In this week’s Charging Forward, Balance Power has secured Scottish government consent for a 100 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) near Blairgowrie.

Elsewhere, London-listed UK Oil & Gas (UKOG) has raised £1 million to fund the development of hydrogen storage projects in South Dorset and Yorkshire.

Plus, Ampeak Energy has secured planning consent for its 250 MW AW2 BESS located at the Uskmouth former coal power station in Wales.

And in international energy storage news, Energy Vault has commenced operations at its world-first ultra long duration hybrid battery and hydrogen microgrid in California.

This week’s UK energy storage headlines:

Balance Power secures consent for 100 MW Hallyburton BESS

UKOG raises £1m for two hydrogen storage projects

TRIG to use RES software for 100 MW Spennymoor BESS

Ampeak Energy secures consent for 250 MW AW2 BESS

Innova submits plans for five hybrid data centre and BESS projects

NESO to reveal revised grid connection offers in December

Rivington Energy acquires solar-BESS project portfolio from Gridserve

International energy storage news:Energy Vault starts up California hybrid battery and hydrogen microgrid

Balance Power secures consent for 100 MW Hallyburton BESS

UK battery storage developer Balance Power has secured Scottish government approval for its 100 MW Hallyburton BESS.

Located near the village of Kettins just south of Blairgowrie, the Hallyburton BESS plans consist of up to 28 battery blocks within four battery containers.

According to planning documents, the project is intended to provide electricity for export to the grid by harnessing electricity generation which might otherwise be curtailed due to grid constraints.

A private electrical wire will connect the BESS site to the Coupar Angus substation, with electrical cabling buried in trenches to minimise operational and visual impact.

The BESS will provide grid stability for an estimated 253,000 average homes and will reduce the UK’s carbon footprint by around 12,600 tonnes per annum.

Balance Power estimates the construction phase will last approximately 12 to 18 months.

UKOG raises £1m for two hydrogen storage projects

London-listed UK Oil & Gas (UKOG) has issued new share to raise £1m to fund development of its hydrogen storage projects in South Dorset and Yorkshire.

The company’s wholly owned subsidiary, UK Energy Storage (UKEn), is developing the two projects in collaboration with National Gas.

The £800m South Dorset plans consist of 24 salt caverns around 1.3km below ground and provide a maximum storage capacity of close to 30.2 TWh per year.

The South Dorset site also lies close to the Solent Cluster industrial decarbonisation consortium.

Meanwhile, the company’s Yorkshire site lies near the East Coast Cluster industrial decarbonisation project.

© Supplied by The Solent Cluster

UKOG said the funding will be used to “commission and deliver the necessary engineering concept and design studies for both developments,” as well as support a potential electrolytic hydrogen generation and storage scheme in Dorset.

It will also help complete economic modelling to secure a strategic joint venture partner.

The ordinary shares were issued at 0.03 pence per share, representing an approximate 9% discount on the closing price of pence on October 3, 2025.

UKOG chief executive Stephen Sanderson said: “This week’s successful funding, totalling £4.5 million, now firmly places the company in a strong position to advance its full portfolio of hydrogen storage and generation projects towards timely fruition.

“We can now commence necessary studies to ensure we can deliver on our collaboration with National Gas, a key step that will strengthen our intended applications for government revenue support in the coming year.”

TRIG to use RES software for 100 MW Spennymoor BESS

RES Group has signed a deal with The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) to provide an energy management system for a BESS in northern England.

Located in Spennymoor, County Durham, the 100 MW/200 MWh BESS project is currently under construction.

RES developed the site and secured planning permission in 2022, before it was later acquired by TRIG.

As part of the contract, RES will provide its RESolve energy management system (EMS) to operate the BESS.

RES said the service will help maximise the efficiency of the Spennymoor project and allow it to respond rapidly to market and grid signals, reducing costs.

© Supplied by RES

RES vice president for digital solutions Alex Bamberger said: “Batteries are essential for the future of our energy system but they need the right technology behind them to perform at their best.

“Our EMS software and integration services are built on over a decade of energy storage delivery and operations and help customers like TRIG get the most out of their assets while supporting the energy transition.”

TRIG managing director Minesh Shah said: ““As more wind and solar projects connect to the UK grid, battery storage is playing an increasingly important role in delivering a reliable, low-carbon energy system.

“Spennymoor is a key part of that transition, and we’re pleased to be working with RES to benefit from technical services and digital solutions.”

Ampeak Energy secures consent for 250 MW AW2 BESS

UK renewable energy developer Ampeak Energy has secured planning consent from Newport City Council for its second phase Afon Wysg 2 (AW2) BESS.

The 250 MW/1250 MWh project is located at its Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park (USEP) at the site of a former coal-fired power station.

© Supplied by SAE

Ampeak, formerly known as SAE Renewables, said it will now work alongside joint venture partner Econergy towards reaching financial close on the project, which has a grid connection date in 2029.

