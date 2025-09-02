In this week’s Charging Forward, the UK’s National Wealth Fund is set to invest £200 million into newly formed battery storage platform Eelpower Energy.

Infrastructure fund manager Equitix will invest £100m into the consortium, with Australian pension fund Aware Super also committing £200m.

Elsewhere, UK battery storage developer Zenobē has acquired a 400 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Cumbria from Innova.

Meanwhile, NatPower UK has secured a site at Redcar as part of its £1bn plans for a 1 GW BESS system known as the Teesside GigaPark.

This week’s UK energy storage headlines:

National Wealth Fund invests £200m in Eelpower Energy

NatPower UK secures Teesside site for £1bn BESS project

Zenobē acquires 400 MW BESS project from Innova

Pulse Clean Energy powers up 30 MW Coal Pit BESS

International energy storage news: German iron-salt battery firm VoltStorage collapses

National Wealth Fund invests £200m in Eelpower Energy

The UK’s National Wealth Fund (NWF) will invest £200m into battery storage developer Eelpower Energy as part of an Equitix-led consortium.

The NWF said the business will “build, own, and operate” grid-scale battery storage assets, with ambitions to deliver over 1 GW of new BESS capacity.

Infrastructure fund manager Equitix will invest £100m in the joint venture, while Australian pension fund Aware Super will commit £200m.

Existing UK storage developer Eelpower Ltd will also take a minor stake in Eelpower Energy, with its management team transferring across to the new entity.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said upgrading the UK grid through battery storage investment will “help to bring down bills, support well paid jobs, and put more money in working people’s pockets”.

The NWF investment follows the announcement of a £50m equity investment in battery storage developer AMP Clean Energy in August.

Reeves said securing investment from one Australia’s largest pension funds also shows that “the UK is one of the best places in the world to invest”.

The investment comes after the Chancellor introduced reforms earlier this year to allow pension funds to pool assets to invest in infrastructure projects.

The reforms aimed to model Australia and Canada, which boast large pension funds which invest in global energy projects, including the UK offshore wind sector.

Energy transition ‘cannot succeed’ without battery storage

The NWF said Eelpower Energy has identified a portfolio of seed assets which “will immediately enter construction”, alongside a pipeline of future projects.

Eelpower Energy chief executive Mark Simon said without battery storage “the energy transition cannot succeed”.

© Supplied by Eelpower

Simon said the new firm “will accelerate the rollout of flexible energy storage assets across the country that are so critical to delivering the UK’s decarbonisation goals”.

NWF interim chief executive Ian Brown said battery storage is a priority investment area for the fund.

“Our investment in Eelpower Energy is yet another example of how we’re supporting more storage capacity to come online at pace and scale to help meet the government’s clean power targets,” Brown said.

Equitix chief executive Hugh Crossley said the “significant investment” reflects the consortium’s “shared confidence in the long-term value” of battery storage.

NatPower UK secures Teesside site for £1bn BESS project

UK battery storage developer NatPower UK has reached an agreement with Sembcorp for a site at Teesside as part of plans to invest £1bn in a 1 GW BESS project.

NatPower said the agreement for the Teesside GigaPark covers a 32 acre site at Wilton International in Redcar as the location of a 1 GW/8 GWh lithium-ion BESS.

Once complete, the project will be one of the UK’s highest-capacity and longest-duration battery storage projects.

It will also be the first to combine utility-scale grid storage with dedicated port electrification infrastructure, NatPower said.

The Teesside GigaPark will be “fully privately financed” and operate at an initial four hour’s storage capacity (4 GWh), with the potential to double to 8 GWh.

© Supplied by NatPower UK

Most existing UK BESS developments currently operate at one to two hours duration.

NatPower UK chief executive Stefano D.M. Sommadossi said the Teesside project will be the “blueprint” for how the firm can combine high-capacity renewable energy sotrage with industrial and ports electrification.

“Within five years, we can transform one of the UK’s most important industrial hubs into a net-zero economic powerhouse and then replicate this model in ports across the globe,” Sommadossi said.

NatPower UK, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered NatPower Group, said it holds a 1 GW grid connection agreement and aims to connect the Teesside GigaPark by 2028.

The Teesside progress comes after NatPower last year called for urgent grid reform to remove “non-credible” projects looking to connect to Britain’s electricity grid.

