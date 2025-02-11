Scotland needs to invest to seize £8.7bn wave and tidal opportunity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland needs to invest to seize £8.7bn wave and tidal opportunity

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
11/02/2025, 1:09 pm Updated: 11/02/2025, 3:11 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by SAE RenewablesRegulators and industry need to decouple the tidal and wave sectors as the two technologies diverge in terms of maturity and paths to market, new research has said.
A tidal turbine being deployed in the Pentland Firth as part of the MeyGen Tidal Energy Project.

The wave and tidal sectors represent a significant opportunity for Scotland, but will need investment and support to realise it, new research has warned.

The report, from the University of Edinburgh’s Policy & Innovation Group and commissioned by Scottish Enterprise and Wave Energy Scotland, said that marine energy could create around 62,000 jobs and represent £8.7 billion of gross value added (GVA) for Scotland by 2050.

The global export market for marine energy over the same timeframe could be worth as much as £28bn to Scotland’s economy.

Scotland secured an early lead in the global marine energy industry. It currently hosts three of the world’s largest operating tidal stream arrays, Nova Innovation’s Shetland Tidal Array and SAE’s MeyGen.

And for wave, Scottish companies AWS Ocean Energy and Mocean Energy have devices deployed in the country’s waters.

In addition, Scottish tidal stream projects have won contracts for difference (CfDs) in the last three auctions. The first of these are scheduled for commissioning in 2026/27.

But retaining and building on this lead will require multiple policies to support both the wave and tidal sectors.

According to the report, if Scotland takes the role of global leader, wave and tidal could support 15,600 workers for domestic projects and 46,000 jobs from export markets.

However, if Scotland fails to maintain its lead, the report’s moderate scenario would see it create only 12,400 jobs; over 7,000 from Scottish projects, 1,500 from the rest of the UK, and nearly 4,000 from export markets.

In addition, the report envisions Scotland deploying 8.8GW of marine energy by 2050, with potential deployments of up to 12.6GW throughout the UK and up to 300GW globally that the country’s supply chain and professionals can benefit from.

However, reaching this leadership position, the report said, will require significant investment and other support.

This includes establishing a competitive and modernised domestic supply chain capable of producing devices and key subsystems at volume.

While Scotland is currently supplying a high volume of content for its projects, this is expected to drop once industry starts manufacturing around 10–100 MW of capacity per year, since the supply chain cannot yet support this volume.

The report said that investment in the supply chain, coupled with ongoing market support for the tidal stream and wave energy sectors, is essential to ensure that Scotland capitalises on its position as a pioneer of these technologies.

In addition, the report said that government and industry need to prepare the infrastructure, such as ports, harbours, and national grid capabilities, and a pipeline of workers with relevant skills and training to create and operate upcoming tidal and wave projects.

Writing in reaction to the report Scottish Renewables policy manager for offshore and new technologies Maggie Olson-Jow said:“The energy contained in Scotland’s seas is a vast and relatively untapped resource.

“The University of Edinburgh’s report highlighting the potential economic opportunity of wave and tidal energy should come as a shot in the arm to the marine energy sector and show investors the scale of the prize that is ready to be grasped.

“Scottish Renewables will continue to work with both the Scottish and UK governments to build support and secure funding for these technologies, which deserve to take their place in the UK’s clean energy toolbox.”

And Mocean Energy managing director Cameron McNatt commented: “Scotland is already leading the way in wave and tidal energy. This report, which also showcases Mocean Energy, underpins the work that is ongoing and what should be addressed to maximise the positive impact to the economy, communities and the environment.

“We look forward to continuing playing our part in this transition, working with clients and all stakeholders to delivering cleaner, reliable, continuous power.”

