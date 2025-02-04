Welsh Government invests £8m in tidal as part of plan to ‘centre for emerging tidal technologies’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal

Welsh Government invests £8m in tidal as part of plan to ‘centre for emerging tidal technologies’

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
04/02/2025, 12:01 am
Photo of Ryan Duff
© Supplied by Welsh GovernmentMorlais tidal stream energy project will connect to the national grid and a substation on the shore near Ynys Lawd (South Stack).
The Welsh Government has taken an £8 million equity stake in what will become the largest consented tidal energy project in Europe.

The Morlais tidal scheme is set to kick off operations next year and is owned and managed by Ynys Môn (Anglesey) social enterprise Menter Môn.

The government has said it has made the investment to ensure progress on the tidal energy project.

It said that the cash it has pledged will support the Cydnerth phase of the project, which will see the grid connection strengthened at Parc Cybi, Holyhead.

This comes as part of the Welsh Government’s plans to “make Wales a world centre for emerging tidal technologies,” said cabinet secretary for economy, energy and planning, Rebecca Evans.

The project manages an area of over 21 miles² of the seabed near Holy Island, Anglesey

Dafydd Gruffydd, managing director of Menter Môn, added: “This funding supports our vision to position North Wales as a leader in tidal energy innovation, creating opportunities for growth and collaboration across the region.”

The Morlais project has the potential to produce 240MW of electricity, enough to power up to 180,000 typical Welsh homes.

The scheme aims to connect to a nearby substation and the national grid.

Evans added: “Our investment will support Menter Môn Morlais to scale up capacity, and develop an industrial cluster for tidal energy and innovation in North Wales, whilst delivering jobs and growth through its pioneering technology, keeping the value local.

“This will further benefit clean energy suppliers of all sizes and position Wales at the forefront of the energy transition.”

The government said that the unique ‘plug and play’ model of the Anglesey site will reduce costs as developers scale up tidal energy roll-out in the region.

“By supporting projects like Morlais, we are not only unlocking the potential of our natural resources but also laying the foundation for a resilient, green economy in North Wales,” commented John Idris Jones, chairman of Menter Môn Morlais.

As part of the UK Government’s Allocation Round (AR) scheme, the funding set aside for emerging technologies like tidal more than doubled last year under Starmer.

Among the winners of last year’s AR6 were 6 projects that received backing, unlocking 28MW of capacity.

