Apollo completes sea trials of renewable energy quick connection system in Orkney

Apollo has completed sea trials of an innovative system which allows marine vessels to quickly connect to offshore renewable energy infrastructure.

The Aberdeen firm developed its PALM Quick Connection System (QCS) in partnership with Wave Energy Scotland (WES) and with support from the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP) .

Apollo said the PALM system is designed to efficiently connect and disconnect cables and moorings for floating offshore renewable devices like wind and wave turbines.

The system reduces operational costs by enabling quick connections via a winching action, which avoids the need to tow devices to port for maintenance.

It also allows users to connect and disconnect in rougher seas and removes the need for connections to be carried out on deck.

Apollo sea trials in Orkney

Apollo demonstrated the system during sea trials at the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney from March until May.

The system withstood severe weather conditions, including Storm Kathleen in April, and Apollo offshore renewables director Nigel Robinson said it was a “milestone” for the company.

Robinson said the support of WES was “vital” to the success of the PALM.

“Equally, our thanks go to Leask Marine, who were essential as our marine contractor, and to the numerous local supply chain companies whose contributions were crucial,” he said.

© Supplied by Apollo

“This trial showcases what we can achieve together to advance the future of offshore renewable energy, and we look forward to continuing these collaborative efforts in the future.”

WES managing director Tim Hurst said it was “reassuring” to see the PALM “perform exactly as Apollo hoped”, including in challenging weather conditions.

“Quick connection technologies are an exciting enabling development for offshore marine renewables and WES looks forward to seeing Apollo continue to develop their technology and collaborate further within the marine renewables sector,” Hurst said.

PALM Charger

In addition to the PALM QCS, Apollo is also developing a charging system using the technology to allow electric vessels to charge directly from offshore wind turbines.

Apollo won nearly £800,000 to test the technology in Orkney as part of a competition run by the Department of Transport and Innovate UK.

© Supplied by Apollo

Elsewhere, the firm is also researching the possibility of repurposing North Sea oil and gas platforms to produce green hydrogen.

Alongside its research in floating wind and offshore maintenance, Apollo’s innovation has seen it nominated for three honours at the 2024 Scottish Renewables Green Energy Supply Chain awards.