Spanish firm Magallanes Renovables is joining a Welsh research project aiming to develop “next generation” tidal stream energy turbine blades.

Magallanes will team up with the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) Cymru and the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult as part of efforts to improve the efficiency, durability and overall performance of tidal energy blades.

The project partners plan to design, test and manufacture three tidal blades to support deployment at a site near Anglesey, a Welsh government spokesperson told Energy Voice.

The Welsh government is committing just under £350,000 in funding for the project.

Another Spanish firm, D3 Applied Technologies, and Welsh non-profit organisation Menter Môn are also collaborating on the blade design and deployment.

Menter Môn is developing the first-of-its-kind Morlais demonstration zone near Anglesey, which aims to provide a testing bed for tidal energy developers.

Magallanes is among several firms aiming to install tidal turbines at Morlais after securing Contracts for Difference (CfD) from the UK government.

In total, Morlais could eventually generate up to 240 MW of tidal stream capacity from various technologies operating side-by-side.

The research project is one of five sharing in £1m from the Welsh government as part of the VInnovate programme, with around £350,000 committed to the tidal project.

Run by the Vanguard Initiative, the funding scheme promotes collaborative innovation across industrial regions in Europe, focusing on small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Tidal energy in Wales

AMRC interim chief technology officer Andy Silcox said the tidal turbine collaboration will create a “strategic partnership” between Wales and the Galicia region in Spain.

“Wales is already recognised as a trailblazer in the establishment of tidal energy sites, and a hub for cutting-edge marine energy research, contributing its extensive knowledge and experience,” he said.

“Supporting the design and development of the newest tidal turbine blades, the project will lay the groundwork for a lasting collaboration, driving future innovations and projects in renewable energy to contribute to a more sustainable energy landscape.”

The project comes amid increasing investment in tidal energy projects in Wales, with the Welsh government investing £8m in the Morlais scheme in February.

More recently, the Welsh government made a £2m equity investment in UK tidal energy developer Inyanga Marine Energy.

Inyanga is developing a 20 MW tidal project at Morlais, and this week the firm awarded a fabrication contract for its HydroWing turbine to Hutchinson Engineering.

Elsewhere, Swedish tidal energy firm Minesto is developing an 80 MW project five miles off the coast of Holyhead in north Wales.

The Holyhead Deep project is Minesto’s first utility-scale project, and the company says it is also the world’s first low-velocity tidal energy project.

Other firms developing tidal energy projects in Wales include Orbital Marine Power, Verdant Isles and QED Naval.

In total, projects representing around 38 MW of tidal stream capacity have secured Contracts for Difference in Wales compared to around 83 MW in Scotland.