In this week’s Charging Forward, Edinburgh-headquartered Fidra Energy has reached financial close on the UK’s largest battery energy storage system (BESS).

Located in South Yorkshire, the 1.4 GW/3.1 GWh Thorpe Marsh project will have the potential to supply electricity to almost 785,000 British homes per year.

Elsewhere, the Scottish government has approved plans for a 150 MW BESS in Downiebrae, South Lanarkshire.

Meanwhile East Renfrewshire Council has resisted calls to rescind planning permission for a 40 MW BESS project from an Apatura subsidiary.

In international energy storage news, the UK’s Conrad Energy has launched energy asset management software iON+ and secured a deal with Japan’s Hexa.

Similarly, French firm Engie is partnering with Octopus Energy’s Kraken to manage its Italian BESS portfolio.

This week’s UK energy storage headlines:

Fidra Energy secures £1bn funding for UK’s largest BESS project

Shell to manage BESS and power portfolio for Google’s £5bn UK investment

Scottish government approves 150 MW Downiebrae BESS

East Renfrewshire Council backs 40 MW Eaglesham BESS

International energy storage news: Conrad Energy secures Japanese BESS deal for iON+ software, Engie partners with Kraken on Italian BESS portfolio

Fidra Energy secures £1bn funding for UK’s largest BESS

Edinburgh-headquartered energy storage developer Fidra Energy has reached financial close on the UK’s largest BESS project in South Yorkshire.

In total, the company has secured more than £1 billion in funding for the Thorpe Marsh BESS, including £445 of equity investment and £594m in loan facilities.

Fidra said construction will begin immediately on the 1.4 GW/3.1 GWh Thorpe Marsh project located on a former coal site near Doncaster.

As part of the financing, Fidra secured £245m of new equity investment from its private equity owners EIG and a further £200m from the UK’s National Wealth Fund (NWF).

The project has also secured loan facilities of £594m from a group of international lenders including ABN Amro, Natwest, Santander and CIBC.

© Supplied by Fidra Energy

Thorpe Marsh will use Power Titan 2.0 lithium-ion batteries produced by Chinese firm Sungrow.

Once complete in mid-2027, the Thorpe Marsh facility will provide export up to 2 million MWh to the UK grid annually, enough to supply around 785,000 British homes each year.

The EIG and NWF investment will also finance the firm’s future BESS pipeline, Fidra said, including a 500 MW/1.1 GWh project at West Burton in Nottinghamshire.

Fidra acquired the Thorpe Marsh project from OnPath Energy (formerly Banks Renewables) in 2023.

Together, the Thorpe Marsh and West Burton BESS projects alone could provide up to 11% of the additional storage capacity needed as part of the Labour government’s clean power by 2030 target, Fidra said.

Thorpe Marsh FID a ‘huge achievement’ for Fidra

Fidra Energy chief executive Chris Elder said reaching financial close on Thorpe Marsh is a “huge achievement” for the company.

“Thorpe Marsh is one of the most exciting infrastructure projects in the world and a landmark transaction in the energy sector,” Elder said.

© Supplied by Fidra Energy

Meanwhile, Chancellor Rachel Reeves said Thorpe Marsh will “bring new jobs to Doncaster” and give the city “an important role in boosting our national energy security”.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband said it is “fantastic” to see the NWF investment turning a former coal site “into a cutting-edge battery hub”.

“Every battery we build boosts Britain’s energy security, reduces our exposure to fossil fuel price shocks and drives us towards clean power by 2030,” he said.

Alongside its equity stake in Fidra Energy, the NWF has committed £50m in AMP Clean Energy and £200m in Eelpower Energy.

Shell to manage Google power portfolio for £5bn UK investment

Oil and gas giant Shell will oversee a power portfolio, including battery storage, for Google as part of a £5bn investment in UK data centres.

Google said the move is designed to counteract intermittent electricity supply from renewables, and the deal will see Shell optimise Google’s renewable energy contracts.

This includes Google’s power offtake agreement from the Moray West offshore wind farm in Scotland.

The Google deal comes after Shell subsidiary Shell Energy Europe signed a seven-year tolling agreement with BW ESS for the 100 MW Bramley BESS last year.

© Supplied by Sungrow

Google said its partnership with Shell will help its UK operations, including the Waltham Cross data centre in Hertfordshire, run at or near 95% carbon-free by 2026.

