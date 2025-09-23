In this week’s Charging Forward, Ofgem has announced 77 long duration energy storage projects moving through to the next phase of the cap and floor mechanism.

In other news, dCarbonX has said its £830m Bains gas storage project in Morecambe Bay would increase UK capacity by 50%

Spain’s GRS has completed construction of the 49.4 MW/98.8 MWh Glendevon battery energy storage system (BESS) in Scotland.

Meanwhile, Renewable Power Capital (RPC) and Greenfield have secured planning permission for two UK BESS projects representing 82 MW of capacity.

In international energy storage news, Australian start-up Green Gravity is set to trial its gravity energy storage technology at a former coal mine.

This week’s UK energy storage headlines:

Ofgem reveals 77 LDES cap and floor projects entering next phase

dCarbonX outlines £830m Bains gas storage plans

Kistos set to reopen Hole House gas storage site

Adaptogen Capital to acquire 100 MW Old Allen Road BESS

GRS completes Glendevon BESS for Foresight Group

Aukera Energy 250 MW East York BESS plans approved

RPC and Greenfield secure consent for two UK BESS projects

Loughborough Uni battery-electrolyser technology awarded

Gelion secures UK government funding

Jones Bros secures civil works contract for Thorpe Marsh BESS

Spelthorne Council refuses 200 MW Sunbury BESS plans

International energy storage news: Green Gravity to trial gravity storage at Australian coal mine, Swiss flow battery start-up Unbound Potential raises €14.4m

Ofgem reveals 77 cap and floor projects entering next phase

UK regulator Ofgem has revealed 77 LDES projects set to enter the next phase of its cap and floor revenue support mechanism.

The list includes 64 battery storage projects, including 48 using lithium-ion, 16 using vanadium and zinc flow batteries, and five vanadium flow only batteries.

There are also five pumped storage hydro (PSH), two liquid air energy storage (LAES) and BESS hybrids, and one compressed air energy storage (CAES) proposals advancing.

Ofgem also received applications from projects using iron-air, sodium sulphur, and hydrogen battery technologies but none of these progressed to the next round.

The next phase is divided into two tracks, with 71 track-1 projects deliverable by 2030 and six track-2 projects deliverable by 2033.

The diversity of LDES technologies included “can all play a crucial role in deliver a cleaner, more efficient and secure energy system,” Ofgem said.

Ofgem director of major projects infrastructure Beatrice Filkin said renewable power is “the key to seizing control of our own energy system” and ending the “costly reliance on the turbulent wholesale gas market”.

“So we don’t want to see a single watt go to waste,” Filkin said.

© Image: Invinity Energy Systems

“That’s why we need to boost our ability to store as much homegrown energy as we can to let the turbines keep turning when the wind is at its strongest – and on the days when the gusts drop and the sun doesn’t shine that reserve of excess clean power can be called upon.”

Energy minister Michael Shanks said the milestone is “another huge step forward” in developing the first UK LDES capacity built in the last 40 years.

“By scaling this up, we can transform the way electricity is supplied in this country when demand is high – using stored up low-cost, homegrown solar and wind power to help end our reliance on costly fossil fuel markets once and for all,” Shanks said.

Successful long duration energy storage bids

Ofgem said it plans to announce the successful projects in the summer of 2026.

Lithium-ion BESS developers with projects progressing to the next stage include Statera Energy, Fidra, Field, Gresham House and Innova among others.

Meanwhile, Frontier Power will see 16 of its flow battery projects progress to the next round. The company has forged a partnership with British-Canadian vanadium flow battery manufacturer Invinity and American zinc batterymaker Eos.

Centrica, Eku Energy and 3R Energy are also progressing with vanadium flow battery bids.

PSH developers advancing to the next round include SSE (Coire Glas), Foresight Group (Glenmuckloch), Statera Energy (Loch Kemp), Statkraft (Loch na Cathrach) and Gilkes Energy (Earba PSH).

© Supplied by Statera

Meanwhile, LAES developer Highview Power has progressed with its Hunterston project in Scotland, while an unknown developer has bid an LAES project at Killingholme possibly connected to Uniper’s power station at the site.

Finally, a single CAES project known as TeesCAES has progressed to the next round from an unknown developer.

