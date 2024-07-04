Ocean Kinetics, Green Marine to decommission tidal energy platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal / UK

Ocean Kinetics, Green Marine to decommission tidal energy platform

By Douglas McDonald
04/07/2024, 7:41 am
© Supplied by Ocean InfinityTeams from Ocean Kinetics and Green Marine UK decommissioning Open Hydro's a tidal energy platform in the Orkney Islands.

Ocean Kinetics and Green Marine UK have entered into a joint venture agreement to begin decommissioning a tidal energy platform located in the Orkney Islands.

The platform – owned by OpenHydro – was constructed in 2006 at the Fall of Warness test site and consists of a steel superstructure functioning as a working area supported by two steel piles drilled and grouted into the seabed.

The turbine element of the project was connected to these piles which allowed it to be raised and lowered with two 15-tonne hydraulic winches.

The platform was used by OpenHydro to refine its tidal turbine technology, becoming Scotland’s first tidal turbine to be connected to the grid, as well as the first such project to generate electricity to the national grid in the UK.

Now shut down, the task to decommission the facility was given to Ocean Kinetics and Green Marine in April by owner of the Warness test site, EMEC, seeing them begin to remove the superstructure element in its entirety, as well as disconnecting and terminating cables and cutting the piles.

For its part in the deal, Green Marine is providing offshore management, moorings and operational cable experience, as well as its Green Isle vessel.

Ocean Kinetics has sent riggers, welders, divers and provided ROV services for the task.

The old superstructure is currently in multiple parts, having been broken down into small components for ease of removal.

Terry Norquay, Green Marine operations manager noted that all topside infrastructure had now been taken down, with work to cut piles and cables set to start very soon.

“The OpenHydro project has demanded a strong understanding of operations within harsh marine environments combined with solid preparation and execution,” Norquay remarked, adding: “While Green Marine and Ocean Kinetics offer a broad range of marine services, this particular job demonstrates the turnkey solution we offer specifically for subsea superstructure removal projects”.

Tidal energy platform

Crews disassembling the platform have limited windows – undertaking work during neap tides when water levels are low. Engineering teams have also zeroed-in on the benefits of slack-tide, allowing them to work during periods when the water flows at its slowest – in this case around 0.5 knots.

This is a notable safety benefit when compared to speeds of 6 knots at neaps tide.

Ocean Kinetics and Green Marine are equally responsible for operational engineering, heavy lift operations and cutting as they are both able to bring significant expertise of marine works to the table – notably including the decommissioning of the Buchan Alpha platform.

Commenting on the efforts, marine projects manager at Ocean Kinetics Roger Goudie said the project cemented his company’s status as a “leader of offshore decommissioning works”.

He added that Ocean Kinetics’ experienced rope-access-trained decommissioning team had been working alongside Green Marine’s crew to “safely deconstruct the topside structures and prepare the piles for removal”.

He highlighted that the company “also had our dive team working onsite which proves the skills offered by Ocean Kinetics given the tidal nature of the site”.

To allow the divers safe access to the shifting waters, Green Isle will be moored in a four-point mooring configuration to keep the vessel as stationary as possible.

Following completion of the decommissioning process, the seabed will need to be returned to its original state under the marine licence. Part of this process will see the diamond wire cutting machines turned upside-down to create a favourable finish on the piles.

