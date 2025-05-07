The Welsh government announced on May 6 that it had completed a £2m equity investment in Inyanga Marine Energy Group, one of the companies involved in the tidal energy development at Morlais, Ynys Môn (Anglesey).

The investment was also due to be announced by Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan at the Marine Energy Wales Conference in Cardiff on May 6.

It is expected to be used to fund improvements to tidal turbines, allowing them to produce up to 60% more energy, and then helping to test these improved turbines in real sea conditions at the Morlais tidal energy site.

“The improved turbines will explore making tidal energy more practical, helping speed up the global move away from fossil fuels,” Morgan stated.

The turbines will power most of the tidal energy projects planned for the Morlais site, which is located in an area characterised by strong currents.

Morlais is being developed as a ‘plug and play’ model described as the first of its kind globally.

Under plans for the site, Morlais, which is owned and managed by Ynys Môn social enterprise Menter Môn, will install infrastructure including a connection to the national grid and an onshore substation near Ynys Lawd (South Stack) and Parc Cybi.

Morlais will then rent berths to various turbine development companies so they can use tidal energy to generate electricity, potentially allowing different types of electricity generation technology to be installed as part of the project.

Inyanga is among the companies planning to participate in Morlais, with its HydroWing project, which has been awarded two contracts for difference (CfDs) in the UK government’s 2023 and 2024 allocation rounds, each for 10 MW of capacity.

The Welsh government’s latest announcement comes after it also said in February that it had taken an £8m equity stake in Morlais in an effort to ensure progress on the development.

The latest investment is in line with a government push to make Wales a world centre of emerging tidal technologies.

The government noted that its investment in Inyanga would sit alongside £1.7m of private sector investment.

Inyanga’s efforts to raise funding for the project have included a crowdfunding round that closed in December, raising £496,615 for the company’s technology.

“This significant £2m equity investment from the Welsh government completes the financing for the demonstration phase of our ambitious technology,” stated Inyanga’s CEO, Richard Parkinson.

He described the HydroWing tidal array technology as being “right at the forefront” of developments in renewables, seeking to tap the full potential of ocean tides as a “perpetual and predictable” source of energy.

Parkinson went on to note that the tidal energy scheme at Morlais was the largest consented project of its type globally.

“Tidal energy has the potential to deliver 11% of the UK’s total energy needs and today’s announcement is an important milestone on that journey,” he said.

Inyanga is now preparing to deploy its HydroWing demonstration project within the Morlais zone.

The company unveiled the design blueprint for the project in December.

In total, Morlais is expected to have the potential to produce 240 MW of electricity, enough to power up to 180,000 typical Welsh homes. The development is due to be operational from 2026.