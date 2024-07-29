Apollo completes sea trials of renewable energy quick connection system in Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal / UK

Apollo completes sea trials of renewable energy quick connection system in Orkney

By Mathew Perry
29/07/2024, 3:11 pm
© Supplied by ApolloSea trials of the PALM Quick Connection System developed by Aberdeen firm Apollo at EMEC in Orkney.
Apollo has completed sea trials of an innovative system which allows marine vessels to quickly connect to offshore renewable energy infrastructure.

The Aberdeen firm developed its PALM Quick Connection System (QCS) in partnership with Wave Energy Scotland (WES) and with support from the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP) .

Apollo said the PALM system is designed to efficiently connect and disconnect cables and moorings for floating offshore renewable devices like wind and wave turbines.

The system reduces operational costs by enabling quick connections via a winching action, which avoids the need to tow devices to port for maintenance.

It also allows users to connect and disconnect in rougher seas and removes the need for connections to be carried out on deck.

Apollo sea trials in Orkney

Apollo demonstrated the system during sea trials at the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney from March until May.

The system withstood severe weather conditions, including Storm Kathleen in April, and Apollo offshore renewables director Nigel Robinson said it was a “milestone” for the company.

Robinson said the support of WES was “vital” to the success of the PALM.

“Equally, our thanks go to Leask Marine, who were essential as our marine contractor, and to the numerous local supply chain companies whose contributions were crucial,” he said.

© Supplied by Apollo
Sea trials of the Apollo PALM QCS in Orkney.

“This trial showcases what we can achieve together to advance the future of offshore renewable energy, and we look forward to continuing these collaborative efforts in the future.”

WES managing director Tim Hurst said it was “reassuring” to see the PALM “perform exactly as Apollo hoped”, including in challenging weather conditions.

“Quick connection technologies are an exciting enabling development for offshore marine renewables and WES looks forward to seeing Apollo continue to develop their technology and collaborate further within the marine renewables sector,” Hurst said.

PALM Charger

In addition to the PALM QCS, Apollo is also developing a charging system using the technology to allow electric vessels to charge directly from offshore wind turbines.

Apollo won nearly £800,000 to test the technology in Orkney as part of a competition run by the Department of Transport and Innovate UK.

© Supplied by Apollo
A visualisation of Apollo’s PALM Charger concept connected to an offshore wind turbine.

Elsewhere, the firm is also researching the possibility of repurposing North Sea oil and gas platforms to produce green hydrogen.

Alongside its research in floating wind and offshore maintenance, Apollo’s innovation has seen it nominated for three honours at the 2024 Scottish Renewables Green Energy Supply Chain awards.

