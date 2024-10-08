Proserv and Mocean Energy team up to find replacement for umbilical power cables

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal / UK

Proserv and Mocean Energy team up to find replacement for umbilical power cables

By Michael Behr
08/10/2024, 4:19 pm
© Supplied by Mocean Energy(Left) Mocean Energy managing director Cameron McNatt and (right) Proserv CEO Davis Larssen.
Aberdeen-based oil and gas controls firm Proserv has teamed up with marine energy group Mocean Energy to develop subsea renewable energy control systems.

Both companies will work to develop a feasible, low-carbon, cost effective alternative to the umbilical power cables traditionally used by the energy sector.

Subject to further agreements, this customisable ocean power solution, powered solely by wave, solar and battery technologies, will be used to help reduce operational emissions from developments across the globe.

Proserv CEO Davis Larssen stated: “The future of subsea control systems must align with global sustainability goals, and by partnering with Mocean Energy, we are driving the development of robust, renewable power sources that can not only reduce operational emissions, but also improve efficiency and reliability in subsea environments.

“This agreement comes at a pivotal time for the Proserv business as we explore the integration of new technologies such as underwater drone technology for monitoring both wind and oil and gas, amongst other offerings to the wider energy industry, and Mocean Energy will deliver clear synergies in this new partnership.”

Proserv’s management team completed a buy-out of the company from its private equity owners in a multi-million pound deal this year.

The new owners pledged to introduce an employee ownership scheme for the benefit of its 800-strong global workforce, accelerate its five-year growth trajectory and extend its market presence in renewables.

Mocean Energy is currently using its wave and solar-powered Blue X wave energy converter prototype as part of the £2m Renewables for Subsea Power project.

Based off the coast of Orkney, it connects Mocean’s wave converter to an underwater battery, providing electricity for subsea equipment such as autonomous underwater vehicles.

A range of partners from across the energy industry, including Baker Hughes, Aker Solutions, Harbour Energy, and Aberdeen firm Verlume.

Managing director at Mocean Energy Cameron McNatt said: “This MoU will go a long way to accelerating the development of the innovative technologies needed to deliver low carbon solutions for the offshore energy industry, and we look forward to working with Proserv and pooling our expertise.

“Together we will work to create and provide customisable ocean power solutions for subsea control systems that will revolutionise the offshore energy sector and the blue economy, while helping to decarbonise oil and gas production.”

