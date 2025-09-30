In this week’s Charging Forward, a Scottish Conservative MSP has said he is “extremely concerned” about battery storage safety, urging the Scottish government to tighten up safety regulations.

Elsewhere, EnergyPathways received a significant boost to its MESH offshore energy storage project in the Irish Sea after it was deemed a project of “national significance”.

Plus, UK developers have outlined more details of their long duration energy storage (LDES) which made Ofgem’s shortlist as part of the cap and floor mechanism.

And in international energy storage news, Canada’s Hydrostor has secured $55 million in funds for an Australia compressed air energy storage project, while EnergyVault has completed its first ultra-long battery and hydrogen storage hybrid in California.

This week’s UK energy storage headlines:

Scottish Conservative MSP raises battery storage safety fears

EnergyPathways secures boost to MESH project

UK developers outline cap and floor LDES bids

Ifinis starts construction on first solar-storage hybrid projects

Ampeak Energy reports £4.6m loss

AIP and BW ESS partner on UK battery storage portfolio

Nuveen Infrastructure acquires 1 GWh Italian BESS

International energy storage news: Canada’s Hydrostor secures $55m for Australian CAES project

Scottish Conservative MSP raises battery storage safety fears

North East Scotland MSP Douglas Lumsden has urged the Scottish government to overhaul planning and safety regulations for battery energy storage systems (BESS).

The Scottish Conservatives MSP said he is “extremely concerned” about the fire risks of BESS projects amid a sharp increase in the number of planned developments in Scotland.

Over the past three years, battery storage developers have lodged 78 applications for BESS projects exceeding 50 MW in Scotland since May 2022.

But Lumsden claimed just three of the projects have required an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Scottish laws, with (96%) exempt.

BESS projects requiring an EIA include a 180 MW development connected to the Salamander offshore wind farm and separate 60 MW and 500 MW projects in Kilmarnock.

Following recent fires at a battery storage site in Rothienorman and a battery recycling plant in Kilwinning, Lumsden said he wants to see enforceable regulations for the design and construction of BESS sites.

© Supplied by Anesco

“I’m extremely concerned about the safety of these proposed battery energy storage sites following a string of fires across both my region and the rest of Scotland,” Lumsden said.

“There are no laws that specifically govern the fire safety of battery energy storage systems which is why both of Scotland’s governments must come together to address this major issue.

“There needs to be legislation to regulate the battery storage industry to ensure the safety of the public is at the heart of these rising number of applications.”

Communities being ‘steamrolled’, Lumsden claims

Lumsden also said communities are being “steamrolled into industrial zones” as part of an “unjust transition which residents are overwhelmingly opposed to”.

“There is also currently no mandatory consultation with the fire service on the development of these sites which heightens the risk of catastrophic incidents occurring,” Lumsden added.

© Supplied by Facebook

“It’s vital the Scottish Government works alongside the UK Government to ensure proper and robust safety regulations are brought forward to protect communities from these often-dangerous pieces of infrastructure.”

His comments come amid numerous examples of community opposition to battery storage developments across the UK, and increasing opposition from both Conservative and Reform UK politicians.

Last year, Scottish Conservative and Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett raised similar concerns over then number of energy transition projects near the town of Kintore.

REA says BESS ‘critical’ to energy transition

In response to Lumsden’s comments, Renewable Energy Association director of policy Frank Gordon told Energy Voice that BESS projects are a “critical piece of the puzzle for the clean energy transition”.

Gordon agreed that planning frameworks should “evolve with emerging tech” and supported updates to give developers, local authorities and communities “clarity”.

“UK projects comply with strict health and safety requirements and international standards covering design, monitoring, fire detection and suppression,” he said.

“The industry continues to work closely with relevant authorities to strengthen safety practices to match evolving technologies.”

But Gordon said the industry body does not agree that communities are being “steamrolled” by BESS developers.

© Supplied by CIP

“Responsible developers engage with residents and councils, adapt proposals where appropriate, and yield projects delivering jobs, investment and improved energy resilience to local communities,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Scottish government spokesperson told Energy Voice: “Regulations on battery storage safety enforced by the Health and Safety Executive are reserved to the UK Government. It is for them, and the Health and Safety Executive to carry forward any proposals to change these regulations.

“Community safety is of the utmost importance, which is why the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service continually reviews and develops its operational response to any new and emerging technology – including the safety of battery energy storage sites – to keep communities safe and ensure the highest level of preparedness.

“Well located battery storage will play a role in the future energy mix of Scotland and offers fast responding, dispatchable power when required. Where new development proposals come forward, all applications are subject to site-specific assessments including environmental impact assessment (EIA) where required.

“Impacts on local communities, including any cumulative impacts, are important considerations.”

EnergyPathways secures boost to MESH project

Offshore hydrogen and energy storage developer EnergyPathways has secured a boost after its Irish Sea plans were deemed a project of “national significance”.

