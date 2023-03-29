Mocean chooses TEXO for wave energy fabrication work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal / UK

Mocean chooses TEXO for wave energy fabrication work

By Andrew Dykes
29/03/2023, 11:22 am Updated: 29/03/2023, 11:25 am
© Supplied by Mocean(L-R) Cameron McNatt, Managing Director Mocean Energy, Stewart Kerr, Project Manager, TEXO E&F, Jon Clarke, Head of Projects Mocean Energy, Donny Marshall, Divisional Director, TEXO E&F, Chris Zealand, Design Engineer, Mocean Energy. Dundee.
(L-R) Cameron McNatt, Managing Director Mocean Energy, Stewart Kerr, Project Manager, TEXO E&F, Jon Clarke, Head of Projects Mocean Energy, Donny Marshall, Divisional Director, TEXO E&F, Chris Zealand, Design Engineer, Mocean Energy. Dundee.

TEXO Engineering and Fabrication has been chosen as preferred fabrication contractor for Mocean Energy’s range of wave energy generators.

Mocean and TEXO E&F announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday which would see the firm’s Dundee yard handle fabrication, assembly and load-out for the Blue Star and Blue Horizon wave energy devices.

Aberdeen-headquartered TEXO E&F, part of the wider TEXO Group, was chosen after a competitive tendering process and is already providing technical support to design Mocean products for manufacture.

A formal fabrication and assembly contract is expected to be agreed following design completion.

Edinburgh and Aberdeen-based Mocean is developing two wave energy technologies: Blue Star, a device that will power a range of subsea equipment, including autonomous vehicles and control systems; and Blue Horizon, a larger machine designed to generate grid-scale electricity at offshore “wave farms”.

Earlier in March the company reported progress on a £2m demonstrator project which will see a Blue X device trialled alongside an underwater battery and subsea equipment off Orkney.

Mocean managing director Cameron McNatt said: “TEXO E&F has a tremendous track record of the manufacture of complex technology for the offshore environment and is the ideal partner to fabricate our next-generation machines.

“From the beginning, our technology has been made in Scotland, and through selecting TEXO E&F we are ensuring our supply chain remains home grown. This underscores the wider economic benefits a thriving wave energy sector can bring to Scotland and the UK.”

© Supplied by Mocean
Cameron McNatt, Mocean Energy with the company’s Blue X prototype.

TEXO Group has already handled fabrication for another tidal energy device, having overseen the build of the O2 tidal turbine for developer Orbital Marine.

Taken for sea trials in 2021, it was the first vessel launch from Dundee since shipbuilding in the city ended more than 40 years ago.

“We are delighted to be working with Mocean on its cutting-edge wave energy technology,” added TEXO E&F divisional director Donny Marshall. “Their Blue Star product is currently in its design to manufacture phase and is being tailored to be built at our dedicated fabrication facility in Dundee.”

“Harnessing wave power is an exciting way to generate renewable energy, and both our companies are ideally placed to work together to make this technology a successful commercial reality.

“TEXO E&F having the engineering and design capabilities along with the fabrication requirements for Mocean made it a great fit from the outset and our Project Manager Stewart Kerr’s technical knowledge and experience particularly in this area was a fundamental element which was evident during the tender process.”

The award shows Mocean is wasting no time in scaling up, after securing £730,000 of equity funding from existing backers earlier this month.

It said it would use the cash to advance the design of the Blue Star machine and drive its adoption in subsea oil and gas.

