EVOL X Scottish Enterprise: It’s high tide time for Scotland’s energy mix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal / UK

EVOL X Scottish Enterprise: It’s high tide time for Scotland’s energy mix

By Reporter
28/03/2025, 9:26 am
© Supplied by Scottish EnterpriseScottish coastline with steep cliffs and tide running around rocks.
The rugged Scottish coastline provides the perfect environment for tidal energy projects.

LISTEN: EVOL X Scottish Enterprise: It’s high tide time for Scotland’s energy mix 

Scotland is currently leading the world in the development and testing of tidal stream and wave energy technologies. Two of the world’s first tidal stream arrays have been built and operated in Scotland since 2016.

Excitement for the sector is also growing since a number of projects have won support through the UK’s contracts for difference (CfD) scheme in recent years.

Tune in to hear Energy Voice news editor Erikka Askeland  speak to Johanna Money, energy transition specialist at Scottish Enterprise, about the vast economic and environmental potential for Scotland underneath the water as it develops energy generation technology that is clean and comes from consistent and predictable tides.

We also take a trip up to Orkney to speak with Eileen Linklater, corporate affairs director of European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), where conditions are ideal to prove why the tide will wait for no one.