Shell Energy executive vice president David Wells said the company’s “diverse portfolio” of renewable supply, access to batteries and electricity trading and optimisation allows it to support the growth of UK data centres.

“This gives us the scale and flexibility to help Google meet its decarbonisation goals,” Wells said.

The UK deal follows similar agreements between Shell Energy and Google in the Netherlands involving power purchase agreements from the NordzeeWind, HKN V and HKW VI wind projects.

Scottish government approves 150 MW Downiebrae BESS

The Scottish government has approved plans to build a 150 MW BESS project near Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire.

The Downiebrae BESS project will comprise 38 battery banks capable of storing up to 600,000 kWh of electricity per day according to planning documents.

It will also include an EV charging facility consisting of 17 charging bays, a motorcycle charging bay and refreshment vending kiosks and landscaping.

The project is being pursued by developer Richard Groden, described as a “third-generation landowner”, on the site of a former Sanmex factory.

East Renfrewshire Council backs 40 MW Eaglesham BESS

Scotland’s East Renfrewshire Council has backed plans from an Apatura subsidiary to build a 40 MW BESS near Eaglesham, despite significant community backlash.

Close to 3,800 people signed a petition urging the Council to revoke planning permission for the Glasgow Road BESS development by GPC 1337 Ltd.

Campaigners and some councillors cited fire risks and other safety concerns as reasons to revoke permission for the battery storage project.

© Supplied by Apatura

However East Renfrewshire Council authorities warned revocation could lead to compensation costs as high as £4m to the developer.

Councillors eventually voted 12 to 6 against pursuing a revocation order, but campaigners have pledged to pursue a judicial review.

The planning battle comes amid growing opposition to the increasing number of battery storage projects across the UK.

Fires at BESS facilities in the UK and the US in recent years have caused concern about the safety risks of battery storage projects using lithium-ion technology.

While BESS developers and proponents maintain the technology is safe, and that fires are rare, others are seeking to develop non-lithium technologies with reduced fire risk.

International energy storage news

Conrad Energy secures deal with Japan’s Hexa for iON+ software

UK-based Conrad Energy has secured a deal with Japanese renewable energy developer Hexa for the use of its energy asset management software iON+.

The deal will see iON+ rolled out across Hexa’s battery storage pipeline in Japan, which includes more than 10 sites.

The software is compatible with all major generation and storage technologies, Conrad said, and can be used across operations, dispatch, optimisation and analysis.

Conrad Energy chief executive Tony O’Carroll said the iON+ software is the product of “several decades of combined experience”.

© Supplied by Conrad Energy

“That is why we understand the challenges that the sector is grappling with, amidst an energy transition bringing about change at a rapid pace,” O’Carroll said.

“Fundamentally, iON+ has been designed to maximise opportunities bought about by that change.”

Conrad Energy chief technology officer Rhys Kirk said asset intelligence has a key role to play in the energy transition alongside infrastructure development.

“As the complexity of the grid increases, iON+ will help to make that complexity easier to understand, which in turn will make diverse portfolios more efficient and more profitable,” Kirk said.

Hexa Energy Services executive manager Yuko Shah said the rollout of iON+ across the company’s storage assets will provide “vital oversight”.

“The energy transition has created unique challenges but also new ways to establish and grow our business,” Shah said.

“Energy optimisation is essential and by working with iON+, we will be in the best position to navigate future challenges and take advantage of the new opportunities it presents.”

Engie partners with Kraken on Italian BESS portfolio

French energy firm Engie has partnered with Octopus Energy’s AI-powered Kraken subsidiary to manage its Italian BESS portfolio.

© Supplied by Kraken

The Kraken flexibility technology, which was launched by Octopus founder Greg Jackson in 2016, will be used to automate real-time control and dispatch of the storage assets.

The partnership marks Kraken’s entry into the Italian large-scale generation market, with the firm already operating in countries including the UK, Japan, France, Australia and Brazil.

Kraken general manager for generation flex Charlotte Johnson said the software platform is “already proven across 4 GW of grid-scale storage and renewable sites across Europe”.

Teaming up with Engie will “harness the full potential” of wind and solar, Johnson said, and help to “drive down costs and build a smarter, more sustainable energy system”.