While no details were revealed, Google has been rumoured to be progressing plans for a data centre at Teesworks, and the company has formed a partnership with Italian CAES developer Energy Dome.

UK developer Storelectric is also developing a separate CAES project at Teesside as part of the Net Zero Teesside cluster.

dCarbonX outlines £830m Bains gas storage plans

UK-Irish start-up dCarbonX says its £830m Bains project in Morecambe Bay would increase UK gas storage capacity by 50%.

The UK currently has around 12 days of average winter demand within its gas storage capacity.

The country’s storage capacity is one of the lowest in Europe, with Germany able to cover 89 days of winter demand and France 103 days.

Most of the UK’s storage capacity is contained within the Rough storage field, but owner Centrica has warned it could shut down the facility without additional support from the UK government.

A subsidiary of Italian firm Snam, dCarbonX has also advocated for a “cap and floor” pricing mechanism for gas storage operators in the UK.

However, dCarbonX chief executive Tony O’Reilley told the Times that the Bains project would be a “totally different economic proposition” to Rough.

© Supplied by North Sea Transition

The company received a licence from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) regulator for its Bains project earlier this year.

Located around 30km off the coast of Barrow-in-Furness, dCarbonX estimates the depleted Bains field could store close to .4 billion cubic metres of natural gas.

The company is also progressing plans for the Gateway gas storage project, which it aims to repurpose for hydrogen storage using offshore salt caverns.

dCarbonX said it is in discussions with external infrastructure investors over funding for the Bains project, which will also be partly financed through debt.

The facility will take up to three years to construct, with the first gas injections by 2030, the company said.

In response to the plans, Clyde & Co partner and energy specialist Richard Power said proposals like Bains are a “positive step” towards strengthening UK energy security.

“The UK’s limited gas storage capacity has long been recognised as a vulnerability, especially compared to our European neighbours,” Power said.

“However, projects of this scale will require robust regulatory scrutiny and clear government policy support to ensure they deliver long-term value for consumers and align with the UK’s net zero commitments.

“As we transition to a lower-carbon energy system, flexible storage solutions remain essential to balance supply and demand, particularly during periods of high volatility.”

Kistos set to reopen Hole House gas storage site

North Sea operator Kistos has taken a final investment decision to reopen the Hole House onshore gas storage facility in Cheshire.

Hole House opened for gas storage in 1997 and the site remained operational from 2001 through to 2018.

Kistos purchased Hole House and the nearby Hill Top gas storage sites from EDF for £25m in 2024.

Since then, Kistos has increased the gas storage capacity at Hill Top by 24%, from 17.8 million to 22 million therms.

© Supplied by Kistos

Kistos said it has now secured third-party financing to recommission Hole House and increase the joint facility’s overall working capacity by 63%.

The company said reopening the facility will “further strengthen the UK’s energy resilience and flexibility”.

Alongside natural gas storage, Kistos is also assessing future energy storage options for the two sites, including hydrogen storage and compressed air energy storage.

Adaptogen Capital to acquire 100 MW Old Allen Road BESS

UK investment firm Adaptogen Capital is set to acquire the 100 MW Old Allen Road BESS in West Yorkshire after completing a major funding round.

Adaptogen did not disclose how much investment it raised, nor the value of the BESS acquisition from developer Renewable Connections.

However, Adaptogen said the Old Allen Road BESS purchase was the final commitment from the firm’s £207m battery storage fund which closed in 2023.

Alongside the BESS purchase, Adaptogen said the new co-investment vehicle will enable further expansion of its BESS portfolio.

With the addition of Old Allen Road, Adaptogen said it has a total of 250 MW of BESS capacity on track to be operational by 2027, with a further 275 MW in “advanced development”.

Adaptogen Capital managing director James Mills said battery energy storage is an “essential part of the journey to net zero”.

“The successful acquisition of the Old Allen Road BESS, supported by strong investor demand, demonstrates both the scale of opportunity and the critical role that Adaptogen is playing in enabling the energy transition,” he said.

“We are grateful for the continued support of our existing investors and delighted to welcome new partners as we move into the next phase of growth in the UK and Europe.

“With our portfolio moving into operation and a large pipeline ahead, Adaptogen remains committed to deploying capital at pace and scale to help deliver a secure, flexible, and decarbonised energy systems for the UK and Europe.”

