible assets globally, including more than 0.5 GW of UK solar balancing contracts.

The company also maintains operations in Japan and Ireland.

International energy storage news

Harmony Energy energises France’s largest BESS project

UK battery storage developer Harmony Energy has energised the largest BESS project in France near the city of Nantes.

Harmony Energy said the 100 MW/200 MWh Cheviré battery project is the France’s first large-scale two-hour duration BESS.

The project is built on the site of the former Cheviré fossil fuel power plant, which consumed coal, gas and oil from 1954 to 1986.

Harmony said the Cheviré project will provide grid balancing and help replace fossil fuel peaking with stored renewable energy generation.

© Supplied by Harmony Energy

Altogether, the project will have the capacity to power around 170,000 homes for two hours, which is greater than the population of Nantes.

Harmony Energy France chief executive Andy Symonds said the Cheviré BESS is a “landmark achievement” for the wider energy transition in France.

“It shows how disused industrial sites can be repurposed to enable a more sustainable electrification of our power systems,” Symonds said.

“This project strengthens energy security, supports affordability, and helps pave the way for a cleaner, energy system which is less reliant on burning fossil fuels.”

Founded in 2010, Harmony Energy expanded to France in 2022 and the firm maintains a European battery storage pipeline of over 13 GW.

The privately-owned company is distinct from the London-listed Harmony Energy Income Trust (HEIT), which was recently acquired by Foresight Group.

HEIT contained eight UK BESS projects developed by Harmony Energy.

Energy Dome CO2 battery project in Ireland secures approval

An Irish long duration energy storage (LDES) project incorporating technology from Italian firm Energy Dome has secured planning approval.

The project is being led by Irish developer Rhode LDES Ltd, a subsidiary of Lumcloon Energy.

Offaly County Council officials approved the plans for the construction of two large domes which can compress CO2 to store excess renewable energy generation.

According to planning documents, when in charging mode the CO2 is compressed and stored under pressure and at room temperature, in a high-density liquid state.

In discharge mode, CO2 is expanded into a turbine and subsequently stored in an atmospheric gasometer, releasing energy to the grid without atmospheric emissions.

© Supplied by Energy Dome

Each CO2 battery dome will be about 500 metres long and 120 metres wide with a maximum height of 34 metres.

Located on the outskirts of Rhode, approximately 60 miles west of Dublin, each dome will have the capacity to store 23 MW for eight hours.

Altogether, the site will have a 368 MWh capacity, with maximum output of 50 MW.

The project is being led Nigel Reams from Lumcloon, and will be built on the site of a former ESB-owned peat-fired power station.

Alongside the Irish project, Energy Dome’s technology is also being incorporated into developments in Italy, the US, and India.

The Milan-based start-up also recently signed a strategic commercial agreement with US tech firm Google.

Speaking to Energy Voice earlier this year, Energy Dome co-founder Francesco Oppici said the firm is interested in developing projects in the UK as part of the LDES cap-and-floor mechanism.