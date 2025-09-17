The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / Transport

UK backs digital twin prototype aiming to cut shipping emissions by 15%

CGI and Heriot-Watt University MaritimeTwin project will use satellite and digital twin technology to optimise shipping routes.

September 18th 2025, 12:01 am
2 min read
The Laura Maersk, the world's first methanol-enabled container vessel and one of two operated by the Danish shipping giant.© Image: Wikimedia Commons
The Laura Maersk, the world's first methanol-enabled container vessel and one of two operated by the Danish shipping giant.
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

Reporter

CGI and Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University have secured UK government funding to trial a “digital twin” system which aims to cut shipping emissions by up to 15%.

The MaritimeTwin prototype will integrate real-time satellite data with digital twin technology to enable accurate route planning, fuel consumption optimisation and emissions monitoring.

The global shipping industry is responsible for nearly 3% of annual greenhouse gas emissions and faces mounting pressure to decarbonise under International Maritime Organisation (IMO) targets.

The UK, while a smaller player in terms of fleet size, is seeking to position itself as a hub for clean maritime technology through initiatives such as the government’s UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UK SHORE) programme and clean maritime plan.

The initiative will receive funding as part of the UK government’s £448m sixth phase of the SHORE decarbonisation competition and CGI’s SEEDS programme.

The MaritimeTwin project involves CGI, industry body MaritimeUK and the Industrial Decarbonisation Research and Innovation Centre (IDRIC), located at Heriot-Watt.

In total, CGI will receive just over £291,ooo with Heriot-Watt securing around £357,000 and MaritimeUK awarded around £73,000.

MaritimeTwin prototype

CGI said MaritimeTwin will provide shipping operators with the ability to simulate various scenarios based on real-time environmental data including ocean currents, weather patterns and port conditions.

CGI UK chief sustainability officer Mattie Yeta said the funding enables the development of a demonstrator to deliver “tangible impact across the maritime sector”.

© Supplied by CGI UK
Mattie Yeta, CGI UK chief sustainability officer.

“This project addresses the urgent need for maritime decarbonisation but also strengthens the UK’s position as a leader in clean maritime technology, driving economic growth and creating high-skilled jobs in the sector,” Yeta said.

Heriot-Watt IDRIC director professor Mercedes Maroto-Valer said the consortium will enable “rapid development and deployment of a transformative solution” for the sector.

Innovate UK head of land and maritime transport Neale Ryan said MaritimeTwin “shows what can be achieved when we rethink every part of maritime technology”.

“CGI’s digital twin system has exciting potential to help UK and international vessels find smarter, lower-carbon routes that could make a marked reduction in shipping emissions,” Ryan said.

“It is a prime example of the exciting ways that UK SHORE-funded projects are setting a course for a more sustainable maritime sector.”

