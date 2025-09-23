Kistos commits to Hole House gas storage project as earnings fall

North Sea operator Kistos has reached a final investment decision (FID) on its Hole House onshore gas storage project in Cheshire.

The announcement comes as the company releases its interim half year results, which show a 51% drop in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

London-listed Kistos purchased the Hole House gas storage facility alongside the Hill Top Farm site for £25 million from EDF in 2024.

At the time, Hill Top’s gas capacity was 17.8 million therms while the Hole House facility was non-operational.

The company later increased the working gas capacity at Hill Top Farm site by 24% following a trial.

Kistos said it has now secured third-party financing to recommission Hole House and increase its working capacity by 63%.

Hole House opened for gas storage in 1997 and remained operational from 2001 through to 2018 when EDF commenced a period of re-brining the caverns.

Kistos said reopening the facility will “further strengthen the UK’s energy resilience and flexibility”.

Alongside natural gas storage, Kistos is also assessing future energy storage options for the two sites, including hydrogen storage and compressed air energy storage.

Kistos North Sea operations

In its financial results, Kistos reported a strong performance in Norway alongside weaker results in its UK and Netherlands portfolio.

In Norway, the company reported net production of 2,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the first half of 2025, stable with its 2024 result.

Kistos and partner Vår Energi achieved first oil from the Balder field during the reporting period, alongside achieving higher than planned production efficiency at the Balder floating production unit (FPU) and Ringhorne platform.

Meanwhile in the UK, net production from the Greater Laggan Area (GLA) fell by just over 265%, from 3,400 boepd in 2024 to 2,500 boepd this year.

However, Kistos said first gas from the Victory field remains on schedule by the end of 2025, with increased throughput at the Shetland Gas Plant expected to deliver “significant” operational expenditure savings.

In the Netherlands, Kistos production fell by 41% at its Q10-A facility, dropping from 2,200 boepd in 2024 to 1,300 boepd this year.

Kistos said a planned shutdown of the TAQA-operated P15-D platform “overran for longer than expected”, although this will be “partially offset by flush production” post start-up in the second half of this year.

Overall, Kistos said it remains on track to meet its full-year production guidance of between 8,000 and 9,000 boepd.

Kistos hails ‘strong operational performance’

In addition to a significant drop in EBITDA, Kistos also reported a 22% drop in revenues from $113.3m in 2024 to $87.9m in 2025.

Kistos also saw an increase its production costs increase from $29 per boe to $42 per boe.

Overall, the company reported a loss before tax of $6.8m, and a loss for the period of $12.3m. The company also expects a tax rebate in Norway worth around $74m in December 2025.

© Supplied by V?r Energi

Kistos executive chairman Andrew Austin hailed the “strong operational performance” of the company as it looks toward the start-up of the Victory field in the UK.

“This development is anticipated to realise significant operating expenditure savings for the GLA partners as throughput at the Shetland Gas Plant will increase substantially,” Austin said.

Meanwhile, Austin said Kistos continues to seek out “organic and inorganic growth opportunities”.

“We are committed to ensuring that any transaction we undertake, either in or outside of the North Sea, offers meaningful near-term value creation for shareholders, underpinned by a prudent risk profile,” he said.

“As we continue to evaluate opportunities across the value chain, we remain centred on maintaining financial strength and operational reliability.”