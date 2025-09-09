Charging Forward: Subsea energy storage moving closer to reality

In this week’s Charging Forward, subsea energy storage is moving closer to reality as Subsea7 and FLASC prepare to deploy a pilot project in the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, EDF has signed a long-term deal with Elements Green to support the delivery of the 360 MW Staythorpe battery energy storage system (BESS).

Elsewhere, the Norwegian government has invested £5 million in UK solar-powered battery firm MOPO.

And in international energy storage news, US sodium-ion battery maker Natron has collapsed, ending plans for a $1.4 billion (£1bn) gigafactory in North Carolina.

This week’s UK energy storage headlines:

Subsea energy storage moves closer to reality

EDF backs Elements Green 360 MW Staythorpe BESS

Fred Olsen Renewables removes 30 MW BESS from Scottish wind farm

RheEnergise completes mechanical work on high density hydro project

Rossendale Council rejects Cubico plans for 85 MW BESS

Faraday Institution to fund £9m UK battery research

Norway invests £5m in Sheffield’s MOPO solar battery startup

International energy storage news: US sodium-ion battery maker Natron closes after failing to secure investors

Subsea energy storage moves closer to reality

Ambitious plans to develop subsea energy storage are moving closer to fruition as firms prepare to deploy pilot projects offshore.

Speaking at the SPE Offshore Europe conference in Aberdeen, Subsea7 strategic technology manager Babasola Ogunnaike said the company has developed several subsea storage solutions alongside partner FLASC.

Ogunnaike said the hydro-pneumatic energy storage (HPES) concept is a form of compressed air storage placed on the seabed at varying depths.

© Supplied by FLASC

The HPES systems target storage durations anywhere between four to 16 hours, with the technology capable of durations up to 100 hours.

“There is a real need for solutions like this in the market,” Ogunnaike said.

Offshore wind co-location

He said the technology is suitable for co-location with offshore wind as well as decarbonising offshore oil and gas and hydrogen production.

By using the storage to maximise trading opportunities, Ogunnaike said developers can increase their return on investment in HPES projects by up to 22%.

But Xodus global advisory director Olivier Mette said HPES systems are a “very large scale investment”.

Xodus has worked with Subsea7 and FLASC on assessing the commercial viability of the HPES technology for co-location with Scottish offshore wind farms, Mette said.

Installing HPES systems can reduce curtailment and grid challenges across both floating and fixed wind farms, and Mette said the ability to optimise trading and efficiency creates a “win-win effect”.

Taking into account the overall costs, potential improvements in efficiency and opportunities for additional revenue, Mette said the HPES is “extremely close to commercial viability already”, particularly for floating wind projects.

Ogunnaike agreed that the technology is currently “very expensive and there is a lot of room to optimise”.

Subsea energy storage pilot projects

Subsea7 and FLASC are currently preparing to undertake a €2.5m (£2.18m) EU-funded onshore pilot project in Rotterdam.

If the onshore pilot is successful, Ogunnaike said the partners aim to develop an offshore pilot “in the next two to three years”.

The offshore OESTER project, funded by the Dutch government, also involves Aberdeen-headquartered subsea battery firm Verlume.

“We do genuinely think that we have a subsea energy storage solution that can transform the offshore wind industry,” he said.

Elsewhere, California-based Sperra is also developing a subsea energy storage system in partnership with Germany’s Pleuger Industries and the Fraunhofer Institute.

© Supplied by Sperra

The StEnSea (stored energy in the sea) project is being jointly funded by the US and German governments.

Houston-based NOV is also developing a subsea energy storage solution for ammonia and e-methanol.

However, risks in developing these subsea storage solutions remain.

Dutch firm Ocean Grazer, which had been developing an underground pumped hydro storage system, filed for bankruptcy in July.

EDF backs Elements Green 360 MW Staythorpe BESS

EDF has signed a long-term agreement with energy storage developer Elements Green to support delivery of its Staythorpe BESS project.

The 360 MW/720 MWh BESS is currently under early-stage construction in Nottinghamshire.

Once operational in 2027, Staythorpe will be one of the largest battery storage projects in the UK.

Under the agreement, EDF will guarantee a minimum level of income from grid balancing services alongside the project’s 15-year capacity market contract.

EDF said this will give the project greater financial certainty, and the firm’s director of wholesale market services Stuart Fenner said large-scale storage is “essential to make the most of renewable energy”.

“Staythorpe isn’t just another project,” he said.

“It is a major step in building the reliable, secure, low carbon power system Britain needs.”

Elements Green recently secured a £140m debt facility for Staythorpe, and the firm’s chief investment officer James Gates said partnering with EDF ensures the firm can deliver “reliable performance for decades to come”.

Fred Olsen Renewables removes BESS from Scottish wind farm

Fred. Olsen Renewables has removed a 30 MW BESS from a Scottish onshore wind project in response to community opposition.

Local media reported that the Norwegian firm decided to remove the battery storage component from the planned 158 MW Invercassley wind farm in Sutherland.

The BESS faced significant opposition from local campaign group No Ring of Steel (NoROS) led by retired chemical engineer William Lockyer.

At a meeting of Creich Community Council on Monday, Fred Olsen project manager Laura Bell said the decision “has not been taken lightly”.

“The BESS is a core component of the scheme and we have not, to my knowledge, taken such a decision on any other wind project in the UK,” Bell said.

“However, the strength of the feedback from community consultations and recent discussions with local BESS campaigner, William Lockyer, have cemented our decision.”

