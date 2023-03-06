£2m Scottish project kicks off to trial wave power for subsea equipment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal / UK

£2m Scottish project kicks off to trial wave power for subsea equipment

By Andrew Dykes
06/03/2023, 11:09 am Updated: 06/03/2023, 12:27 pm
© Supplied by MoceanVerlume and Mocean equipment ready for sea testing.
Verlume and Mocean equipment ready for sea testing.

Scottish technology developers are working together on an ambitious project linking wave power and energy storage to power vital subsea equipment.

The £2 million demonstrator project, dubbed Renewables for Subsea Power (RSP), sees a Blue X wave energy converter built by Edinburgh company Mocean Energy deployed alongside a Halo underwater battery, developed by Aberdeen subsea tech firm Verlume.

The two technologies have been installed in the seas off Orkney and have now begun a four-month test programme where they will provide low carbon power and communication to subsea infrastructure, including Baker Hughes subsea controls equipment and a resident underwater autonomous vehicle provided by Transmark Subsea.

The aim of the project is to show how clean energy technologies can be combined to provide low-carbon power and communications for subsea equipment. Solutions such as this could offer a cost-effective alternative to the umbilical cables otherwise used to link offshore platforms and assets, which can be carbon-intensive and slow to install.

The system will remain at sea at a site 3 miles off the Orkney mainland, in a bid to raise the system’s technology readiness level (TRL) to 6-7 – the rating given to a system that has been qualified via test and demonstration.

© Supplied by Colin Keldie / EMEC
Mocean Energy Blue X deployment to Copinsay.

Nigel Money, managing director at Transmark Subsea said the company’s AUV system was currently used in salmon farming nets, but that the open water testing would also help the firm enable a broader demonstration of an off-grid resident AUV.

The European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) has supplied instrumentation to measure the speed and direction of currents during the deployment, whilst Wave Energy Scotland has provided £160,000 to support the integration of the umbilical into the wave energy converter.

The deployment marks the third phase of the RSP project which is being supported by a consortium of partners, including UK-based Harbour Energy and Serica Energy, as well as grant funding from the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC).

‘Pinnacle of success’

In 2021, the consortium invested £1.6m into phase two of the programme – which saw the successful integration of the core technologies in an onshore commissioning test environment at Verlume’s operations facility in Aberdeen.

The company – formerly known as EC-OG – has designed its Halo seabed energy storage system for the harsh underwater environment alongside an intelligent energy management system, Axonn, which autonomously maximises available battery capacity in real time.

© Supplied by Verlume
Verlume deploys its Halo subsea storage system.

The RSP Halo system is the second variant that has been built for commercial wave power integration and the first to be built at Verlume’s 20,000 square foot facility in Dyce, Aberdeen.

Verlume chief commercial officer Andy Martin added: “This offshore test programme is the pinnacle of the success to date in this project, we are very much looking forward to the Halo being deployed. The testing will provide a great opportunity to gather high quality performance and operational data which will support the further electrification of the subsea sector.”

Mocean Energy – a successful graduate of the NZTC TechX programme – has also tested its Blue X prototype at EMEC’s Scapa Flow test site in 2021, in which it produced first power.

“This is a natural next step for our technology,” said Mocean Energy managing director Cameron McNatt. “The new test site east off Deerness offers a much more vigorous wave climate and the opportunity to demonstrate the integration of a number of technologies in real sea conditions.”

Alex Seinuah, Baker Hughes’ growth hub leader, said the integrated deployment of the technologies was “a historic moment” for all involved in the project.

“Baker Hughes looks forward to sharing the outcome of the offshore deployment with its customers, who are looking at field electrification via renewable sources,” he added.