UK energy secretary Ed Miliband requested the status for the Marram Energy Storage Hub (MESH) project last week.

EnergyPathways is developing the MESH project located at the Marram field off the coast of Lancashire.

Described as an “integrated energy storage hub”, the MESH concept includes natural gas and hydrogen storage, green hydrogen production, offshore wind and compressed air energy storage technologies.

However, the plans were thrown into doubt after the UK’s North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) regulator rejected a gas storage licence bid from EnergyPathways.

The NSTA instead offered a gas storage licence to dCarbonX for a site in the Irish Sea within the same area that MESH is set to operate in.

© Supplied by EnergyPathways

However, EnergyPathways said that after Miliband’s decision the “major elements” of the MESH project will now follow the priority development authorisation process under the Planning Act 2008.

This process is reserved for “projects of national significance in energy and other sectors”, EnergyPathways said.

EnergyPathways chief executive Ben Clube said MESH has the “potential to become one of the UK’s most important energy hubs, a flagship project of global significance with the potential to be replicated both within the UK and internationally”.

The company’s share price jumped roughly 32% in early trading on Monday after announcing the progress for MESH.

UK developers outline cap and floor LDES bids

Several British LDES developers have celebrated after securing a position on the shortlist for the UK government’s cap and floor revenue support scheme.

UK regulator Ofgem announced the shortlist of 77 projects last week, with lithium-ion BESS developers dominating the list.

Developers securing multiple lithium-ion BESS projects on the shortlist included NatPower (10) Gresham House (9), and Field Energy (5).

While lithium-ion dominated in terms of storage technology, Ofgem also shortlisted five pumped storage hydro projects and several emerging energy storage technologies.

Frontier Power was a major winner, with 16 of its LDES vanadium and zinc flow battery projects moving on to the next stage.

The firm is collaborating with UK vanadium flow battery manufacturer Invinity and American zinc battery developer Eos Energy on the cap and floor projects.

In total, Frontier’s shortlisted projects represented 2.6 GW/20 GWh of energy storage capacity.

Frontier Power chief executive Humza Malik said Ofgem’s approval is a “major step forward” for the UK’s energy transition plans.

“Large-scale, long-duration storage helps cut costs, backs up the grid and supports jobs,” Malik said.

© Supplied by Eos Energy Storage

“By working with Eos Energy and Invinity Energy Systems we’re making sure the UK leads in the energy technologies that matter most for both households and the tech sector.

“These projects aren’t just essential for net zero—they’re vital for a strong and secure economy.”

Highview Power secured a spot in the next stage for two of its liquid air energy storage (LAES) and BESS hybrid projects located at Hunterston in Scotland and Killingholme in the Humber.

Highview Power chief executive Richard Butland said moving to the next phase is “great news” and a “significant step” for the UK’s long-term energy security.

“It is also a major step forward for developing our world leading technology platform in the UK and building a supply chain and infrastructure to support this LDES cap and floor window, for 2030 and beyond,” Butland said.

The list also included a single compressed air energy storage (CAES) project located in Teesside from Manchester-based Storelectric.

Ifinis starts construction on first solar-storage hybrid projects

UK flexible generation and renewable energy developer Infinis has started construction on its first solar and battery storage hybrid project in Wales.

The Oaklands Solar & BESS Energy Park will see a 70 GWh per year solar farm co-located with a 46 MW BESS.

Scheduled for energisation at the end of 2026, the site will deliver power for more than 20,000 homes and a projected 172% net gain for biodiversity through landscape restoration and new wildlife corridors.

The firm is partnering with Ethical Power as the principal EPC contractor for the Oaklands development.

Ampeak Energy reports £4.6m loss

Ampeak Energy, the developer behind the Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park (USEP) in Wales, has reported a £4.6m loss in its interim results for the year ending 30 June 2025.

Formerly known as SAE Renewables, Ampeak is planning to build, own, and operate several BESS projects on the site of the former coal power station.

The is includes the £67m and 240 MWh AW1 project which started construction earlier this year. AW1 is the first of four BESS assets Ampeak is planning for the USEP.

Ampeak estimates AW1 will commence operations in Q4 2026 and generate average revenues for the group of £13m per year.

© Supplied by SAE

This will lead to an average EBITDA of £9 million per annum in its first five full years of operation, which Ampeak said will be transformative for cashflows.

Meanwhile, the planned 500 MWh AW2 is currently in the planning process with approval expected in Q4 2025 and a target grid connection date of 2029.

Following that, Ampeak said AW3, with a planned capacity of 700 MWh, has a target grid connection date of 2037.

Ampeak is also developing a BESS project connected to the MeyGen tidal stream energy project in Scotland.

The Mey BESS project in the North of Scotland, with a planned capacity of 1.2 GWh, is now with the Scottish government’s energy consents unit for determination.

