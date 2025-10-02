The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / Storage

Verlume announces job cuts to align with ‘international focus’

Job cuts have been confirmed for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

October 2nd 2025, 4:01 pm
2 min read
shell subsea power© Supplied by Kami Thomson/ DCT
Richard Knox, CEO, Verlume.
Ryan Duff

Aberdeen Features Lead

Subsea battery firm, Verlume has confirmed job cuts in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire due to a downturn in the North Sea, where it launched its technology.

The firm said that overseas opportunities have resulted in a restructuring programme to align the business with its “international focus”.

“We can confirm that a consultation process is currently underway involving a handful of Verlume employees,” a Verlume spokesperson told Energy Voice.

“We are fully committed to utilising the great talent in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, however, as all of our current commercial contracts and secured future projects are based outside the UK, we are restructuring to align our business operations with this international focus.”

The firm is based in the Raiths Industrial Estate, Dyce. However, it has expanded overseas with an office in Halifax, Canada and two in Houston, Texas.

The signage outside of Verlume's Aberdeenshire base. © Mathew Perry/DCT Media
Verlume recently secured £2.5m in funding from the Scottish government.

In 2022, the business moved into a larger operations facility in Aberdeenshire amid plans to scale up manufacturing capacity and take on new staff.

Its current north-east base measures in at 20,000 square feet and features a sizable workshop, cranage, office space and laboratory areas.

Last month, Verlume secured £2.5 million in funding from the Scottish Government through the Just Transition Fund.

The north-east business said that the funds would go towards assembling and deploying its largest capacity Orah subsea battery.

Verlume turns attention overseas

However, it has seen recent success overseas.

Most recently, it announced a partnership with Canada’s Kraken Robotics, which also has manufacturing in Germany. to deliver a “best in class” subsea battery system aimed at the defence market as well as oil and gas.

In May, Verlume appointed  C.A. Richards as a business development partner in the United States.

It also appointed Valor Ocean Technologies as its first business development agent in Canada in June.

This followed a successful Canadian project in which it teamed up with two other north-east Scotland businesses.

Verlume collaborated with J+S Subsea and Viper Innovations to power subsea operations for an oil and gas project in North America.

In November 2024, the subsea energy management and energy storage technology firm also announced a partnership with Proserv.

Under the agreement, Verlume supplied its innovative subsea power solution to accompany Proserv’s control and communications system, powered by the older, larger firm’s reach into the North Sea, the Gulf of Mexico and other international markets.

