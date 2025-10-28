NESO’s tidal range report prompts industry criticism

The UK’s National Energy System Operator (NESO) has published a report on the potential impact that deploying tidal range energy could have on the country’s energy system.

In the ‘Strategic Case for Tidal Range’ study, conducted in association with engineering firm Arup, NESO said it had sought to evaluate the potential impact of deploying tidal range generation projects under various scenarios and assess the cost to consumers.

Tidal range energy technologies use barrages and turbines below the surface of the water to generate electricity by harnessing power from the height difference between high and low tide.

The NESO study assessed scenarios entailing low, medium and high levels of ambition for tidal range deployment. Under the low ambition scenario, around 1.5 GW of tidal range energy is rolled out over 2037-40, while under the high ambition scenario, roughly 8 GW of tidal range energy is deployed over 2032-45, across more areas of the UK.

A scenario with no tidal range energy generation at all was also included.

NESO noted that it used its Future Energy Scenario 2024 Hydrogen Evolution pathway as the basis of the UK’s electricity supply and demand profile up to 2050, and that network upgrades planned under its Holistic Network Design, and Beyond 2030 documents had been incorporated into the projections.

Tidal range

NESO said the study had found that tidal range deployment had the potential to reduce wholesale energy prices by around £120m per year over 2037-60, while also providing low-carbon power to help meet growing electricity demand.

However, this requires the right conditions to be in place. The study said that under the scenarios it had tested, when wholesale market costs, balancing costs and subsidy scheme costs are considered together, tidal range generation “does not appear to deliver significant savings” over the period assessed.

NESO noted the high upfront costs involved in deploying tidal range energy and recommended that more work be carried out to explore how the tidal energy industry could be funded. Its other recommendations included that a strategic approach be taken to tidal energy deployment to ensure that asset location, capacity and deployment timings “optimise the potential benefits for consumers” while maintaining “low impact on the system”.

Pushback

However, the study has received pushback from the industry. In particular, the Tidal Range Alliance (TRA), part of the British Hydropower Association (BHA), criticised the report as being “based on flawed assumptions”.

In a statement shared with media, the BHA’s CEO, Kate Gilmartin, said the report “should be urgently rescoped with industry and academia”.

The TRA highlighted what it believes to be key errors or omissions in the NESO report. These include the use of offshore lagoons rather than real-world land-connected lagoons or barrages and modelling of only 700-MW node, while the TRA said realistic large-scale schemes would be more like 2-3 GW.

It also argued that using NESO’s Hydrogen Evolution Pathway translated into pessimistic hydrogen-dominant scenarios instead of electrification, which it said was not representative of net-zero policy direction.

The TRA contrasted this with another study conducted by Arup, for the Severn Estuary Commission, which was published in March this year.

The TRA argued that the Severn Estuary Commission report confirmed the technical and economic viability of tidal range schemes while accusing the NESO report of overlooking decades worth of evidence.

“Unfortunately, the biggest barrier to tidal range is getting the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) to give tidal range thoughtful evaluation, based on the body of knowledge built up through the Severn Estuary Commission, the Mersey tidal project and the Welsh Tidal Lagoon challenge,” stated Gilmartin.

“We are calling for a dedicated Tidal Range Taskforce, along the same lines as the recently announced Marine Energy Taskforce that was started for tidal stream, to review and evaluate, with rigour, the extensive body of evidence that already exists,” Gilmartin said in a further comment that was shared with Energy Voice.

“This would bring together government, industry, academia, and regional authorities to ensure tidal range is assessed on a fair and informed basis, recognising its proven potential to strengthen energy security, create skilled jobs and support the UK’s net zero transition.”