Ampeak expects planning consent expected to be granted in Q4 2025, with a target grid connection date of 2029.

Overall, Ampeak reported a loss before tax of £4.6 million for the six-month period to 30 June 2025, an improvement on the same period last year.

The firm said its result was supported by higher power generation and lower maintenance costs at the MeyGen tidal array.

AIP and BW ESS partner on UK battery storage portfolio

Danish energy investment firm AIP Management has agreed a deal to acquire a 49% stake in the UK BESS portfolio of battery storage developer BW ESS.

A subsidiary of Norwegian-Singaporean shipping firm BW Group, BW ESS has a total UK storage capacity of 700 MW.

The transaction marks AIP’s first dedicated investment in standalone battery storage, and covers the 100 MW Bramley BESS, 400 MW Hams Hall BESS and 200 MW Berkswell BESS, which are all under construction.

Upon completion, the assets will be held in a newly formed AssetCo, with BW ESS retaining a 51% majority stake.

BW ESS will manage construction and operations across the portfolio, and the firm said the deal highlights the “strong market fundamentals” in the UK.

Located in the Midlands and South-East of England, BW ESS said its portfolio benefits from proximity to major electricity load centres and National Grid substations, reducing congestion risks while maximising access to arbitrage and balancing services.

Once operational, these batteries will be able to support the electricity needs of 2.3 million UK homes for 3.5 hours.

© Supplied by Sungrow

AIP partner and co-head of investments Greg Falzon said the investment “reflects our conviction in the UK energy storage market”.

“We are very pleased to form this partnership with BW ESS, which brings highly complementary industrial expertise and operational capabilities to our investment approach,” Falzon said.

“Together we will deliver long-term value while enabling the deployment of critical flexibility in the UK power system.”

BW ESS chief executive Erik Strømsø said there is a “strong alignment” and “shared ambition” between the two firms to “deliver storage assets at scale”.

“With AIP’s infrastructure expertise and long-term perspective alongside our operational capabilities, we are confident this partnership will support the UK’s energy transition and provide lasting benefits to both parties,” he said.

Nuveen Infrastructure acquires 1 GWh Italian BESS

London-based energy asset management firm Nuveen Infrastructure has acquired a 270 MW/1,080 MWh BESS project in Ravenna in northern Italy.

Nuveen acquired the Ravenna project from strategic partner Emeron Group, with the deal following on from a collaboration on a 354 MW BESS in southern Italy last year.

Under the terms of the agreement, Emeren will continue to lead the development of the project alongside Nuveen Infrastructure.

Nuveen said the Ravenna project is strategically positioned in the Emilia Romagna region, offering “favourable regulatory conditions and strong grid connectivity for large-scale energy storage deployment”.

Nuveen Infrastructure global head of clean energy Joost Bergsma said the Ravenna project is a “substantial addition” to the firm’s Italian BESS portfolio.

“The strategic geographic diversification between our Southern Italy assets and this new Northern Italy project enhances portfolio resilience while capturing different market dynamics across the country’s grid infrastructure,” Bergsma said.

“For our investors, this expansion demonstrates our ability to scale high-quality energy storage investments that provide essential grid services and deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns in Europe’s rapidly evolving energy market.

“The Ravenna project will complement our existing Southern Italy portfolio and represents another milestone in building a diversified, institutional-grade battery storage platform that meets the growing demand for grid flexibility solutions.”

International energy storage news

Canada’s Hydrostor secures $55m for Australian CAES project

Toronto-listed LDES developer Hydrostor has secured $55m (£41m) from Canada’s export credit agency to build a 200 MW advanced CAES project in Australia.

The Silver City Energy Storage Centre, located in the town of Broken Hill, secured planning permission from the New South Wales state government earlier this year.

The 1,600 MWh project will eliminate the need to construct new transmission lines to Broken Hill, an extremely isolated outback town.

It will also reduce reliance on diesel generators for residents by providing more than eight hours of energy storage capacity.

Hydrostor co-founder and chief executive Curst VanWalleghem said the financing from Export Development Canada (EDC) takes the project “another step closer” to completion.

© Supplied by Hydrostor

VanWalleghem said the funding “proves once again global momentum is growing behind long-duration energy storage technology”, particularly CAES projects.

“The need to guarantee reliable, resilient energy will only continue to grow, and we’re proud to partner with EDC to make our first utility-scale project a reality,” he said.

EDC chief executive and president Alison Nankivell said the financing underscores the agency’s commitment to advancing “first-of-a-kind utility-scale renewable energy solutions”.

“By supporting the commercialization of Canadian intellectual property, EDC seeks to bring long-term economic returns back to Canada while raising global visibility to our domestic strength in the renewable energy sector,” Nankivell said.

Alongside the Silver City CAES project, Hydrostor is developing a 7 GW portfolio of early stage projects across Australia, Canada, Europe and the US.