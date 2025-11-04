Ørsted sells 50% Hornsea 3 stake to Apollo in £4.5bn deal

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal / UK

Ørsted sells 50% Hornsea 3 stake to Apollo in £4.5bn deal

November 4th 2025, 7:02 am
2 min read
Orsted North Sea© Supplied by Orsted
Orsted's Hornsea One wind farm in the North Sea.
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

Reporter

Ørsted has agreed to sell a 50% stake in its 2.9 GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm to Apollo Global Management in a deal worth around £4.5 billion (DKK 39bn).

The Danish developer said the deal supports a “further strengthening” of its capital structure after a recent £7bn rights issue and job cuts.

The transaction covers the acquisition of a 50 % equity ownership share and the commitment from Apollo to fund 50 % of the payments under the EPC contract for the wind farm and the offshore transmission asset.

Ørsted chief financial officer Trond Westlie said Apollo will bring “infrastructure expertise and scaled capital” as a partner in Hornsea 3.

“We look forward to working with them to deliver this important project that will produce enough electricity to power more than 3 million UK homes once completed and contribute to the renewable transformation of the UK,” he said.

“The divestment represents an important milestone for Ørsted as we continue to deliver on our partnership and divestment programme, which is a cornerstone of our business plan.”

Hornsea offshore wind farms

The Hornsea 3 offshore wind project is located 160km off the Yorkshire coast in northern England.

The 2.9 GW project follows construction of the nearby 1.2 GW Hornsea 1 and 1.3 GW Hornsea 2.

When construction on Hornsea 3 is complete in 2027, the Hornsea zone will have a total capacity of more than 5 GW.

However earlier this year, Ørsted announced plans to discontinue construction on its Hornsea 4 offshore wind project.

The decision came despite the project securing a Contract for Difference (CfD) in the sixth allocation round (AR6).

At the time, Ørsted blamed rising supply chain costs, higher interest rates, and an increase in the risk to construct and operate Hornsea 4 on the planned timeline.

Meanwhile, US investment firm Apollo has continued to increase its investments in the UK energy sector with the Hornsea 3 deal.

Apollo acquired Aberdeen’s OEG Group in a deal worth more than $1 billion (£770m) in March after multiple failed attempts to buy Wood.

 

 

Tags