AW2 is the third battery storage project to be developed at the USEP, which Ampeak said still has “significant land and potential development opportunities”.

Once complete, AW2 will be able to store five times the capacity of the AW1 240MWh project.

Innova submits hybrid data centre and BESS plans

UK renewable energy developer Innova has submitted plans for five hybrid data centre and BESS projects to the National Energy System Operator (NESO).

The submission also includes five additional data centres without co-located battery storage.

Altogether, the data centre plans across England and Wales have a combined capacity of 4.4 GW.

The proposals come as part of NESO’s “Gate 2 to Whole Queue process”, a reform of the grid connections queue in Great Britain.

“Innova is proud to be playing a leading role in the growth of the energy and digital infrastructure space, facilitating the large investment required in UK data centres and AI technology,” the company said.

The hybrid data centre and BESS projects include a 400 MW project in Daines, alongside 500 MW projects in East Claydon, Feckenham, Hawthorn Pit and Overton.

Meanwhile, the standalone 400 MW proposals are located in Drakelow, Norwich, Swansea North, Thorpe Marsh and Willington.

The submission comes shortly after Ofgem shortlisted four Innova battery storage projects as part of its long duration energy storage (LDES) cap and floor mechanism.

In total, the eight-hour duration lithium-ion BESS projects represent a total 1.6 GW/12.7 GWh capacity.

The shortlisted Innova projects include sites in Enderby (367 Mw), Drakelow (507 MW) and a two-phase project in Thorpe Marsh (both 354 MW).

NESO to reveal revised grid connection offers in December

The National Energy System Operator (NESO) will announce the first projects to enter a reformed grid connection queue from November.

With NESO having been under pressure to reform how energy projects connect to the grid, the body began taking applications for more than 5,000 projects earlier this year.

Developers were called on to submit evidence on how ready they were and how they aligned with the UK’s energy goals.

In addition, NESO will begin issuing revised connection offers from December, prioritising protected projects that are due to connect in 2026 and 2027.

© Supplied by ESM Power

Following this, NESO will begin delivering the 2030 and 2035 offers next year.

Developed in close collaboration with the UK government, Ofgem, and network companies, the connections reform process will prioritise projects needed to deliver the government’s clean power 2030 target.

NESO chief operating officer Kayte O’Neill said: “Today NESO sets out the updated timeline to deliver connections offers to our customers as we continue the transformation of our electricity network. It is a crucial move towards achieving clean power by 2030 and will help drive economic growth across Great Britain.

“By focusing on agreements for projects that are both critical for 2030 and ready to proceed, developers gain the certainty needed to make investment decisions.”

Rivington Energy acquires solar-BESS portfolio from Gridserve

UK renewable energy developer Rivington Energy has acquired a 139 MW co-located solar and BESS portfolio from Gridserve.

The deal includes two ready-to-build solar farms and another in the development stage located across Scunthorpe, Doncaster and Hartlepool.

The first site to start construction in Scunthorpe includes a 54 MW solar farm co-located with a 72 MWh BESS facility.

Construction on the project will begin later this month with full energisation expected in September 2026.

Rivington Energy executive director Andrew Newman said the firm has collaborated closely with parent company Federated Hermes on the acquisition.

Altogether, the London-based developer has delivered more than 1.25 GW of consented renewable energy projects since 2021.

International energy storage news

Energy Vault starts up California hydrogen battery hybrid

Swiss-American energy storage developer Energy Vault has completed construction of what it describes as the world’s first ultra-long duration hybrid battery and hydrogen energy storage microgrid.

Developed in partnership with PG&E, the Calistoga Resiliency Centre (CRC) integrates advanced hydrogen fuel cells with lithium-ion batteries.

Altogether, the CRC can provide close to 48 hours of energy supply for around 1,600 people in the small town of Calistoga in rural California.

The system was designed to address the growing challenges of wildfire risk in the US state, Energy Vault said.

© Image: Energy Vault

The 293 MWh microgrid system enables the isolated Calistoga community microgrid to maintain power when the system is shutdown during emergency events.

Energy Vault senior vice president Craig Horne said the CRC project is a “major milestone in our mission to deliver sustainable, resilient energy solutions to communities most vulnerable to climate-driven grid disruptions”.

When operating in so-called “island mode”, Energy Vault said the CRC utilizes hydrogen fuel cells for electricity generation, providing essential power to the community.

After supporting black-start and grid forming requirements of the microgrid, Energy Vault’s battery technology works in concert with the fuel cells, ensuring instantaneous response and maintaining grid stability throughout operation.

Energy Vault said the use of liquid hydrogen enables extending run time through delivery and transfer into the onsite storage tank without interrupting power supply to the City of Calistoga while also reducing the cost of resiliency services.

The firm said the CRC will serve as a model for its future utility-scale hybrid microgrid system deployments.