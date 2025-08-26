In this week’s Charging Forward, Statkraft has secured approval from the Scottish government for a 750 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) near Paisley.

The Neilston Greener Grid Park expansion comes as the Norwegian state-owned firm nears completion of an initial 50 MW BESS project at the site.

German developer BayWa r.e. has also secured Scottish government consent for its 500 MW Redshaw BESS in South Lanarkshire.

Elsewhere, UK battery storage developer Field Energy has reached commercial operation at its 50 MW/100 MW Auchteraw BESS near Fort Augustus.

And in international energy storage news, the Australian government has launched a A$500 million (£240m) battery storage manufacturing initiative.

UK energy storage news:

Statkraft secures consent for 750 MW Paisley BESS

Inverurie locals raise concerns over 50 MW Fairfield BESS project

BayWa r.e. plans for 500 MW South Lanarkshire BESS approved

UK battery storage planning applications surge

Field starts up 50 MW Auchteraw BESS

UK battery-powered train travels 200 miles in world record breaking journey

International energy storage news: Australia launches A$500m Battery Breakthrough Initiative (BBI) to support battery manufacturing

Statkraft secures consent for 750 MW Paisley BESS

The Scottish government has approved plans from Statkraft for a 750 MW BESS expansion project at its Neilston Greener Grid Park near Paisley.

The Norwegian state-owned developer submitted plans for up to 88 battery storage units at the site, located near the existing SP Energy Networks Neilston substation.

According to Statkraft, the Neilston project is designed to maintain stable flows of energy through the network, helping to prevent power blackouts.

It will incorporate three kinds of lithium-ion battery storage units, alongside associated power converters and transformers, with construction set to last for up to 36 months.

According to planning documents, Statkraft has accepted a grid offer that will allow the Neilston BESS to be connected to the National Grid in 2027, potentially sooner.

© Supplied by Statkraft

Statkraft principal grid project manager Graeme Crawford said the firm will share further details about the construction timeline “in due course”.

“Neilston is one of the stability and storage schemes that Statkraft is building at strategic locations across Great Britain, to help make our electricity network resilient and fit for the future,” Crawford said.

As part of the project, Statkraft plans to provide up to £20,000 per year to local communities through a benefit fund.

The expansion project builds on an earlier 50 MW grid-forming battery project at the site, which received approval from the Scottish government in 2022.

Alongside Neilston, Statkraft is developing other greener grid parks across the UK including sites near Keith in Moray and Thornton in West Yorkshire.

Inverurie residents object to Qair’s 50 MW Fairfield BESS plans

Residents living near a proposed 50 MW BESS project outside Inverurie in Scotland have raised concerns about its impacts on the local environment.

Qair Renewables subsidiary GSC Wardhill Ltd has submitted plans to Aberdeenshire Council for the Fairfield BESS, which is set to contain 22 battery storage units.

The project has already received around 51 letters of objection from local residents.

Concerns raised include light and noise pollution, disruption to wildlife, and fire risks.

BayWa r.e. plans for 500 MW Scottish BESS approved

German renewable energy developer BayWa r.e. has secured Scottish government consent for a 500 MW BESS project in South Lanarkshire.

Located near Douglas, the Redshaw BESS will connect to the SP Energy Networks Redshaw 400kV substation.

The site sits close to the B6 boundary, a key constraint point in the transmission network between Scotland and England.

BayWa r.e. said the Redshaw project is designed to alleviate grid congestion and “unlock the full potential” of renewable energy in Scotland.

BayWa r.e. UK head of development strategy and origination Gemma Hamilton said: “Securing planning consent for Redshaw BESS is more than a milestone for our project: it is a commitment to the future stability of the UK grid and the acceleration of our clean energy transition.

“The BESS is intentionally positioned at a grid bottleneck that can sometimes hold back the delivery of clean power to where it is needed most.”

Meanwhile, BayWa r.e. chief operation officer Daniel Gäfke said the Redshaw BESS will be the company’s largest battery storage project in Europe.

The Munich-headquartered firm has also committed to contributing £50,000 per year throughout the project’s operational life to a dedicated community benefit fund.

