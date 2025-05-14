Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal / UK

Sweden’s CorPower to build UK’s largest wave energy array in Orkney

May 14th 2025, 1:41 pm Updated: May 14th 2025, 1:41 pm
3 min read
A CorPower wave energy converter at a test site in Portugal.© Supplied by CorPower
A CorPower wave energy converter at a test site in Portugal.
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

Swedish firm CorPower Ocean is set to build the UK’s largest wave energy array at a test site in the Orkney Islands.

The Scottish government made the announcement at the All-Energy conference in Glasgow.

As part of the berth agreement, CorPower will deploy a 5 MW wave array at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) by 2029.

The project will be located at EMEC’s grid-connected Billia Croo wave energy test site and will consist of 14 wave energy converters (WECs) operating for up to 15 years.

The wave array mark’s CorPower’s second project at EMEC after it tested its C3 WEC at the Scapa Flow test site in 2018 in partnership with Wave Energy Scotland.

Since then, the Stockholm-headquartered firm has demonstrated its C4 WEC device off the coast of Portugal.

Speaking at All-Energy in 2024, CorPower head of business development Anders Jansson said the company had wanted to continue its testing at EMEC.

However, he said CorPower made the decision to move its testing from Scotland to Portugal after Brexit impacted access to EU research funding.

© Supplied by CorPower
A CorPower wave energy converter in Portugal.

Ahead of building the wave array at EMEC, CorPower will build three more WECs to its fleet for a small wave farm demonstration project before developing the 5 MW array.

The Scottish government said CorPower will produce the hull and other subsystems for its Billia Croo array project in Orkney, alongside using local vessels during deployment.

Scotland wave and tidal energy ambitions

SNP deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said Scotland is in a “prime position” for the development and deployment wave and tidal stream energy.

“This new project will create skilled jobs in Orkney, support a developing supply chain while reinforcing Scotland’s global leadership in marine renewables,” Forbes said.

Jansson said the company is “thrilled to be back at EMEC” to build its first commercial wave farm.

“EMEC and Orkney offers significant know-how and an established supply chain, reducing risk and cost for the project,” he said.

Jansson also said the UK’s Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme will be “key in providing a route to market” for the Billia Croo array.

The Marine Energy Council, a wave and tidal energy trade body, has called for the UK government to implement a £5 million in ringfenced funding for wave energy projects as part of the next renewable energy auction (AR7), or to set a clear capacity ambition.

EMEC managing director Matthew Finn said providing a space for innovation in marine energy is “crucial” for derisking projects and improving cost efficiency.

“Developing what could become the UK’s largest wave energy array is a major step forward – not only for CorPower Ocean, but for the wave energy sector as a whole,” Finn said.

“There’s a vast wave energy resource across the globe – estimated at nearly ten times Europe’s annual electricity demand.

“Progressing towards wave energy array demonstrations is vital to realising its significant potential to strengthen energy security, create a more robust energy mix and create economic value in coastal regions.”

Tags