GRS completes Glendevon BESS for Foresight Group

Spanish firm GRS has completed construction of the 49 MW/98 MWh Glendevon BESS project in Scotland.

Located near Perth, GRS said the storage facility is now awaiting energisation. The company is set to deliver operations and maintenance for owner Foresight for at least two years.

Foresight invested in the Glendevon project through its Foresight Energy Infrastructure Partners (FEIP) fund.

GRS global commercial director Christian Moeckel said battery storage projects like Glendevon are “the key to making renewables firm and competitive”.

Foresight partner Richard Thompson said: “The completion of the Glendevon battery project marks a key milestone in our commitment to support the UK’s transition to a net-zero energy system.”

Aukera Energy 250 MW East York BESS plans approved

Belgium-headquartered storage developer Aukera Energy has secured planning permission from York City Council for a 250 MW BESS near Osbaldwick.

The East York Energy Hub project will be located between the Osbaldwick substation, with the project approved for a 40-year lifespan.

Aukera Energy head of UK development Bernadette Barley said the planning consent is a “huge milestone” for the company.

“Pressure on the grid is at an all-time high, so being able to alleviate some of that with projects like the East York Energy Hub is critical for the UK’s decarbonisation efforts,” Barley said.

The planning approval comes shortly after Aukera raised €105m (£92m) from an equity fundraising round in support of plans to accelerate its BESS, solar and wind pipeline across Europe.

RPC and Greenfield secure consent for two UK BESS projects

UK renewable energy investors Renewable Power Capital (RPC) and Greenfield have received planning approval for two BESS projects in the UK.

Securing consent for the 60 MW Canalside BESS in Staffordshire and the 22 MW Sacketts Hill BESS in Kent raises the partnership’s consented storage portfolio to 194.7 MW.

The firms expect construction at the two BESS projects to last between eight and 12 months, with both projects connecting to the UK’s distribution network.

RPC senior vice president Cyrille Sokpor said BESS is “vital to driving the energy transition”.

Meanwhile, Greenfield UK managing director David Ring said the approvals demonstrate how battery storage can “deliver real flexibility to the grid while enhancing biodiversity at a local level”.

Since forming a partnership in 2023, RPC and Greenfield have built a joint pipeline comprising more than 5.5 GW across Great Britain, Italy and Finland.

Loughborough Uni battery-electrolyser technology awarded

Loughborough University’s innovative battery-electrolyser technology has secured recognition as part of the 2025 Hydrogen Awards.

The technology picked up the trophy for Outstanding International Impact at the awards ceremony, held as part of the Building a Hydrogen Economy conference.

The judging panel praised Loughborough’s battery-electrolyser for its potential in energy storage and green hydrogen production, particularly for off-grid and underserved regions.

Developed by the university’s Centre for Renewable Energy Systems Technology (CREST), the technology is a redesign of the traditional lead-acid battery.

The battery electrolyser cells not only store renewable electricity for later use but can also produce high-purity hydrogen when overcharged.

Built entirely from widely available, recyclable materials, Loughborough University said it provides a low-cost and scalable alternative to standard electrolysers.

Earlier this month, the university shipped the first full-scale containerised battery-electrolyser to a rural hospital in Malawi.

The system will provide solar-powered energy storage for lighting and medical equipment, while producing green hydrogen for clean cooking.

Beyond its global humanitarian impact, Loughborough said the battery-electrolyser also offers a solution to UK energy challenges such as wind curtailment, converting excess renewable power into hydrogen and strengthening the UK’s hydrogen economy.

Project lead professor Dani Strickland said the battery-electrolyser “shows how rethinking established technologies can unlock new pathways for clean energy access and hydrogen production – especially in communities that are often left behind”.

Jones Bros secures civil works contract for Thorpe Marsh BESS

Civil engineering firm Jones Bros has secured an earthworks and drainage contract on the UK’s largest BESS, the 3.1 GWh Thorpe Marsh project.

Edinburgh-headquartered Fidra Energy secured planning consent for Thorpe Marsh, located near Doncaster in South Yorkshire, in February this year.

Last week, Fidra secured £1bn in funding to deliver the project including a £200m investment from the UK’s National Wealth Fund (NWF).

