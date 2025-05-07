Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal / UK

Welsh government completes £2m equity investment in tidal player Inyanga

May 7th 2025, 7:30 am
3 min read
HydroWing tidal stream energy device.© Supplied by Inyanga Marine Energ
The HydroWing tidal stream energy device.

Anna Kachkova

The Welsh government announced on May 6 that it had completed a £2m equity investment in Inyanga Marine Energy Group, one of the companies involved in the tidal energy development at Morlais, Ynys Môn (Anglesey).

The investment was also due to be announced by Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan at the Marine Energy Wales Conference in Cardiff on May 6.

It is expected to be used to fund improvements to tidal turbines, allowing them to produce up to 60% more energy, and then helping to test these improved turbines in real sea conditions at the Morlais tidal energy site.

“The improved turbines will explore making tidal energy more practical, helping speed up the global move away from fossil fuels,” Morgan stated.

The turbines will power most of the tidal energy projects planned for the Morlais site, which is located in an area characterised by strong currents.

Morlais is being developed as a ‘plug and play’ model described as the first of its kind globally.

Under plans for the site, Morlais, which is owned and managed by Ynys Môn social enterprise Menter Môn, will install infrastructure including a connection to the national grid and an onshore substation near Ynys Lawd (South Stack) and Parc Cybi.

Morlais will then rent berths to various turbine development companies so they can use tidal energy to generate electricity, potentially allowing different types of electricity generation technology to be installed as part of the project.

© Supplied by Welsh Government
Morlais tidal stream energy project will connect to the national grid and a substation on the shore near Ynys Lawd (South Stack).

Inyanga is among the companies planning to participate in Morlais, with its HydroWing project, which has been awarded two contracts for difference (CfDs) in the UK government’s 2023 and 2024 allocation rounds, each for 10 MW of capacity.

The Welsh government’s latest announcement comes after it also said in February that it had taken an £8m equity stake in Morlais in an effort to ensure progress on the development.

The latest investment is in line with a government push to make Wales a world centre of emerging tidal technologies.

The government noted that its investment in Inyanga would sit alongside £1.7m of private sector investment.

Inyanga’s efforts to raise funding for the project have included a crowdfunding round that closed in December, raising £496,615 for the company’s technology.

“This significant £2m equity investment from the Welsh government completes the financing for the demonstration phase of our ambitious technology,” stated Inyanga’s CEO, Richard Parkinson.

He described the HydroWing tidal array technology as being “right at the forefront” of developments in renewables, seeking to tap the full potential of ocean tides as a “perpetual and predictable” source of energy.

Parkinson went on to note that the tidal energy scheme at Morlais was the largest consented project of its type globally.

“Tidal energy has the potential to deliver 11% of the UK’s total energy needs and today’s announcement is an important milestone on that journey,” he said.

Inyanga is now preparing to deploy its HydroWing demonstration project within the Morlais zone.

The company unveiled the design blueprint for the project in December.

In total, Morlais is expected to have the potential to produce 240 MW of electricity, enough to power up to 180,000 typical Welsh homes. The development is due to be operational from 2026.

