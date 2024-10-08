Proserv and Mocean Energy team up to find replacement for umbilical power cables

Aberdeen-based oil and gas controls firm Proserv has teamed up with marine energy group Mocean Energy to develop subsea renewable energy control systems.

Both companies will work to develop a feasible, low-carbon, cost effective alternative to the umbilical power cables traditionally used by the energy sector.

Subject to further agreements, this customisable ocean power solution, powered solely by wave, solar and battery technologies, will be used to help reduce operational emissions from developments across the globe.

Proserv CEO Davis Larssen stated: “The future of subsea control systems must align with global sustainability goals, and by partnering with Mocean Energy, we are driving the development of robust, renewable power sources that can not only reduce operational emissions, but also improve efficiency and reliability in subsea environments.

“This agreement comes at a pivotal time for the Proserv business as we explore the integration of new technologies such as underwater drone technology for monitoring both wind and oil and gas, amongst other offerings to the wider energy industry, and Mocean Energy will deliver clear synergies in this new partnership.”

Proserv’s management team completed a buy-out of the company from its private equity owners in a multi-million pound deal this year.

The new owners pledged to introduce an employee ownership scheme for the benefit of its 800-strong global workforce, accelerate its five-year growth trajectory and extend its market presence in renewables.

Mocean Energy is currently using its wave and solar-powered Blue X wave energy converter prototype as part of the £2m Renewables for Subsea Power project.

Based off the coast of Orkney, it connects Mocean’s wave converter to an underwater battery, providing electricity for subsea equipment such as autonomous underwater vehicles.

A range of partners from across the energy industry, including Baker Hughes, Aker Solutions, Harbour Energy, and Aberdeen firm Verlume.

Managing director at Mocean Energy Cameron McNatt said: “This MoU will go a long way to accelerating the development of the innovative technologies needed to deliver low carbon solutions for the offshore energy industry, and we look forward to working with Proserv and pooling our expertise.

“Together we will work to create and provide customisable ocean power solutions for subsea control systems that will revolutionise the offshore energy sector and the blue economy, while helping to decarbonise oil and gas production.”