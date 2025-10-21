In this week’s Charging Forward, UK regulator Ofgem has flagged potential penalty fees for slow-moving projects as part of ongoing grid queue reforms.

Elsewhere, EnergyPathways has said it will submit a fresh application for hydrogen and natural gas storage licences to support its flagship MESH project in the Irish Sea.

Clearstone Energy has withdrawn a planning application for a 300 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) near Dartford.

Plus, Turkish firm Gulermak Renewables has acquired a 50 MW Scottish BESS>

And in international energy storage news, Spanish multinational Iberdrola has spent €275 million (£238m) to acquire the 270 MW/1080 MWh Tungkillo BESS in South Australia.

This week’s UK energy storage headlines:

Ofgem backs penalty fee for slow-moving projects under grid queue reforms

EnergyPathways to resubmit MESH hydrogen storage licence bid

Clearstone Energy withdraws application for 300 MW Dartford BESS

Innovation in LDES for wind power sees rapid growth

Turkish-owned Gülermak Renewables buys 50 MW Scottish BESS

UK energy storage technology firm Electron acquires US firm Rhythmos

International energy storage news: Iberdrola snaps up Australian BESS for £238m

Ofgem backs penalty fee as part of grid queue reforms

The UK’s energy regulator, Ofgem, is leaning toward approving a new charge known as the Progression Commitment Fee (PCF), which is aimed at streamlining the congested electricity grid connection queue.

The proposed fee is part of reforms to the grid connection process managed by the National Energy System Operator (NESO).

Developers have until November 3 to respond to Ofgem’s “minded-to” position on the fee.

Under the plan, projects that accept a Gate 2 grid offer but fail to initiate the planning consent process (Queue Management Milestone 1) would be required to pay the PCF.

© Supplied by National Grid

This fee acts as a cancellation charge, starting at £2,500/MW and increasing by £2,500/MW every six months a project remains stalled, capped at £10,000/MW.

Projects would post security against the charge until they meet the milestone.

Ofgem said implementing the PCF will improve queue efficiency by encouraging less committed projects to exit, enhancing competition, and ensuring an effective connections queue.

However, the move is likely to draw criticism from developers who previously felt that grid reforms were rushed and penalised certain projects.

The regulator noted the fee would only be triggered if unviable, early-stage Gate 2 projects continue to hinder the progress of others.

EnergyPathways to resubmit MESH storage licence bid

UK firm EnergyPathways has said it will submit a fresh application for hydrogen and natural gas storage licences to support its flagship MESH project in the Irish Sea.

According to a statement, EnergyPathways expects to submit one or more new gas storage applications later this month.

The company’s nominated area for these new hydrogen and natural gas storage licences covers an area of salt cavern storage potential around four times greater than it had previously applied for.

The Marram Energy Storage Hub (MESH) project is a large-scale long duration energy storage and decarbonisation project in the East Irish Sea.

If successful, the applications will allow the company to expand salt cavern energy storage capacity helping it grow its MESH project into a major integrated energy storage and decarbonisation hub.

EnergyPathways CEO Ben Clube said the firm “will progress our applications for the consents and approvals required to bring this landmark project into operation”.

“If the company is successful with these new hydrogen and natural gas storage licence applications, EnergyPathways will secure an area of salt cavern storage potential around four times greater than that it had previously sought,” Clube said.

© Supplied by EnergyPathways

“MESH would represent a scalable business model and growth platform for EnergyPathways that will have potential to become a key component in the decarbonised energy future of the UK.”

EnergyPathways has had a turbulent journey develop its MESH project this year. Its shares took a nosedive in August when its last gas storage licence was rejected.

Originally part of EnergyPathway’s Marram gas project, the company pivoted to prioritise development of its storage capacity over gas production.

However, the licence rejection meant the MESH project would not be able to store natural gas or hydrogen.

The company added that it would still progress other aspects of the project, such as compressed air long duration energy storage (LDES).

But the project received a boost a month later when UK energy secretary Ed Miliband granted the project “national significance” status.

Clearstone Energy withdraws bid for 300 MW Dartford BESS

UK battery storage developer Clearstone Energy has withdrawn its application for a 300 MW BESS project near Dartford.

Clearstone had submitted its plans for the £200m Dartford Energy Hub to local planning authorities, however officials recommended the plans be refused.

In a report, Dartford Borough Council officials raised concerns over the design and impact of the project, saying it would be “detrimental to the rural character” of the area.

After the publication of the report, London-based Clearstone withdrew its planning application for the BESS site.

