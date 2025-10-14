In this week’s Charging Forward, the buildout of UK battery storage looks set to deliver the most robust winter electricity supply margins in six years.

That’s the view of the National Energy System Operator (NESO) in its 2025/26 winter outlook.

Elsewhere, developer NatPower UK will invest £10 billion as part of a clean energy programme that includes 13 battery storage projects with a combined capacity of 12.5 GW, 100 GWh.

Plus, the Red Moss battery energy storage system in South Lanarkshire has received ministerial approval, promising to add 342MW of capacity to the grid.

And in international energy storage news, Enfinity Global has closed an equity and development partnership to develop a 486 MW battery energy storage system in Italy.

This week’s UK energy storage headlines:

Battery storage growth underpins strong winter supply margins

Great Britain is entering winter 2025/26 with its most robust electricity supply margins in six years, supported by the continued expansion of battery storage capacity, improved availability of gas generation and new interconnection with Ireland.

The National Energy System Operator (NESO) said in its Winter Outlook that operational margins are expected to reach 6.1GW, equivalent to 10% of average peak demand and up from 5.2GW last year.

This is the highest forecast since 2019/20 and reflects what NESO described as a continuing trend of improving operational resilience across the grid.

The organisation attribute the year-on-year increase of around 900 MW to new battery energy storage systems (BESS), greater availability of gas-fired power stations and the commissioning of the 500 MW Greenlink interconnector between Great Britain and Ireland.

The report highlights that storage assets connected to both transmission and distribution networks are now playing a significant role in meeting winter adequacy targets and smoothing peak demand periods.

NESO said the loss of load expectation (LOLE) for this year remains well within the government’s reliability standard, at below 0.1 hours per year.

This reflects the growing contribution of short-duration batteries, pumped hydro and demand flexibility services to security of supply, NESO said.

Risk of winter supply crunch remains

While the outlook points to healthy conditions overall, NESO cautioned that some tighter periods may still occur during early December or mid-January when low wind output, cold weather and planned generator outages coincide.

The system operator expects around 6.9GW of net imports via interconnectors are expected to be available during stress events.

NESO also said Great Britain is likely to remain a net electricity importer over winter as market prices in France and northwest Europe remain competitive.

NESO director of resilience and emergency management Dr Deborah Petterson said ensuring a resilient and reliable energy supply is “fundamental to our way of life”.

“At NESO we are looking at the upcoming winter and can report this year’s Winter Outlook sets out the strongest electricity margins in six years,” Petterson said.

“It is critical that we continue our work with the wider energy industry to prepare for the coming months to build on this foundation and maintain our world leading track record of reliability.”

Sheffield’s MOPO reaches 30 million battery rentals in Africa

UK-based battery technology firm MOPO has reached its 30 millionth battery rental across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The company operates a pay-as-you-go battery rental model in countries like Liberia, Nigeria, Chad and Uganda, powered by solar charging hubs managed by local agents.

Customers rent the, reusable MOPO batteries within their communities, avoiding the need for upfront investment or credit.

Each unit is tracked, reused and ultimately recycled, MOPO said, creating a circular and scalable energy system.

The firm says its model is helping to fill energy gaps in regions with limited or unreliable grid infrastructure.

MOPO chief executive Chris Longbottom said the company’s approach “removes the financial and logistical barriers that prevent access to clean energy”.

Longbottom said the model is “transforming energy delivery across underserved regions” and “makes solar energy flexible, accessible, and affordable for the people who need it most”.

£10bn investment to support NatPower UK 12.5 GW BESS rollout

NatPower UK will invest £10 billion to help deliver a major clean energy portfolio made up of 13 battery storage projects with a combined capacity of 12.5 GW, 100 GWh.

This includes the company’s major £1bn Teesside GigaPark, which has already been consented, and will have a capacity of 1 GW/8 GWh.

A total of ten projects have applied to Ofgem’s Long Duration Energy Storage Cap & Floor Window 1, and all of them, for 9.5 GW and 76 GWh, received eligibility confirmation by Ofgem to progress to the next project assessment stage with Ofgem.

These projects are set to be delivered in areas including Teesside, Yorkshire, Wales, the Midlands, and the South East.

NatPower UK CEO and founder Stefano Sommadossi said: “With 12.5 GW and 100 GWh of battery storage in development, NatPower UK is delivering the infrastructure Britain needs to decarbonise at pace.

