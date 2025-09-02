Greater Manchester becomes home to 30 MW battery storage site 

Pulse Clean Energy’s 30 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) is now operational in Atherton, Greater Manchester.

The 67 MWh site, once used for coal extraction, has been transformed to support a cleaner energy system by storing excess energy from renewable generation when production is high and releasing it during periods of lower generation or high demand.

Built on a brownfield site now known as Coal Pit, the facility could store enough energy to power over 300,000 homes for up to an hour.

BESS helps balance the grid by storing surplus electricity when supply is high and demand is low, and then releasing it when supply is low and demand is high.

CO2 reduction potential

Over its first decade of operation, Coal Pit is expected to prevent more than 34,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, according to Pulse Clean Energy.

Pulse Clean Energy chief executive Trevor Wills said: “A region with a proud industrial past is leading the way with a new generation of affordable and reliable energy, while enhancing the local environment.

“As demand for energy grows and intermittent sources of energy such as wind and solar continue to scale, sites like Coal Pit are essential to ensuring energy is less costly for homes, businesses and industry,” he added.

Pulse Clean Energy is targeting more than 2 GWh of installed capacity in the UK by 2030.

Coal Pit becomes the seventh energised by the London-based BESS developer since 2023 and was financed through Pulse Clean Energy’s £220 million green debt deal from a consortium of six international banks.

Its recent 42 MW / 100 MWh BESS in Hyde, West of Manchester, became operational in March.

Hyde is expected to prevent approximately 3,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, equivalent to taking 1,000 diesel cars off the road each year.

The facility will be capable of powering over 227,000 homes for two hours.

BESS under the spotlight in Manchester

Elsewhere in Manchester, Statera Energy acquired a 680 MW BESS project at Trafford low-carbon energy park back in January this year.

Situated in Carrington, it is poised to become one of Europe’s biggest BESS sites upon full energisation in 2026.

With planned capacity of 680 MW, it will be more than twice the size of Statera’s upcoming 300 MW Thurrock storage project and will represent nearly a quarter of the UK’s currently operational BESS capacity.

Already approved by Trafford Council, Carrington marks Statera’s largest consented BESS development to date.