Clearstone Energy director of policy and strategy, Simon Rothwell, told local media that the planning process is a “frustrating situation” for the company.

“We are pleased that the council accepted the important role the project would play in securing local electricity supply and that we were able to successfully demonstrate that special circumstances should apply to building the project on green belt land,” Rothwell told Kent Online.

“Our resident surveys also showed healthy levels of local support for the project, with two-thirds of local residents agreeing that the proposed site was an appropriate location for the facility, as it is located away from residential areas and next to existing development.

“Unfortunately, we could not reach an agreement with the council around our plans to minimise the impact on landscape character.”

Innovation in LDES for wind power sees rapid growth

Global innovation in long-duration energy storage (LDES) technology for wind power has more than doubled in recent years, outpacing development in wind turbine technology itself, according to a new report from intellectual property firm Appleyard Lees.

Patents filed worldwide for LDES in the context of wind energy jumped by 104 percent between 2019 and 2022, rising from 224 to 457 filings.

This significant acceleration suggests a shift in investment and innovation away from maturing turbine design toward solutions for integrating intermittent wind power into energy grids.

Appleyard Lees UK and European patent attorney Paul Beynon said: “This suggests a new phase of innovation and investment focused on deploying, scaling and integrating storage solutions for wind power generation into power grids.”

© Supplied by SSE

LDES is seen as a crucial technology for a renewable-centric power grid, storing surplus wind energy to provide a more predictable supply, limit brownouts and reduce reliance on fossil fuel backups.

The report, the fifth annual Inside Green Innovation: Progress Report, also highlighted a continued upward trajectory in innovation for monopiles, the foundations for offshore wind turbines.

Patent filings for monopiles reached a record high of 42 in 2023, reflecting the need for bigger and stronger foundations to support increasingly large turbines.

Globally, the United States is leading in patent filings for LDES, followed by Europe.

Turkish-owned Gülermak Renewables buys Scottish BESS

Turkish developer Gülermak Renewables has acquired the 49.9 MW Corshellach Energy Storage Project in Moray, Scotland, from RES for an undisclosed fee.

The firm, owned by Turkish infrastructure and construction conglomerate Gulermak Heavy Industries, said the deal represents an important step in its strategy to “strengthen its presence in the UK and expand our investment in clean energy infrastructure”.

Gülermak Renewables CEO Turkekul Dogan said: “The acquisition of the 49.9 MW Corshellach battery storage project in UK marks an exciting milestone for Gülermak Renewables as we continue to expand our renewable and storage portfolio across UK and Europe.”

UK energy storage tech firm Electron acquires Rhythmos

UK energy storage technology firm Electron has acquired US grid optimisation start up Rhythmos for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition will combine the Boulder, Colorado-based firm’s distributed energy resource (DER) detection technology with Electron’s flexibility marketplace capabilities to help utilities expand grid capacity affordably.

By better tapping into DERs from electric vehicles (EVs), battery storage systems and rooftop solar, Electron says it can potentially save energy customers billions by deferring or eliminating the need for infrastructure investments.

In 2023, Electron raised £4m for its expansion plans. The funding round was led by East Innovate, the venture capital arm of research company, East Alpha, with participation from Riverstone, Nesta, and One Planet Capital. Rhythmos include Investors of Rhythmos include Michigan Mobility Funding Platform, Launch Alaska, Blackhorn Ventures and Proeza Ventures.

Jo-Jo Hubbard, CEO and co-founder of Electron said: “DERs have the potential to unlock significant system-wide savings by optimizing both energy use and grid infrastructure, and our experience running flexibility markets internationally shows these benefits are real and scalable.

“The challenge isn’t on the supply side—virtual power plants have already aggregated gigawatts of flexibility. The challenge lies on the buy side: utilities need better visibility, valuation tools, and market capabilities to build defensible business cases for relying on DERs at scale.

“With Rhythmos, we’re bridging that gap by bringing grid awareness to flexibility markets, which helps both utilities deploy resources more strategically and DER providers capture more value.”

International energy storage news

Iberdrola acquires Tungkillo BESS in South Australia

Spanish multinational energy giant Iberdrola has acquired the 270 MW/1080 MWh Tungkillo BESS in South Australia in a deal worth €275m (£238m).

Iberdrola acquired the project, which is on track to be operational in 2028, from RES Australia.

It comes as part of wider plans from the Spanish firm to invest €1 billion in its battery storage business in Australia up until 2028.

Iberdrola’s Australian subsidiary is also progressing two other BESS projects under construction, including the 180 MW/360 MWh Broadsound BESS in New South Wales and the 65 MW/130 MWh in Queensland.