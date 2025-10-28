In this week’s Charging Forward, the Scottish government has approved a 180 MW battery storage system connected to the Salamander floating wind project.

Elsewhere, Cero Generation has acquired a 100 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) in Gloucestershire from Longspur Capital and RE Projects Development Limited.

Plus, Korkia and Evolution Power have secured development consent for the Stonestreet Green Solar and BESS project in Kent.

And in international energy storage news, the UAE has broken ground on a landmark 1 GW solar-storage set to deliver continuous baseload power.

This week’s UK energy storage headlines:

Salamander floating wind project secures consent for 180 MW BESS

Cero Generation acquires 100 MW Gloucestershire BESS

Korkia and Evolution Power win consent for Stonestreet Green solar-BESS

Bexley Council refuses Firstway Energy plans for 200 MW BESS

Community outcry over 50 MW Taynuilt BESS plans in Scotland

International energy storage news: Masdar starts work on 1 GW ‘baseload’ solar-storage project in Abu Dhabi + Italian ocean energy storage Sizeable Energy raises $8m

Salamander floating wind project 180 MW BESS plans approved

The Scottish government has approved plans from the Salamander floating wind project to construct at 180 MW onshore battery storage system in Aberdeenshire.

The 100 MW floating wind project forms part of the Scotland’s innovation and targeted oil and gas (INTOG) leasing round.

Located around 22 miles (35km) off Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, the project will install up to seven wind turbines on floating foundations.

© Supplied by Big Partnership

Norwegian firm Odfjell Oceanwind recently acquired an 80% stake in the project from Ørsted, with Simply Blue Group and Subsea7 splitting the remaining 20%.

Salamander secured a seabed lease within the innovation category of the INTOG round, with its grid-balancing infrastructure a key component of its plans.

The proposed 180 MW BESS will be located around 1km north of Peterhead, and Scottish ministers approved Salamander’s plans subject to certain conditions.

Cero Generation acquires 100 MW Gloucestershire BESS

Australian-owned Cero Generation has acquired a 100 MW BESS project in Gloucestershire for an undisclosed fee.

Cero, a subsidiary of Macquarie’s Green Investment Group, announced the deal with Longspur Capital and RE Projects Development Limited

The London-based developer will now work alongside UK development partner Enso Energy to progress the project into construction and operation.

Cero Generation chief executive Declan Deasy said the acquisition “demonstrates our continued investment in the UK’s renewable infrastructure, delivering further benefits for the UK’s energy system, communities and environment”.

Earlier this year, Cero and Enso raised close to £200m to progress three other UK-based solar-BESS projects.

Cero also recently connected its 49.5MW/99MWh Larks Green co-located solar and BESS project in Gloucestershire to the grid.

Stonestreet Green solar-BESS plans approved

The UK government has approved plans for the Stonestreet Green solar-storage project in Kent, granting a development consent order (DCO).

The plans involve a 150 MW solar photovoltaic array alongside a 50 MW BESS component.

Finnish firm Korkia and its UK subsidiary Evolution Power are progressing the Stonestreet Green project, which will generate enough renewable energy to power over 42,000 average homes.

Korkia said it selected the 192 hectare site, north of Adlington, for its high solar irradiance levels and access to a nearby grid connection point.

As a solar project with a capacity greater than 50 MW, Stonestreet Green Solar has been designated a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP), which entails a more comprehensive planning process.

© Supplied by Cero Generation

The UK government, rather than the local council, was therefore responsible for permitting the development.

The decision is subject to a six-week judicial review period before becoming legally final.

Korkia vice president Peter Bolton welcomed the “significant milestone” for the project.

“In addition to delivering an attractive project that contributes to the UK’s Net Zero targets, this process also highlights the company’s capability to consent larger NSIP schemes — a critical step in realising other major projects within Evolution Power’s development pipeline,” Bolton said.

In addition to Stonestreet Green, Korkia and Evolution Power are advancing a further three NSIP projects representing 2.5 GW of solar generation capacity plus BESS storage.

Bexley Council refuses Firstway Energy plans for 200 MW BESS

London’s Bexley Council has refused planning permission for a 200 MW BESS project in North Cray put forward by Firstway Energy.

The plans received more than 600 responses from local community members, with an almost even split between those in favour and those opposed.

Bexley Council decided to refuse the BESS plans because it determined the project amounted to “inappropriate development” within the green belt.

Council planners also said its “engineered and industrialised form” and its placement would cause “significant harm” to the character and appearance of the landscape.

Conservative Bexley Councillor Cameron Smith welcomed the refusal decision and said it was a “victory for North Cray residents”.

“It’s entirely inappropriate to build an industrial battery storage facility on farmland within Bexley’s precious remaining countryside,” Smith wrote on social media.

“Bexley Conservatives are serious about protecting the green belt locally.

“Bexley Village, North Cray and Coldblow are special places to live because of their unique character and green spaces.