Zenobē acquires 400 MW Cumbria BESS project from Innova

UK battery storage developer Zenobē has acquired a 400 MW BESS development in Cumbria from solar, storage and data centre developer Innova.

Zenobē said the UK government’s decision to retain a national pricing model, rather than zonal pricing, enabled the purchase of the Low Harker BESS.

Innova secured consent for the Low Harker project, located near the National Grid Harker substation, in October 2023.

The site has a 2028 grid connection date, and Zenobē said the BESS will be able to provide inertia and reactive power services needed in the region following the future retirement of plants such as the Heysham nuclear power station.

© Supplied by Zenobe

The project will also draw on Zenobē’s experience implementing grid-forming inverters as seen at its Blackhillock site in Scotland, the company said.

Zenobē global director of network infrastructure Semih Oztreves said the “strategically important” Harker project will help to deliver “flexible, resilient energy infrastructure”.

“The site reflects our long-term commitment to developing, owning and operating battery solutions that support the energy transition without reliance on government subsidies,” Oztreves said.

Headquartered in London, Zenobē is co-owned by private equity firms KKR and Infracapital, with Japanese firms Jera and TEPCO as minority shareholders.

Pulse Clean Energy powers up 30 MW Coal Pit BESS

UK battery storage developer Pulse Clean Energy has switched on its 30 MW/67 MWh BESS project in Atherton, west of Manchester.

Dubbed the Coal Pit project, the development is situated on a brownfield site which was once used for coal extraction.

Pulse said the two hour duration facility can power over 300,000 homes for an hour.

Over its first decade of operation, Pulse said Coal Pit is expected to prevent more than 34,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

© Supplied by Pulse Clean Energy

Pulse financed the Coal Pit BESS project through a £220m green debt deal involving consortium of six international banks.

Pulse Clean Energy chief executive Trevor Wills said: “It’s fantastic to see Coal Pit up and running in Greater Manchester.

“A region with a proud industrial past is leading the way with a new generation of affordable and reliable energy, while enhancing the local environment.”

“As demand for energy grows and intermittent sources of energy such as wind and solar continue to scale, sites like Coal Pit are essential to ensuring energy is less costly for homes, businesses, and industry.”

Pulse said the company is targeting more than 2GWh of installed capacity in the UK by 2030.

International energy storage news

German iron-salt battery firm Voltstorage collapses

German iron-salt battery storage technology developer VoltStorage is set to cease operations, according to posts from staff on social media.

The Munich-based firm has been developing next-generation battery storage technology since it was founded in 2016.

VoltStorage initially focused on residential vanadium redox flow technologies, before later pivoting towards a focus on commercial and industrial scale iron-salt batteries.

Last year, VoltStorage appointed a new chief executive as the company pursued its “next phase of growth”.

But writing on LinkedIn this week, VoltStorage principal technologist John Alper said the company is closing its doors.

“It’s a sad day, and it marks the end of a dream to bring the Iron Salt Battery into the world as a low-cost, environmentally friendly, long-duration storage technology,” Alper wrote.

Iron-salt battery storage technology

However, he said while the VoltStorage as a company had “failed”, the “promise of the technology delivered”.

“Over the last five and a half years we took an idea from a single small cell to 3,200 cm², 100-cell stacks—giant step by giant step,” he said.

“We achieved 1,000 cycles without measurable degradation in a chemistry that usually starts dying as soon as it starts charging. We prepared a fully automated 1 MWh demo.”

© Supplied by VoltStorage

Alper said the reasons for the company’s collapse are “complex”, adding that “market headwinds, investment cycles, and strategic decisions all played their part”.

Multiple firms worldwide are focusing on developing iron-batteries because the mineral is cheaper and more widely available than minerals such as lithium, cobalt and nickel.

Alongside reducing supply chain and geopolitical risks, iron-based batteries can offer safer and longer duration storage, lower lifetime costs and greater suitability for grid-scale integration with renewables.

California-based Inlyte Energy is also developing iron-sodium batteries, while fellow American firm Form Energy is producing iron-air energy storage.

Alongside iron, emerging battery storage technologies include flow batteries based on zinc and vanadium, lithium-sulphur, and solid-state batteries such as sodium-ion.

The increased investment in next-generation battery storage technologies comes as Western nations seek to reduce their dependence on Chinese supply chains.