“Our storage fleet is future proofed as, contrary to the vast majority of current developments, allows long duration storage and full augmentation. It doesn’t just cut carbon, it reduces energy costs, eliminates inflation, strengthens the grid and ensures consumers and communities benefit from the clean energy transition.”

Lanarkshire Red Moss BESS gets approval

Qair UK, operating as Green Switch Capital, has received ministerial approval for its 342 MW Red Moss battery energy storage system.

The project will be developed on a brownfield site in South Lanarkshire where it will connect directly to the national transmission grid, helping support energy security across Scotland and the wider UK.

Green Switch Capital worked closely with Renewable Planning Consultancy (RPC) throughout the planning process, drawing on its expertise in complex renewable and energy infrastructure projects.

Qair UK head of Scottish development Pete McLaren said: “Receiving consent for Red Moss is a landmark moment for Qair UK, Green Switch Capital and for Scotland’s energy transition. Its transmission connection and brownfield location make it a fantastic example of how battery storage can strengthen the grid while respecting the local environment.”

International energy storage news

Enfinity secures funds for Italian BESS

Enfinity Global has closed an equity and development partnership to develop a 486 MW battery energy storage system in Italy.

As part of the agreement, Enfinity Global will continue to lead the permitting process on the project, located in the Emilia Romagna region, which boasts a storage capacity of 1,944 MWh with a four-hour duration.

Enfinity Global general manager for Europe Julio Fournier Fisas said: “This strategic equity and development partnership underscores the exceptional quality of our geographically diversified portfolio in Italy and highlights our proven execution capabilities,” said. “Together with our partners, we are accelerating the deployment of critical infrastructure that will enable Italy to achieve its climate goals while fostering economic growth.”

GPC and Envision partner for 1 GWh of European battery projects

GoldenPeaks Capital (GPC) and Envision have partnered to deliver 1 GWh of battery energy storage system projects across Europe.

GPC chief procurement officer Fubin Lu and Envision senior vice-president Henry Peng signed the memorandum of understanding, which will see Envision supply its latest generation of high energy density BESS technology.

The first two projects, totalling 344 MWh of the planned 1 GWh volume, have already been awarded to Envision, marking the initial phase of implementation under this cooperation.

The collaboration aims to accelerate the deployment of next-generation storage systems that strengthen grid stability and enable the energy transition across key European markets.

Envision chairman Lei Zhang said: “We are entering a critical era in which renewable energy must go hand in hand with world-class energy storage for grid stability and flexibility. This collaboration with GoldenPeaks Capital reflects our commitment to transform Europe’s energy infrastructure at scale.”

FRV to develop 100MW Finnish BESS

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) announced the development of its SIMO 100MW/200MWh battery energy storage system in Finland.

Developed in partnership with AMPTank Energy Oy, the second phase of SIMO builds on the first, a 30MW/60MWh project near Fingrid’s Simojoki substation in Lapland, located at the top of the Baltic Sea, just over 100km below the Arctic Circle.

SIMO will use 24 Sungrow PowerTitan battery arrays in phase 1 plus 34 Huawei Luna battery containers in phase 2 delivering 200 MWh of capacity, making it one of the largest projects in the country. The project covers a 1.2-hectare area and aims to enhance the flexibility of Finland’s electricity grid.

The financing of the project has been structured through a term loan provided by Kommunalkredit Austria AG, which has acted as sole arranger and lender.

FRV Energy Storage managing director David Menéndez said: “This project represents a key milestone in consolidating our energy storage strategy. SIMO will help reinforce grid stability and enable greater integration of renewable energy in a key European market such as Finland.”

IPS opens Bulgarian battery factory

International Power Supply (IPS) has opened a battery energy storage system manufacturing facility near Sofia, Bulgaria.

The company’s X1 gigafactory has an annual production capacity of 3 GWh covering a variety of BESS components, including battery modules and packs, distributed liquid cooling systems, and control units.

IPS’s facility will create batteries in the company’s EXERON X-BESS platform, which is designed for utility-scale and C&I applications.

Construction of the X2 factory expansion at the Hemus High Tech Industrial Park began in June 2025 and is expected to boost IPS’ annual BESS production capacity to 5 GWh by the second quarter of 2026.

IPS CEO Alexander Rangelov said: “We believe our BESS design — focused on modularity, redundancy, and fail-safe engineering — is highly competitive in terms of total cost of ownership. And our manufacturing model is scalable across Europe, ensuring customers benefit from localised service, spare parts availability, and greater supply chain reliability.”