UK battery storage planning applications surge

Planning applications for UK battery storage projects are surging according to data released by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

The DESNZ figures show more than 100 planning applications for BESS projects were submitted in the UK between April and June 2025.

Altogether, the projects represent a combined 8.4 GW of storage capacity. The figure is more than twice that of the BESS applications submitted in the same period last year.

To meet the Labour government’s clean power by 2030 target, the National Energy System Operator (NESO) estimates the country will need between 23-27 GW of battery storage capacity by 2030.

Currently, the UK has around 6 GW of battery storage capacity.

Energy minister Michael Shanks told the FT that the increase in battery storage applications is “a welcome sign that industry supports our plans and will help to cut our reliance on fossil fuels, deliver energy security and bring down energy bills for good”.

According to analysis by Cornwall Insight, average annual BESS revenues in the UK quadrupled to £92,000 per MW of capacity in January 2025 compared to 2024.

Field starts up 50 MW Auchteraw BESS

UK battery storage developer Field Energy has reached commercial operations at its 50 MW/100 MWh Auchteraw BESS in Scotland.

Located near Fort Augustus, the Auchteraw BESS is the company’s fourth and largest battery storage project.

The battery storage development is the company’s first in Scotland after acquiring it from ILI Group in 2021.

Field chief executive Amit Gudka said: “Bringing Auchteraw online is a major milestone for Field as our largest site yet and first in Scotland.

“This will make a real difference for bill payers by reducing constraint costs and ensuring more of Scotland’s valuable renewable energy can be used.”

The milestone for Field follows approval for its 200 MW Yaxley project in Suffolk, Gudka said.

In total, the company is developing a 4.5 GWh pipeline of battery storage projects across Great Britain.

UK train travels 200 miles on battery power

A battery-powered Great Western Railway (GWR) train has broken the world record for the longest railway journey by travelling 200 miles on a single charge.

The battery-electric train travelled on a return journey from a train depot in Reading to Oxford via London Paddington.

The feat surpassed the previous record of 139 miles set by Stadler Deutschland in Berlin in 2021.

GWR organised the world record attempt as part of the 200th anniversary of the birth of the modern railway.

It comes as the rail operator prepares to renew its ageing regional train fleet, with battery trains considered a viable and cost-effective alternative to diesel trains.

© Supplied by Great Western Railwa

GWR engineering director Dr Simon Green congratulated his team on the world record feat in a “landmark year” for the rail industry.

“Today’s record attempt has been a bit of fun, but it also underlines a serious point: investment in battery technology is essential as we look to replace our ageing diesel fleet,” Green said.

“Overhead lines will remain the first choice to power electric trains, but where that isn’t possible or desirable, battery technology like this offers a reliable and efficient alternative to bridge the gap.”

It comes as UK rail operators including GWR, ScotRail, Northern, TransPennine Express and Transport for Wales seek to replace their ageing diesel locomotives in the coming years.

Last year, Siemens Mobility estimated its battery bi0mide trains could save British railway operators £3.5bn and 12 million tonnes of CO2 over 35 years.

International energy storage news

The Australian government has launched a A$500m (£240m) funding initiative to support the growth of battery manufacturing in the country.

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) said the Battery Breakthrough Initiative (BBI) will provide manufacturing opportunities for the country’s workforce.

It will also allow Australia to “leverage its expertise in battery energy storage”, ARENA said.

ARENA chief executive Darren Miller said batteries are “crucial” to achieving Australia’s net zero emissions targets.

“Energy storage is a critical enabling technology for our renewable energy future,” Miller said.

“We know that solar and wind energy can provide us the lowest cost renewable energy generation at scale, but we also need to be able to store it for when it is needed.”

“BBI will enhance Australia’s battery manufacturing capability, improve supply chain resilience and battery manufacturing processes, and foster innovation.”

ARENA said it will focus on awarding funding to projects across battery cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly and active materials including cathode, anode and electrolyte production.

BBI funding could include capital grants, production incentives or other payments deemed appropriate by ARENA for the project, the agency said.

The BBI forms part of the Australian Labor government’s A$22.7bn (£11bn) Future Made in Australia (FMA) industrial policy and the country’s National Battery Strategy.

The FMA is focused on increasing national manufacturing capabilities and investment in sectors such as clean energy and critical minerals.