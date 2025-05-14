Swedish firm CorPower Ocean is set to build the UK’s largest wave energy array at a test site in the Orkney Islands.

The Scottish government made the announcement at the All-Energy conference in Glasgow.

As part of the berth agreement, CorPower will deploy a 5 MW wave array at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) by 2029.

The project will be located at EMEC’s grid-connected Billia Croo wave energy test site and will consist of 14 wave energy converters (WECs) operating for up to 15 years.

The wave array mark’s CorPower’s second project at EMEC after it tested its C3 WEC at the Scapa Flow test site in 2018 in partnership with Wave Energy Scotland.

Since then, the Stockholm-headquartered firm has demonstrated its C4 WEC device off the coast of Portugal.

Speaking at All-Energy in 2024, CorPower head of business development Anders Jansson said the company had wanted to continue its testing at EMEC.

However, he said CorPower made the decision to move its testing from Scotland to Portugal after Brexit impacted access to EU research funding.

© Supplied by CorPower

Ahead of building the wave array at EMEC, CorPower will build three more WECs to its fleet for a small wave farm demonstration project before developing the 5 MW array.

The Scottish government said CorPower will produce the hull and other subsystems for its Billia Croo array project in Orkney, alongside using local vessels during deployment.

Scotland wave and tidal energy ambitions

SNP deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said Scotland is in a “prime position” for the development and deployment wave and tidal stream energy.

“This new project will create skilled jobs in Orkney, support a developing supply chain while reinforcing Scotland’s global leadership in marine renewables,” Forbes said.

Jansson said the company is “thrilled to be back at EMEC” to build its first commercial wave farm.

“EMEC and Orkney offers significant know-how and an established supply chain, reducing risk and cost for the project,” he said.

Jansson also said the UK’s Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme will be “key in providing a route to market” for the Billia Croo array.

The Marine Energy Council, a wave and tidal energy trade body, has called for the UK government to implement a £5 million in ringfenced funding for wave energy projects as part of the next renewable energy auction (AR7), or to set a clear capacity ambition.

EMEC managing director Matthew Finn said providing a space for innovation in marine energy is “crucial” for derisking projects and improving cost efficiency.

“Developing what could become the UK’s largest wave energy array is a major step forward – not only for CorPower Ocean, but for the wave energy sector as a whole,” Finn said.

“There’s a vast wave energy resource across the globe – estimated at nearly ten times Europe’s annual electricity demand.

“Progressing towards wave energy array demonstrations is vital to realising its significant potential to strengthen energy security, create a more robust energy mix and create economic value in coastal regions.”