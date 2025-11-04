Ørsted sells 50% Hornsea 3 stake to Apollo in £4.5bn deal

Ørsted has agreed to sell a 50% stake in its 2.9 GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm to Apollo Global Management in a deal worth around £4.5 billion (DKK 39bn).

The Danish developer said the deal supports a “further strengthening” of its capital structure after a recent £7bn rights issue and job cuts.

The transaction covers the acquisition of a 50 % equity ownership share and the commitment from Apollo to fund 50 % of the payments under the EPC contract for the wind farm and the offshore transmission asset.

Ørsted chief financial officer Trond Westlie said Apollo will bring “infrastructure expertise and scaled capital” as a partner in Hornsea 3.

“We look forward to working with them to deliver this important project that will produce enough electricity to power more than 3 million UK homes once completed and contribute to the renewable transformation of the UK,” he said.

“The divestment represents an important milestone for Ørsted as we continue to deliver on our partnership and divestment programme, which is a cornerstone of our business plan.”

Hornsea offshore wind farms

The Hornsea 3 offshore wind project is located 160km off the Yorkshire coast in northern England.

The 2.9 GW project follows construction of the nearby 1.2 GW Hornsea 1 and 1.3 GW Hornsea 2.

When construction on Hornsea 3 is complete in 2027, the Hornsea zone will have a total capacity of more than 5 GW.

However earlier this year, Ørsted announced plans to discontinue construction on its Hornsea 4 offshore wind project.

The decision came despite the project securing a Contract for Difference (CfD) in the sixth allocation round (AR6).

At the time, Ørsted blamed rising supply chain costs, higher interest rates, and an increase in the risk to construct and operate Hornsea 4 on the planned timeline.

Meanwhile, US investment firm Apollo has continued to increase its investments in the UK energy sector with the Hornsea 3 deal.

Apollo acquired Aberdeen’s OEG Group in a deal worth more than $1 billion (£770m) in March after multiple failed attempts to buy Wood.