“That’s why we’re delighted that Bexley Council rejected the application outright – despite the Labour Government’s decision to weaken green belt protections.”

Community outcry over 50 MW Taynuilt BESS plans in Scotland

Plans from Downing Renewable Developments for a 49.9 MW BESS project in Argyll and Bute have received staunch opposition from nearby residents.

Downing submitted plans for the Taynuilt Energy Storage Park to Argyll and Bute Council in November 2024, with the firm currently awaiting a decision on the project.

Altogether, Downing said the BESS project would provide power for up to 150,000 average homes over a two-hour period.

But local community members have told STV News that Downing’s decision to appeal directly to the Scottish government for approval risks “undermining” local democracy.

The residents also raised fire safety concerns and called for more local input on where battery storage sites are located in Scotland.

© Supplied by Downing Renewable De

Green Party councillor for Oban North and Lorn Luna Martin told STV that Downing’s move to apply for Scottish government determination “undermines the democratic view and voices” of council members.

“As a Green Councillor, I of course support the journey towards net zero and the infrastructure needed to get us there,” Martin said.

“I think it has to be acknowledged, though, that there are very valid safety concerns with BESS systems in that they do have the potential to be quite disruptive.”

In response, Downing Renewable Developments told STV News: “We sent 230 letters to local residents inviting them to two public consultation events and attended several community council meetings to answer questions, gather feedback and address concerns directly with the local community.

“The Planning Officer at the council recommended the Planning Committee approve the scheme however as they chose to defer their decision – following the grant of several extensions – we elected to appeal to the Scottish ministers so that, if approved, we can readily deliver the scheme, which will begin contributing effectively to the net zero ambitions of Scotland and the UK.”

International energy storage news

Masdar starts work on 1 GW solar-storage baseload project

UAE state-owned renewable energy developer Masdar has commenced work on a 1 GW solar-storage project which aims to deliver continuous baseload power.

The project, a joint venture between Masdar and Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), involves a 5.2 GW solar PV plant alongside a 19 GWh BESS.

The AED 22bn (£4.5bn) project is the “largest and most technologically advanced system of its kind in the world”, Masdar said.

Construction on the project, located near Abu Dhabi, will create more than 10,000 jobs, Masdar added.

The company estimates the project will also prevent approximately 5.7 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

The Emirati firm said the site “reimagines the potential of renewable energy by overcoming intermittency” and will produce “gigascale baseload energy at a globally competitive tariff for the first time”.

“The project will act as a blueprint that can be replicated internationally to meet the growing demand for clean, secure, round-the-clock power,” Masdar said.

The Abu Dhabi-based firm is a major investor in renewable and energy storage projects globally, including significant investments in the UK, and maintains a target to develop 100 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Ocean energy storage Sizeable Energy raises $8m

Italian ocean energy storage start-up Sizeable Energy has raised $8m from investors as part of efforts to reach commercial deployment of its technology.

The Milan-based firm has developed a patented offshore pumped hydro system which stores energy by pumping saturated sea salt brine from the seabed to a surface reservoir.

Because the salt brine is heavier than seawater, the system can utilise gravity to generate electricity in a similar way to traditional pumped hydro systems.

© Supplied by Sizeable Energy

Sizeable Energy has validated its technology across multiple rounds of wave basin and ocean testing, including a recent deployment at the Maritime Research Institute Netherlands (MARIN).

The company said its long duration energy storage (LDES) solution is invisible from the shore and offers the lowest cost levelised cost of storage (LCOS), even compared to lithium-ion batteries.

Sizeable said the modular and scalable design is “capable of delivering from one to hundreds of gigawatt hours of storage”. It also combines “readily available materials tat can be manufactured, assembled, and installed at depths of 500 metres or more, using existing maritime infrastructure”.

Seawater pumped hydro storage

Sizeable Energy co-founder and chief executive Dr Manuele Aufiero said: “Without cost-effective long-duration storage, the grid cannot keep up, regardless of energy source.

“Our ocean-based system stores gigawatt-scale power affordably, making the grid more stable, resilient, and ready for the future.”

The firm will soon launch its next round of sea trials off the coast of Reggio Calabria in Italy, which Sizeable said sets the stage for a “multi-MWh” demonstration plant.

Belgium-based trade body LDES Council estimates the world will require between 85-140 TWh of LDES capacity by 2040, a nearly 400% increase compared to current levels.

The latest funding round for Sizeable Energy was led by California-based investment firm Playground Global.

Playground Global partner and Sizeable Energy board member Bruce Leak said the world “urgently” needs an LDES solution “that can be economically deployed at massive scale”.

“Ocean depth is a practically unlimited resource, and Sizable Energy is leveraging it to deliver long-duration energy storage at a fraction of the cost of batteries,” Leak said.

“Their gravity-based approach is the clear path to enabling energy abundance.”

Additional investors include Exa Ventures, Verve Ventures, Satgana, EDEN/IAG, and Unruly Capital which led a previous round.