Bell said the company hopes its decision “shows that we are listening to the community”.

RheEnergise progresses high density hydro pilot project

UK energy storage developer RheEnergise has completed mechanical works at its long duration high density hydro (HDH) pilot project in Devon.

The firm secured £8.25m in funding to develop the long duration hydro energy storage system pilot in 2022.

RheEnergise said it has now installed the main mechanical components at the Cornwood site, including the main turbine, pump and generators.

The project’s power conversion system, piping and valves, mixing system, fluid management system, flow control system and hydraulics are also complete.

RheEnergise chief technology officer and co-founder Dr Tamás Bertényi said the “major milestone” allows the firm to move into the fluid testing and energy storage phases of the project.

© Supplied by RheEnergise

“We have carried out considerable [research and development] work to get us to this stage but Cornwood is very much a live and crucial test-bed for our work; it is already providing us with valuable data and learnings as we move towards the first commercial deployment of our LDES technology,” Bertényi said.

“It’s not without challenges, but we are aiming for our first commercial projects to be built and commissioned within the next two to three years.”

Earlier this year, RheEnergise secured a €2.5m (£2.18m) grant from the European Innovation Council (EIC) accelerator programme to further develop its technology.

The company said it has agreements in place to deploy its technology in the UK, South America, Australia and in mainland Europe, with a fundraising campaign currently underway in the US and Canada.

Rossendale Council rejects Scout Moor BESS plans

A Lancashire council has rejected plans from Cubico UK Development Ltd to build an 85 MW BESS facility close to the Scout Moor wind farm.

Rossendale Council’s development committee rejected the application over concerns regarding impacts to green belt land and potential impacts on a nearby school.

A spokesperson for Cubico told local media that the company is “disappointed by the outcome” and will assess its options.

“We remain committed to working constructively with the council, local communities, and stakeholders to explore how best to deliver the energy security, environmental improvements, and economic opportunities this project can bring to Rossendale,” the spokesperson said.

The 65 MW Scout Moor wind farm, developed by Peel Wind Power in 2008, is currently the second largest onshore wind farm in England.

However, earlier this year Cubico unveiled a proposal to develop a 100 MW extension known as Scout Moor II.

If approved, the project would be the largest new onshore wind development in England and the first since the Labour government amended planning restrictions.

Faraday Institution commits £9m to UK battery research

The Faraday Institution will commit £9m to fund two UK battery research projects beginning in October.

The £6m FAST project aims to speed up lithium-ion battery manufacturing and reduce costs, while the 3D-CAT project is seeking to develop novel lithium-rich cathode materials.

Beginning in October this year, the projects are expected to run until September 2028.

The funding marks the first of several new initiatives since the UK government announced a £452m multi-year in the institution’s battery innovation programme.

Industry minister Sarah Jones said the funding will ensure the UK stays at the “cutting edge of innovation” by backing scale-ups, research and fast-tracking new technologies.

Faraday Institution chief executive professor Martin Freer said the investment in research is “unlocking transformative battery discoveries”.

The Faraday Institution said its long-term funding also means it can target energy storage application challenges.

The first challenge (UltraStore) will develop ultra-low cost long duration energy storage solutions for the grid and the co-creation and planning phase is underway.

The second will focus on ultra-high energy density batteries, targeting aerospace, defence and other applications.

Norway invests £5m in Sheffield’s MOPO solar battery start-up

Sheffield-headquartered MOPO, which provides solar-powered batteries to communities in Africa, has secured a £5m investment from the Norwegian government.

Norfund, Norway’s international climate related fund, joins other MOPO backers including Octopus Energy and British International Investment (BII).

MOPO chief executive Chris Longbottom said the Norfund investment is a “strong signal” that the company’s model is working.

“Norfund’s support reinforces the belief that MOPO is a standout solution to the clean energy challenge,” he said.

© Supplied by MOPO

“Demand is growing fast across Sub-Saharan Africa, and this investment will help us scale even faster to meet it.”

MOPO currently operates across Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Chad, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The firm has already completed over 28 million rentals for its solar-powered batteries, which are designed to replace fossil fuel generators.

MOPO said the $75bn (£55bn) petrol generator market is “particularly primed for clean disruption”.

Ibrahim Bangura, a MOPO customer in Sierra Leone, said the technology has been life-changing.

“We no longer struggle with unreliable, expensive energy, we have power exactly when we need it,” Bangura said.

“The batteries are cheaper than petrol generators and we now have consistent affordable power that runs my fridge, helps my children study after dark, and allows me to run my business more reliably.”

International energy storage news

US sodium-ion battery maker Natron Energy collapses

California sodium-ion battery maker Natron Energy has ceased operations after failing to secure further investment.

Natron had last year announced plans to build a $1.4bn (£1bn) gigafactory in the Rocky Mount region of North Carolina.

The project was expected to create 1,000 jobs, but instead Natron will now permanently close its existing manufacturing facility in Michigan and lay off staff at its Santa Clara headquarters.

Battery firms across Europe and the US are aiming to develop sodium-ion technology due to abundant materials and reduced supply chain risks.

However, the technology has lower energy density, poorer cycle life and limited fast-charging capabilities compared to lithium-ion alternatives.

Leading sodium-ion developers include Sweden’s Altris, the UK’s Faradion, France’s Tiamat and China’s CATL.

Smaller UK developers include LiNa Energy, Batri, and Eleven.