Orkney MP calls on UK Gov to increase tidal CfD funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal / UK

Orkney MP calls on UK Gov to increase tidal CfD funding

By Mathew Perry
19/07/2024, 8:08 am Updated: 19/07/2024, 8:23 am
© Supplied by Orbital Marine PowerThe O2 Tidal Turbine developed by Orbital Marine Power.
The O2 Tidal Turbine developed by Orbital Marine Power.

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael has called on the UK government to increase funding for tidal stream energy in the upcoming CfD allocation round.

The previous Conservative government reintroduced ringfenced funding for tidal stream projects in the Contracts for Difference in 2021, with £20m allocated in AR4.

Guaranteed funding for tidal projects dropped to £10m in AR5, with the same amount allocated in the upcoming sixth round.

But the sector wants to see that funding increased to counteract growing competition from the EU, United States and China.

tidal hydrogen © Supplied by Nova Innovation
Installing tidal turbines in Shetland. Image: Nova Innovation

During an exchange at Westminster, the Liberal Democrat told energy secretary Ed Miliband the tidal sector also needed an “ambitious deployment target”.

Carmichael also invited Miliband to visit the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney.

“If he really wants to understand the potential of marine renewables, he needs to get himself up the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney,” Carmichael said.

“These industries of the future have the potential to play a central role in delivering a green energy network – and green jobs to boot.

“That is particularly true for communities like the Northern Isles where we have been leading the way.”

UK marine energy

UK wave and tidal energy firms say they are stuck in a “chicken and egg” investment conundrum, with a lack of project certainty hampering financing options.

The UK Marine Energy Council, an industry body, has been campaigning for increased funding and more strategic support for the sector, warning of increased competition globally.

The council wants to see the tidal stream ringfence increased to £30m for AR6, with a 1GW tidal capacity target set for 2035.

The sector also wants to see more support for wave energy projects, calling for a 300MW target.

The British Hydropower Association has echoed those calls, asking Labour to develop a tidal range roadmap.

recent study by the University of Edinburgh found marine energy can deliver up to £41 billion in benefits to the UK economy by 2050 if 6GW of both wave and tidal is deployed.

Another report by the London School of Economics Grantham Institute found the UK is more specialised in tidal stream energy than other clean energy technologies including offshore wind, nuclear and carbon capture.

Recommended for you

Tags