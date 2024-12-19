Inyanga unveils new tidal energy design for Welsh deployment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal

Inyanga unveils new tidal energy design for Welsh deployment

By Anna Kachkova
19/12/2024, 7:14 am
© Supplied by Inyanga Marine EnergThe design for Inyanga Marine Energy Group's HydroWing tidal energy technology.
The design for Inyanga Marine Energy Group's HydroWing tidal energy technology.

Inyanga Marine Energy Group has unveiled the design blueprint for its HydroWing tidal energy technology, which is due to be deployed at Morlais, Wales.

Cornwall-based Inyanga said in a December 16 announcement that the tidal energy array at Morlais would consist of 20 HydroWing units.

The design would incorporate the Tocardo T3 turbine for the first time, and each of the 20 units would be powered by two T3 turbines.

The capacity of the Morlais tidal energy project is 20MW, thanks to contracts for difference (CfDs) of 10MW each awarded during the last two government allocation rounds (ARs), AR5 and AR6.

Inyanga said in its latest announcement that a demonstration project would be launched at Morlais in 2025.

“The patented HydroWing design includes a number of innovative features, which together represent a step change in tidal energy design, increasing energy yield and reducing costs,” stated Inyanga CEO Richard Parkinson.

“The ‘all in one’ HydroWing system is based on a modular approach, which dramatically reduces capex and installation costs.”

Parkinson went on to say that the modular substructure would come in road haulable sections that could be rapidly assembled quayside.

The T3 turbines can also be easily transported and installed, he continued, in contrast with the large turbines that would typically be used for such a project.

Parkinson also pointed to the fact that the wet-mate connection system from the transformer hub to the export cable allows for instantaneous “plug and play” connection and to the lightweight, low-cost nature of the two micro-pile fixings on each foot of the substructure.

“We estimate that there is an up to 60% saving in fixation costs, increasing rapidly with scale,” he said. “What’s more, the patented HydroWing Quad Barge also has a modular design, enabling operations and maintenance costs to be minimised too.”

HydroWing

As well as highlighting the cost-reduction elements of the design, Parkinson noted that the HydroWing system included various features to increase energy yield.

“For example, the patented T3 turbine blades (each 600kW with 14m rotor diameter) benefit from passive pitch and a gearbox, delivering optimal yield, whilst the 19-metre nacelle height places the turbine in optimal flow conditions for maximum yield as well,” he said.

“The winning combination means that energy yield is increased dramatically, up to 60%.”

Menter Mon Morlais, which manages the Morlais tidal energy site, welcomed the unveiling of the design, with CEO Andy Billcliff saying his company expected it to be a “gamechanger” for tidal energy.

“This represents a big step forward towards the commercialisation of tidal stream energy, paving the way for global applications,” Billcliff said.

Inyanga’s announcement comes as the company was preparing to wrap up a crowdfunding round via the UK-based Crowdcube platform, with the funds to be used for the planned demonstration project at Morlais.

As of December 18 – two days before the round was due to close – Inyanga had raised over £469,800 via the round from 332 investors. This was in excess of its £300,000 target for the round, which was announced in late October.

The company has noted on its Crowdcube fundraising page that this raise is part of a wider raise in which it had already secured £770,000. From these funds, £270,000 have been reflected in the Crowdcube progress bar, which has been attributed to these funds having the same conditions as those offered in the crowdfunder.

Further details on the Crowdcube fundraising page show that following the demonstration project, Inyanga intends to launch the 20MW project at Morlais in 2028.

The funds being raised currently come on top of an over £1.8m capital raise in 2021 and a £900,000 equity investment by Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Investment Fund.

Recommended for you