Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal

Balmoral launches £1m wave and current simulator in Aberdeen

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
02/04/2025, 3:16 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by Balmoral ComtecBalmoral Comtec's new wave and current simulation facility in Aberdeen

Balmoral Group has invested £1 million into the development of a new wave and current simulation facility in Aberdeen

Based at the Balmoral Business Park, the testing facility can simulate surface, subsea and seabed conditions, making it suitable for evaluating offshore wind, solar and other subsea systems under dynamic water conditions.

The facility will be used to develop its HexDefence scour protection product, launched in 2023 to provide operators and developers with an option to traditional methods such as rock dumping.

Aberdeen-based Balmoral Comtec’s investment builds on the approximately £2m already dedicated to the development of HexDefence, including prototypes, design and testing.

In addition to aiding renewable energy projects, the facility also offers support for applications in the oil and gas sector and other marine industries requiring reliable simulation environments.

Third parties can also use the new test facility, opening further revenue streams for the business.

The facility was also supported by £74,000 funding from the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) Ltd.

Balmoral Comtec projects and engineering director Fraser Milne said: “The launch of the wave and current simulation facility marks a pivotal step in our ongoing commitment to delivering sustainable energy solutions and advancing renewable technology.

“This cutting-edge resource allows us to provide unmatched testing capabilities that will benefit not only our HexDefence projects but also the wider offshore energy sector.

“Beyond the benefits to Balmoral, we believe that the facility will play a key role in strengthening Aberdeen’s position as a leader in renewable energy. As the city transitions to a sustainable energy future, we are poised to contribute significantly to the development of innovative solutions for the North Sea and beyond.”

ETZ Ltd supply chain programme manager Freda Miller said: “This region is creating an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurial support for firms building the energy system of tomorrow.

“As part of that effort, this simulation facility will play a valued role in helping to test and de-risk technologies before coming to market for wide scale deployment in areas including offshore wind.

“This is an important investment towards ETZ Ltd’s goal to position north-east Scotland as the net zero capital of Europe, and another testament to this area’s world-class subsea innovators driving the transition.”

