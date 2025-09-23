Global Underwater Hub to host marine energy event in Aberdeen

The Global Underwater Hub (GUH) and the UK Marine Energy Council (MEC) have launched an event to explore the potential of marine energy for the UK.

Taking place on 2-3 October in Aberdeen at the GUH office in West Hill, Marine Energy 2025 will explore new technologies, industry trends and offer an overview of the marine energy market opportunity.

In addition, it will provide a forum for stakeholder engagement to gather views and opinions from delegates around four key areas supporting the development of the marine energy sector: site development, financing, innovation and supply chain growth.

“The potential of the UK’s marine energy sector is enormous, capable of generating more than £50 billion for the UK economy. With more than 30GW of marine energy potential, the UK has the capacity to lead the world in developing, deploying and exporting wave and tidal technologies,” said GUH chief executive Neil Gordon.

“GUH’s Marine Energy 2025 event, in partnership with the UK Marine Energy Council, will shine a spotlight on the challenges and opportunities ahead, bringing together developers, the supply chain, investors and stakeholders to ensure the UK capitalises on its potential in this space.”

A recent report by the University of Edinburgh and the Supergen ORE Hub explored the economic opportunity represented by emerging offshore renewable energy technologies, including wave, tidal and floating wind.

It described a range of scenarios that could support up to 160,000 jobs in the UK by 2050, and between £21bn and £86bn to the UK economy.

A separate report found that wave and tidal offer Scotland around 62,000 jobs and £8.7 billion of gross value added (GVA) by 2050, with the global export market being worth as much as £28bn.

Scotland has managed to take an early lead in wave and tidal, hosting three of the world’s largest operating tidal stream arrays – Nova Innovation’s Shetland Tidal Array and SAE’s MeyGen. Another three are scheduled for commissioning in 2026/27.

However, achieving these scenarios will take focused investment in the technology, including effective market support and sustained innovation funding.

The Marine Energy 2025 event will be chaired by UK Marine Energy Council and Marine Energy Taskforce chairwoman Sue Bartlett-Reid.

“Marine Energy has the potential to support net-zero ambitions, but more critically, support UK economic growth. This event will showcase some of the leading technologies and projects in wave and tidal stream energy and will also explore how our supply chains can be supported to deliver growth,” said Bartlett-Reid.

“The stakeholder engagement event will feed into the UK government’s Marine Energy Taskforce, with the aims of increased installed capacity, economic growth and continued high levels of UK supply chain content.”