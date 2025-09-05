The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Energy Transition / Storage

Advanced battery storage project leaves Teesworks for neighbouring site

September 5th 2025, 2:13 pm
3 min read
Leigh Jones

A huge battery storage project planned for Teesworks has changed locations, as doubts remain over the site’s commitment to green energy projects.

NatPower’s Teesside Gigapark Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project was announced in June 2024, with plans for storage of up to 1 GW of energy at Teesworks, the former Redcar steelworks site. However, the company withdrew its planning application with Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council last week, while announcing plans for a similar project at the neighbouring Wilton industrial site.

Initial plans, which went out to a public consultation last year, were for a 50-acre site adjacent to the Net Zero Teesside gas-fired power plant, which is currently under construction – a joint venture between BP and Equinor.

However, NatPower have now moved their plans to the neighbouring Wilton industrial site, roughly three miles to the south.

It could be seen as the most recent blow to Teesworks’ green credentials, after the company responsible for redeveloping the vast former steelworks site lodged an objection to BP’s plans for a blue hydrogen plant with the Planning Inspectorate in June, in favour of building an AI data centre on the same plot of land.

Earlier this year, BP also cancelled plans for its HyGreen green hydrogen plant at Teesworks.

The dispute over use of remediated land at Teesworks has seen two government departments – the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) – at loggerheads over key government priorities in developing infrastructure for both AI and net zero.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband was due to decide the fate of BP’s H2Teesside blue hydrogen facility on 28 August, including granting the energy giant compulsory purchase powers. However, he has extended the deadline until 30 October in order to receive more evidence from stakeholders about plans for the site.

NatPower did not respond to repeated requests for comment on their decision to move to Wilton, while representatives of Teesworks declined to comment.

High-capacity blueprint

However, on the announcement of the new plans, NatPower UK and NatPower Marine chief executive Stefano DM Sommadossi said: “Teesside, our most advanced GigaPark, located at Wilton International, will be the blueprint for how we combine high-capacity renewable energy storage with the electrification of ports and industry.

“Within five years, we can transform one of the UK’s most important industrial hubs into a net-zero economic powerhouse and then replicate this model in ports across the globe.”

The BESS project will see NatPower commit £1bn of investment into the area to deliver 4GWh of storage capacity, with the potential to double to 8GWh in the future. Current levels of capacity for similar UK projects are around 2GWh of storage.

Energy minister Michael Shanks said: “Energy storage is a pillar of a clean power system – helping to protect homes and businesses from future energy price shocks by stocking up on homegrown renewable energy at times of high generation to release it when needed, instead of relying on fossil fuels.

“It is projects like this that will help us to decarbonise our industries – as clean energy will be used to charge ships in one of Europe’s biggest ports, helping to cut emissions, create skilled jobs and boost local investment.”

NatPower hopes to connect its Teesside Gigapark to the national grid by 2028.

