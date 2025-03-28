LISTEN: EVOL X Scottish Enterprise: It’s high tide time for Scotland’s energy mix

Scotland is currently leading the world in the development and testing of tidal stream and wave energy technologies. Two of the world’s first tidal stream arrays have been built and operated in Scotland since 2016.

Excitement for the sector is also growing since a number of projects have won support through the UK’s contracts for difference (CfD) scheme in recent years.

Tune in to hear Energy Voice news editor Erikka Askeland speak to Johanna Money, energy transition specialist at Scottish Enterprise, about the vast economic and environmental potential for Scotland underneath the water as it develops energy generation technology that is clean and comes from consistent and predictable tides.

We also take a trip up to Orkney to speak with Eileen Linklater, corporate affairs director of European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), where conditions are ideal to prove why the tide will wait for no one.