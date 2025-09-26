EnergyPathways is pressing on with its plans for the Marram Storage Energy Hub (MESH) despite a major regulatory hurdle and a £607,000 half-year loss.

The AIM-listed firm is developing MESH, an offshore hydrogen and gas storage project located at the Marram field off the coast of Lancashire.

Described as an “integrated energy storage hub”, the MESH concept also includes green hydrogen production, offshore wind and compressed air energy storage technologies.

However, the plans were thrown into doubt after the UK’s North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) regulator rejected a gas storage licence bid from EnergyPathways.

The NSTA instead offered a gas storage licence to dCarbonX for a site in the Irish Sea in the same area that MESH is set to operate in.

dCarbonX is developing the Gateway Storage project close to the depleted Bains gas field.

Meanwhile, because the Marram gas field is an untapped reservoir it is likely that EnergyPathways will need to secure a new production licence for the project after its previous approval lapsed.

EnergyPathways belief in MESH ‘unwavering’, CEO says

The company’s £607,201 loss for the first half of 2025 compared to a £500,159 loss in the same period last year.

EnergyPathways reported an annual loss of £1,203,671 for the period ending 31 December, 2024.

During the first half of 2025, EnergyPathways said it raised a further £743,692 via a subscription by existing shareholders.

The firm also progressed MESH into the FEED stage, alongside signing agreements with Siemens Energy, Zenith Energy, Costain Group, KBR, and Hazer.

EnergyPathways chief executive Ben Clube said the company has made “strong operational progress” on MESH during 2025.

“We continue to maintain good dialogue with the various silos that comprise the relevant authorities overlooking our planning and licensing and we remain optimistic that we will obtain the requisite approvals to move MESH to the next phase in due course,” Clube said.

“Our optimism is underpinned by an unwavering belief that the socioeconomic and environmental benefits of MESH are too valuable for the UK to be overlooked.”