As part of its contract, Jones Bros will deliver more than 500,000 cubic metres of earthworks, which require specialist engineering techniques and stringent testing as the project is developed utilising existing pulverised fly ash.

© Supplied by Jones Bros

The team of up to 60, including apprentices and trainees, will also complete close to 4km of deep surface water drainage for Fidra Energy, which hopes to have the site operational by the middle of 2027.

Senior contract manager Dafydd Elis said: “Battery storage is vital to the UK’s energy transition, providing important stability for the integration of renewables into the grid.

“Jones Bros is currently undertaking a number of these schemes, and we look forward to working on what will be the country’s biggest, and one of the leading BESS developments in the whole of Europe.

“Our skilled team is mobilised on site, and we have secured new plant that will help deliver the activity to our usual high standard by the end of 2025.”

Spelthorne Council refuses 200 MW Sunbury BESS plans

A Surrey council has refused planning permission for a 200 MW BESS project near Shepperton.

Spelthorne Borough Council refused the plans for the Sunbury BESS project, which was put forward by a subsidiary of EcoDev Group.

Council officials previously said the climate benefits of the BESS outweighed the harm to the green belt.

However, the council’s planning committee refused the application as there were not “very special circumstances” to justify construction on green belt land.

The project attracted significant community opposition, including more than 40 letters raising concerns about fire risk, noise, health hazards an the “industrialisation” of the area, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

International energy storage news

Green Gravity to trial gravity storage at Australian coal mine

Australian start-up Green Gravity has signed an agreement to trial its gravity storage technology at a former coal mine site.

The company said its agreement with Wollongong Resources will see the “world’s first deployment” of its “breakthrough technology” at the Russell Vale coal mine.

Located in New South Wales, Russell Vale was an active coal mine from the late 1800s until operations ceased in 2023.

Green Gravity said Wollongong Resources holds eight mineshafts in the wider Illawarra region with the potential to deliver more than 100 MWh of renewable energy storage to Sydney.

The company said moving its technology from lab tests to commercial-grade operations will position it at “the forefront of the sector”.

© Supplied by Green Gravity

While the initial trials will be conducted at 150 kW of electrical power, Green Gravity said the mechanical components and key control systems will be tested at a scale “sufficient to underpin future commercial deployments”.

The company’s commercial aim is to deliver increments of up to 10 MW of between eight and 20 hours of duration within individual mineshafts.

Green Gravity chief executive Mark Swinnerton said Wollongong is an “ideal location” to test the gravity storage technology.

“The region has large industrial power demand combined with a rich coal mining history,” Swinnerton said.

“This announcement shows that gravitational energy storage has an important role to play in transitioning our urban and industrial energy mix toward low carbon sources.”

Scottish firm Gravitricity has previously undertaken above-ground trials of its gravity storage technology in Edinburgh as well as progressing plans for a full-scale prototype at a decommissioned zinc and copper mine in Finland.

American firm Energy Vault is also exploring a 100 MW hybrid BESS and gravity storage project at the Nuraxi Figus coal mine in Sardinia, Italy.

Swiss flow battery start-up Unbound Potential raises €14.4m

Zurich-based flow battery start-up Unbound Potential has raised €14.4m (£12.5m) in a pre-seed finance round.

Founded in 2023, Unbound Potential is developing redox flow technology which uses two liquid electrolytes and requires no membrane.

The company said this combination promises faster scalability, lower costs and reduced maintenance compared with other flow battery solutions.

Free of critical minerals such as lithium and cobalt, the flow batteries can deliver up to 85% round-trip efficiency.

Unbound Potential founder and chief executive David Taylor said the fundraising result is “one of the largest pre-seed financing rounds in Europe”.

“The round is a decisive step for us as a company and a strong signal for our vision of a future based entirely on renewable energies,” Taylor said.

“With the capital, we can now accelerate the development of our membrane-free redox flow technology and demonstrate its scalability in initial pilot projects.”

The company is set to launch a pilot plant in Switzerland in 2026 as part of a partnership with global e-commerce firm Amazon.

Unbound Potential said it is also in talks with FlexBase, which is developing a 500 MW flow battery energy storage project, on using its technology.