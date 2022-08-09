Innovative wave energy array to be trialled off Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal / UK

Innovative wave energy array to be trialled off Orkney

A trailblazing multi-megawatt wave energy array is to be trialled in the North Sea, off the coast of Orkney.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
09/08/2022, 10:24 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by EMECwave energy Orkney
An artist's impression of the PelaGen wave energy converter (WEC)

A trailblazing multi-megawatt wave energy array is to be trialled in the North Sea, off the coast of Orkney.

Marine Power Systems, of Wales, has signed up to demonstrate the system at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC).

The Swansea-based marine energy developer will bring its first commercial scale array to the testing facility in 2025.

It will occupy two berths at EMEC’s Billia Croo wave test site, to the west of Orkney.

The PelaGen wave energy converter (WEC) design has a unique mechanism that enables it to  harness power during the heave and surge of a wave.

Each device is designed to capture over a megawatt of power and will be deployed on Marine Power’s modular floating platform, PelaFlex.

Based on a tetrahedral design to provide enhanced stability, the platform has a low overall steel mass with only 10 primary, and four distinct, parts.

PelaFlex has been designed to deliver low cost across the entire product lifecycle.

The rigorous sea conditions and grid connection at EMEC’s Billia Croo test site will enable Marine Power to test its device in seas with some of the highest wave energy potential in Europe.

Any green electricity produced during the demonstration will be fed into the national grid.

© Supplied by EMEC
© Supplied by EMEC

Gareth Stockman, chief executive at Marine Power said: “We are thrilled to be demonstrating our first pre-commercial array at EMEC. The project represents another significant step forward for the business and our progress towards market readiness.

“This array demonstration will support the ongoing development of our technology and its functionality to ensure that the commercial arrays delivered at increasing scale represent the most robust, reliable and cost-effective devices on the market. The project will also deliver further research and development around manufacturing and the real-world deployment of our technology at commercial scale.”

Rob Flynn, commercial manager for EMEC said: “Marine Power Systems’ approach to technology development is rigorous and impressive, and we are delighted to support the next stage of their development with this pre-commercial project.

“These are the type of projects which the wave energy sector needs to undertake to show that it can deliver clean renewable energy to the electrical grid and make a significant contribution to net-zero.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts